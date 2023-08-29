cemagraphics

For the S&P 500 (Index:SPX), there may as well have been only one event taking place during the past week.

That event was the Federal Reserve's annual getaway meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at which Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed inflation and the Fed's path ahead in charting a course to deal with it on Friday, 25 August 2023. Compared to the speech Powell gave last year, this year's speech was more positive for investors. The S&P 500 (Index:SPX) rose after Powell's speech, ultimately ending the week at 4405.71, a 0.8% increase over the prior week's close.

For us, because of intense interest investors have for the direction for the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, Powell's speech serves as a calibration point for setting the value of the multiplier in the dividend futures-based model. The event allowed us to confirm our current estimate of the multiplier's current value of +1.5 is still valid, with investors closely focused on the upcoming fourth quarter of 2023, which coincides with the expected timing of the Fed's next actions to change interest rates.

Here's what that looks like on the latest update for the alternative futures chart:

Speaking of charting courses, that brings us to our next challenge. The chart indicates the accuracy of the dividend futures-based model's projections of the future for the S&P 500 will soon be impacted by the echo effect. This is a consequence of using historic stock prices as the base reference points from which the model's projections of the future are made, where the past volatility of stock prices affects the model's projections of the future.

To compensate for that effect, we've added a new redzone forecast range to the chart, which we've anchored at the level of the S&P 500 on Friday, 25 August 2023. The opposite end of the forecast range is anchored to the projections associated with investors focusing on 2023-Q4 on 7 November 2023, after the echoes of past stock price volatility have dissipated.

Here's that version of the chart, which we'll be updating and presenting in the weeks ahead.

Since we discussed how we generate redzone forecast ranges in previous editions of the S&P 500 chaos series, we won't repeat that description here. Let's get to the handful of market-moving headlines that appeared in the newstreams of the past week.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to show no rate hike in September (2023-Q3), though it gives a greater than 50% probability the Fed will hike rates by a quarter point when it meets on 1 November (2023-Q4), which is now expected to stick nearly all the way through January 2024. However, on 31 January (2024-Q1), investors now expect the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts that will continue at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool now predicts an annualized real growth rate of +5.9% during 2023-Q4, which is up a tick from the previous week's estimate of +5.8%.

