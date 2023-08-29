Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Curious Case Of Big Tech

Aug. 29, 2023 4:29 AM ETAAPL, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, META
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
117 Followers

Summary

  • Over the last ten years (2013-2022), Big Tech collectively generated $2.3 Tn Operating Cash Flow, slightly more than double their aggregate market cap ten years ago.
  • Investors were surprised to understand the capital intensity of Alphabet and Meta’s core businesses whereas they likely grew a bit tired of Amazon’s relentlessness and started entertaining a healthy amount of skepticism about their ROI on recent investments.
  • While nobody quite expects that the capital intensity will return to the level of 2012-2017 period, it is certainly conceivable that investors extrapolating the recent capex bonanza till eternity may turn out to be a key source of alpha for long-term investors.

Business and technology concept. Communication network. GUI (Graphical User Interface).

metamorworks

“Most people overestimate what they can achieve in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in ten years.”

While most market participants want to focus on what happens next quarter or the next year, it is often revealing

This article was written by

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
117 Followers
Investment Analyst doing one Deep Dive every month.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.