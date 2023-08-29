Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Holdings: Contrarian Buy After Big Investor Throws In The Towel

Aug. 29, 2023 3:04 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • PayPal stock price has been weakened by the departure of Elliott Investment Management, presenting a contrarian buying opportunity.
  • PayPal has made progress in cutting costs and buying back stock, appealing to investors.
  • Despite the exit of Elliott Investment Management, PYPL is on a good path with expense cuts and share repurchases.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) suffers from ongoing stock price weakness and a couple of developments have hurt investor sentiment lately, particularly the departure of Elliott Investment Management, whose involvement with the fintech was widely seen as a catalyst for PayPal Holdings' stock.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

