US Steel: Potential Upside From Cleveland-Cliffs Takeover Offer

Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
Summary

  • Cleveland-Cliffs made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of United States Steel for $17.50 in cash plus 1.023 CLF shares per US Steel share.
  • US Steel is an attractive acquisition target due to its key asset Big River Steel, which is also a key producer of xEV-grade non-grain oriented electrical steel (NGO).
  • In our view, even an all-cash offer from CLF would not stress leverage, leading to potential upside for the share price of US Steel.
  • Momentum for this acquisition appears positive, given the current political environment with the electoral backdrop and with the worker's union USW signing in its favor.
Steelworkers looking on during steel pour in steelworks

Monty Rakusen

Those who have followed this takeover approach since its announcement on 13 Aug 2023 do not need a lot of information about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), best known as US Steel, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF). For

This article was written by

Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
Joaquín is an economist that has an extensive experience in the event-driven space for European and North American equities. His mandate has led him to cover more than 200 announced and pre-event merger deals in 17 countries. He delivers value-added trade recommendations to merger arbitrageurs and hedge fund managers invested in sectors that include pharmaceuticals, transport, manufacturing, oil, renewables, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, gaming, and others. Joaquín has recently focused on understanding the competition and legal environment that governs European M&A activity, which includes not only local regulators but also supranational and other authorities (European Commission in the EU, HSR in the USA, Mofcom in China, and others). He has also developed LBO models to assess financial performance under private equity ownership. His international experience includes research for the World Bank as well as critical collaboration for the creation of Santander’s GTB multinational desk in London. Joaquín speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese and French and has a solid statistical background. His extensive network includes economics and investment professionals in academia and in leading global financial institutions and investment firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in X over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

