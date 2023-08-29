Monty Rakusen

Those who have followed this takeover approach since its announcement on 13 Aug 2023 do not need a lot of information about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), best known as US Steel, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF). For those who are jumping in at this point, see a brief description below. If you are familiar with these names, feel free to go straight into our assessment of this hostile approach.

Initial Situation

On 28 Jul 2023, CLF's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves approached US Steel in writing with an unsolicited and private offer to buy all outstanding shares of US Steel. The cash and shares offer, which still stands, consists of $17.50 in cash plus 1.023 CLF shares per US Steel share, valuing the company at around $7.8 billion.

Having failed to engage US Steel’s management to consider the offer, CLF made the offer public on 13 Aug 2023, in an attempt to force engagement from US Steel to discuss the offer. On the same date, US Steel announced that it was rejecting CLF’s “unreasonable” offer and it would immediately open a strategic review under which it would consider “multiple offers” it has received for the company as a whole or parts thereof.

Two days later, Esmark (unlisted) announced a cash offer that would match that of CLF, at $35 per share, with a total value of $7.8 billion for the US Steel´s equity. This offer was withdrawn on 23 Aug 2023.

As of today, there has been little known progress in the conversations between US Steel and CLF; however, the withdrawal of the Esmark offer could prompt US Steel´s management to conduct proper due diligence regarding the only known offer on the table.

It is worth noting that US Steel has indicated that it has been willing to discuss an offer with CLF, however CLF has allegedly requested that the offer is accepted prior to allowing US Steel to conduct due diligence on CLF’s books, which would be absolutely necessary due to the share component of the offer.

US Steel

With $21 billion in LFY revenue, the company describes itself as a leading steel producer serving the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries. Operating since 1901, US Steel currently has an annual raw steelmaking capacity of 22.4 million tons across a number of facilities in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Ohio and Arkansas. One of its productive assets, located in Indiana, is the Gary Works, the largest integrated steel mill in the US, with nominal capacity of 8.2 million tons (37% of US Steel total capacity). The company also operates an integrated steelmaking facility in Košice, Slovakia, with annual raw steel production capacity of 5 million tons.

Due to its vertical integration in production, US Steel covers a very wide range of products and inputs, from iron ore, to coated, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin mill products, as well as tubular and electrical steel.

Table 1. US Steel Net Sales by Product & Segment (10-K)

The company has close to 23,000 employees and is currently ranked as the second largest US-based steel producer (after Nucor) and the 24th largest producer in the world.

The main segments served by the company are shown in table 2 below, which shows that the transportation and automotive sector is the most representative for flat-rolled products and at the aggregate level, with construction and oil & gas the most relevant for the European and tubular businesses, respectively. It is worth noting that the mini mill segment, absent in 2020, has been growing in the last few years as part of a strategic repositioning by US Steel, recognizing the ability of mini mills to better adjust to changing market conditions than the integrated structure (which is more like a legacy structure in the steel industry).

Cleveland-Cliffs

As per company filings, CLF is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and counts with a workforce of approx. 27,000 employees in 56 operating facilities, mainly in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (European operations consist of trading companies that buy and sell steel, steel products and other materials).

Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, this vertically integrated steelmaker is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products in North America. Beyond being a supplier to a number of industries, the company is especially relevant to the automotive industry, standing as its largest steel supplier (auto-derived revenue represents 31% of CLF’s total revenue, as of close of 2022).

In auto, CLF provides applications in body panels and structures, specialty exhaust system steels, as well as materials for hybrid and electric vehicle drive trains in its capacity of sole local producer of non-grain oriented electrical steel (NGO).

Financially, the company recorded LFY revenue of $23 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion.

Infographic 1. Cleveland-Cliffs Product Snapshot (2022) (10-K)

Shareholding Structure

Being a hostile takeover so far, shareholders' initial support would be key. However, this is not expected to be a problem, since both target and acquirer share a number of institutional shareholders. Table 3 below shows the top 10 US Steel shareholders, which collectively control 41% of voting shares, as of 29 Jun 2023.

It is worth noting that four of the top 10 CLF shareholders, controlling 33% of its share capital, are also among the top 10 shareholders of US Steel, namely Vanguard, BlackRock, State Street and Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Table 3. US Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs Top Shareholders (Yahoo Finance)

Although some commentators have rushed to indicate that this shared ownership could facilitate the acceptance of CLF’s offer, we believe that this is highly dependent on the specific integration plan and required divestments, if any, that may be needed to allay antitrust concerns.

Rationale for an Acquisition of US Steel

As indicated in our previous article, there is a financial incentive for CLF to acquire X, given the valuation disparities in the US steel sector, and the multiples at which X has been trading. However, this is never a sufficient condition in M&A.

We believe that the rationale of CLF's approach is to complement its lack of exposure to mini mills and electric arc furnaces (EAF). We show here why this is important.

First, what is a mini mill? A steel mini mill is a type of production facility that uses EAFs to produce steel from scrap metal. In this sense, mini mills are able to produce the same product output as integrated steelmaking facilities, however the steelmaking process is completely different, as it is the production scale of both methods.

In general, mini mills are able to generate a wide variety of products, including heavy structural shapes, rail, plate, specialty bar, hot-rolled, cold-rolled, galvanized and stainless flat rolled products, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Image 1 below shows a sample view of the production process in a mini mill.

Image 1. Mini Mill General Flow Diagram (US Environmental Protection Agency)

The use of mini mills has grown significantly in the last 50yrs. In the 1970s, 10% of steel in the US was produced by mini mills; by the 1990s this number had grown to somewhere between 40 and 50%; and currently it is estimated that mini mills produce close to 60-70% of the steel manufactured in the US.

The rapid growth of this production process is explained by its ability to switch from one output product to another in a more agile manner than integrated facilities, making mini mills more efficient in serving the needs of customers in a changing environment, due to their smaller scale. Because mini mills operate mainly EAFs, they are more energy efficient. In fact, according to CarbonChange, the DRI-EAF process is estimated to release 1.2 tCOe, or roughly 55% of emissions released in Bessemer-based steelmaking, which relies on blast furnaces (BF) and basic oxygen furnaces (BOF) for reduction and smelting.

All these technicalities are important to CLF, as it could reduce its carbon intensity by progressively switching production to EAF-based mini mills, to complement the 4 EAFs it operates in Mansfield, Butler, Steelton and Coatesville. The step-up increase in EAF exposure that CLF would gain from an acquisition of X would be particularly important in light of its decarbonization efforts and the impact that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would have in the steel sector overall, regarding access to funding.

In particular, by absorbing X, CLF would own the Big River Steel Plant (BRS), which is believed to be one of the most advanced flex mills in the US. With a 3.3 million ton steelmaking capacity, BRS would allow CLF to increase its EAF-based production from approx. 1.4 million tons a year to about 5.6 million tons, which would grow by an additional 3 million tons when BRS2 is operating in Osceola, Arkansas.

But why so much additional capacity? Electrical steel, and more specifically NGO used in transformers, generators and motors, is becoming a much more valuable product for the automotive industry, and the source of one of its headaches as well. The accelerated electrification of the car park has caused an outsized increase in NGO demand, compared to supply; so much that S&P Global sees a structural capacity deficit from this year on, which is particularly acute in the market for high-grade NGO, also known as xEV-grade (although the global production of NGO reached 11 million tons in 2020, only 456,000 was EV-grade).

Supply of xEV-grade NGO is very limited in the US, with CLF and BRS vying for market leadership, so making sure that critical supply and scale in such a valuable product is controlled by CLF would be a strong driver for this transaction.

Company Valuation

Our valuation methodology consists in calculating a standalone value for the target company as an undisturbed going concern. In the particular case of US Steel, we use a sum-of-the-parts model and different valuation multiples, considering that its board has communicated the launch of a strategic review that would consider selling the company as a whole or parts thereof.

Based on our SOTP model we estimate that US Steel standalone share price is close to $27, which is the result of evaluating its operating units (flat-rolled, mini mill, USSE and Tubular) independently. Our analysis takes into consideration differences in product, sector and geographic mix for the allocation of different EV/EBITDA multiples, as well as the most recent available data on net debt (Q2 2023).

Table 4. Valuation of US Steel as a Standalone Entity (Own calculations)

Information about potential synergies is taken directly from CLF filings, which indicate expected cost synergies in the order of $500 million, which taxed and capitalized yield circa 4.87 $/share in net synergies.

Based on the above, we estimate that US Steel is worth between $7.6 billion and $8.8 billion as a takeover target, or $32-36 per share.

Table 5. Valuation of US Steel as a Takeover Target (Own calculations)

As a point to highlight, our valuation takes into consideration the cyclicality of the steel industry, which is heavily impacted by, other than high and/or increasing interest rates, the short-term prospects of a soft landing in the US and a more severe recession in Europe for the next 6-12 months. Should these economies grow at a higher-than-expected rate, our estimate is likely to increase via higher expected 2023-24 EBITDA.

Assessment of the Takeover Offer

We notice that the $7.4 billion value of the offer as of 28 Aug 2023 is close to our estimation of fair value; however, the share component in the offer makes this assessment highly subject to volatility in CLF share price.

In addition, our calculations don’t include any revenue or financial synergies. We estimate that every $100 million in additional synergies, taxed and capitalized, add about $300 million to the value of US Steel, or 1 $/share in additional upside.

In terms of valuation and acquisition premium to the standalone value, we believe that the offer values US Steel fairly in a scenario where the economy slows down slightly and US Steel’s EBITDA declines to about $2.16 billion in 2023. However, if the US and European economies grow at a higher-than-expected pace in 2023 and onwards, the prospects of a protracted recession disappear, and/or the value of synergies is increased, we would be in front of an offer that underestimates US Steel and its prospects.

On this basis, we believe that an increased offer from CLF, or even a change in consideration, turning the offer into an all-cash transaction, is possible. Our calculation shows that the pro-forma leverage in this transaction would be 2.4x ND/EBITDA, assuming that Cleveland taps its banks for $7.4 billion. This is possible due to $3 billion in cash held by US Steel as of Q2 2023, although part of this cash may be earmarked for its capital expenditures program. Even with an extreme assumption of US Steel’s unrestricted cash of 50% of its current position, we believe that pro-forma leverage would increase to 2.8x, which would still be below customary financial covenants.

We believe that CLF is well positioned for acquiring US Steel based on it being a very attractive asset (think NGOs and BRS), strategic timing, with the US electoral cycle in the background and the pull that steelmaking unions have with both Republicans and Democrats and the assignment of bidding rights that the United Steelworkers (USW) has signed on its favor.

The positive momentum brought by this event cannot be underestimated, together with the fact that both US Steel and CLF share a number of large institutional investors as their major shareholders.

For the current trading level, our quantitative model indicates a non-trivial downside risk to the undisturbed price; however, based on the qualitative considerations mentioned above we believe that there is a non-trivial probability of CLF coming back with an improved offer ($35share in cash possible).