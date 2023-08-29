S&P 500 Investors React To Powell's Jackson Hole Speech With Focus On Fed's Next Rate Actions
Summary
- The S&P 500 rose after Powell's speech, ultimately ending the week at 4405.71, a 0.8% increase over the prior week's close.
- Powell's speech serves as a calibration point for setting the value of the multiplier in the dividend futures-based model.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to show no rate hike in September (2023-Q3), though it gives a greater than 50% probability the Fed will hike rates by a quarter point when it meets on 1 November (2023-Q4).
For the S&P 500 (Index:SPX), there may as well have been only one event taking place during the past week.
That event was the Federal Reserve's annual getaway meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at which Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed inflation and the Fed's path ahead in charting a course to deal with it on Friday, 25 August 2023. Compared to the speech Powell gave last year, this year's speech was more positive for investors. The S&P 500 (Index:SPX) rose after Powell's speech, ultimately ending the week at 4405.71, a 0.8% increase over the prior week's close.
For us, because of intense interest investors have for the direction for the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, Powell's speech serves as a calibration point for setting the value of the multiplier in the dividend futures-based model. The event allowed us to confirm our current estimate of the multiplier's current value of +1.5 is still valid, with investors closely focused on the upcoming fourth quarter of 2023, which coincides with the expected timing of the Fed's next actions to change interest rates.
Here's what that looks like on the latest update for the alternative futures chart:
Speaking of charting courses, that brings us to our next challenge. The chart indicates the accuracy of the dividend futures-based model's projections of the future for the S&P 500 will soon be impacted by the echo effect. This is a consequence of using historic stock prices as the base reference points from which the model's projections of the future are made, where the past volatility of stock prices affects the model's projections of the future.
To compensate for that effect, we've added a new redzone forecast range to the chart, which we've anchored at the level of the S&P 500 on Friday, 25 August 2023. The opposite end of the forecast range is anchored to the projections associated with investors focusing on 2023-Q4 on 7 November 2023, after the echoes of past stock price volatility have dissipated.
Here's that version of the chart, which we'll be updating and presenting in the weeks ahead.
Since we discussed how we generate redzone forecast ranges in previous editions of the S&P 500 chaos series, we won't repeat that description here. Let's get to the handful of market-moving headlines that appeared in the newstreams of the past week.
Monday, 21 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials think future economic growth will be weak:
- Bigger trouble and stimulus developing in China, government-run banks "mopping up" weak yuan:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone; ECB officials getting results they wanted:
- Nasdaq rallies with Nvidia, tech shares; investors look toward Jackson Hole
Tuesday, 22 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials claim they're worried about return of higher inflation, among other things:
- BOJ officials claim they're not talking about propping up yen, ex-BOJ official describes when they will:
- Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip
Wednesday, 23 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- US bond yields surge despite muted inflation as investors look beyond Fed
- US 30-year mortgage rate soars to highest since 2000
- Oil slides on grim manufacturing data
- US job growth in year through March was less than estimated
- US economy near stalling point as consumer demand weakens, survey says
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Japanese economy shrinks more slowly:
- Much bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, ECB officials expected to pause rate hikes:
- Indexes end sharply higher; AI chip maker Nvidia jumps again after the bell
Thursday, 24 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials like interest rates rising without them having to hike them, don't like "spend-happy" Americans:
- Wall St ends down sharply, focus shifts to upcoming Powell speech
Friday, 25 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Expectations before Fed official's Jackson Hole speech:
- Powell Talks At Jackson Hole, Says Nothing
- Rate hike chances rise after remarks by Fed's Powell
- Bigger trouble developing in China, currency bailout taking shape:
- BOJ officials expected to keep never-ending stimulus alive for another year despite inflation:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, expectations grow ECB officials will pause rate hikes:
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 snap three-week losing streak, Dow ends slightly lower
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to show no rate hike in September (2023-Q3), though it gives a greater than 50% probability the Fed will hike rates by a quarter point when it meets on 1 November (2023-Q4), which is now expected to stick nearly all the way through January 2024. However, on 31 January (2024-Q1), investors now expect the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts that will continue at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool now predicts an annualized real growth rate of +5.9% during 2023-Q4, which is up a tick from the previous week's estimate of +5.8%.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
