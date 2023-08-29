Bet_Noire

Investment Thesis

Even under conditions where non-combustible revenue growth falls off a cliff, revenue and earnings grow at only 1%, and British American Tobacco's (NYSE:BTI) multiple stays at its lowest multiple ever, one will still earn 18.12% IRR over the next five and a half years, beating the S&P's average annual total return of 10.15%.

DCF

I believe that British American Tobacco will likely be able to exceed these hyper conservative expectations, however. BTI is diversifying its product mix. Non-combustibles, such as vapor, THP and modern oral have much higher margins, are taxed less, and less susceptible to regulation than combustibles (cigarettes). Furthermore, non-combustibles are growing at a fast clip of 30-50% per annum while cigarettes are declining in volume, which management claims is falling at a 2% rate. BTI is and will continue to be able to mostly offset these volume declines with price increases.

Industry Analysis

19% of the world still smokes cigarettes. In 2023, the legal tobacco industry is expected to rake in 941.1 billion USD in global revenue. Of this 941 billion, cigarettes are expected to make up 834.7 billion in revenue.

Smoking, being an unhealthy and addictive hobby, is falling out of popularity, resulting in decreasing volumes year over year in cigarette sales. Big tobacco is attempting to stem the slide in the market with higher margin and safer alternatives, such as vapor, THP, and modern oral pouches. These products represent a high growth opportunity in every market, as profits have grown at 12.3% 2018-2023.

Given the California ban on menthol, investors are concerned that such a ban could spread to the rest of the US market. I believe that this is not only unlikely, but also a risk that isn't as detrimental as people might think. Studies have shown that while some people try to quit smoking after menthol flavor bans, many ultimately don't and there is an overall immaterial effect on cessation rates. It has also been shown that people display some amounts of loyalty to their brands.

Company Analysis

British American Tobacco is one of the big five global tobacco companies. The firm trails behind Altria (MO) in terms of US market share, with roughly 30% share (Altria is around 50%). Massive barriers to entry and high concentration in the industry allows for British American Tobacco to earn massive margins on its products. Such barriers to entry are the heavy amounts of regulation imposed on tobacco companies and the inability to advertise, effectively freezing market share.

The firm currently has a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.67x. It is aiming to get this down into the 2-3x range. The company levered up in 2017 to purchase a majority stake in the firm Reynolds, and was around 4x after closing. The firm has been able to slowly delever while continuing its massive dividend campaign and reinvesting into the company, and I expect it to be able to continue to do so, given its ability to generate substantial amounts of stable cash flow. The company also has a strong cash position, so interest and principal payment in the near term shouldn't be an issue. The firm has a FCF conversion of around 90-100%, which is quite high. The company also has EBITDA margins averaging 42% over the past 5 years and has slowly been increasing due to the change in product mix. I expect this increase in margin to continue, but my 18.12% IRR does not depend on it.

Valuation

BTI is currently trading below its multiple at the peak of the Great Recession. As stated at the beginning of this article, one's investment would grow at 18.12% IRR in the event that BTI's earnings and revenue growth slowed to a crawl, further diversification in product mix failed to materialize, and little to no multiple expansion from today's rock bottom lows took place. Here is my revenue and income statement buildout:

Revenue Build (10K) Income Statement (10K)

I believe that these projections are quite bearish for British American Tobacco, and the future is likely to be much brighter: cigarette smokers continuing to switch to safer and higher margin non-combustible products, margins and earnings continuing to grow at 6-7% CAGR, and BTI's multiple curving upward. See my EBITDA, NOPAT, and FCF build below to see how conservative my assumptions truly are:

10K

From these assumptions, I arrive at an ultra conservative price target of $73.64, for an upside of 127%.

DCF

Catalysts And Risks

Noise surrounding the California menthol ban has been putting downward pressure on the stock. Once the market sees BTI continue to meet revenue and earnings expectations, I suspect the multiple will creep upward to the 12-14x FCF multiple range. I believe this is a reasonable valuation for a company as consistent with dividends and earnings as BTI to aspire to. The continuing improvement in product mix and margins will also put upward pressure on BTI's multiple.

In terms of risks, there honestly isn't many. Tobacco is generally very stable through economic cycles and low beta. That being said, the menthol ban spreading to the rest of the US would put downward pressure on the stock for some time, and would delay the stock hitting its price target for some time. Additionally, high interest rates might affect BTI's ability to raise debt to continue growth. Given the company's ability to generate cash, I don't believe this is a serious risk to the value of the company, but might affect the dividend in the future.

Conclusion

British American Tobacco's stock is a solid long-term compounder. I believe one can expect 18.12% IRR as a bare minimum return from BTI for the next five to six years. Many investors have correctly pointed out the opportunities the firm has for future earnings growth, but the reality is the stock is so cheap it does not even need to meet these expectations in order to produce exceptional returns. The 8.46% dividend yield is more than enough compensation for waiting for the market to realize this company's value. Due to the stability of the firm's cash flows through economic cycles, the size and timeliness of the dividends, and the overall risk/reward, I believe BTI should be a core position in almost everyone's portfolio.

