Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kimco Realty Gobbles Up RPT Realty In A Win-Win Transaction

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kimco Realty has agreed to acquire RPT Realty in a multibillion-dollar all-stock transaction, resulting in a 17.4% increase in RPT Realty's shares.
  • The transaction will bring value to Kimco Realty, despite the size difference between the two companies.
  • The deal offers a significant premium for RPT Realty shareholders and will expand the combined company's market share in key strategic markets.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Bright colored photo of parking lot and office building

contrastaddict

August 28th ended up being a really interesting day for shareholders of both Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Shares of the latter shot up, closing up 17.4%, after news broke that the former had agreed

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.46K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Ludicrous Speed profile picture
Ludicrous Speed
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (204)
"Keeping all else the same, in the event that Kimco Realty sees its share price drop by 50%, you would see a 50% drop associated with Kimco Realty. On the other hand, you would see a similar increase a company a 50% rise in Kimco Realty shares."

I don't think this says what you meant it to say.
c
craigwhaler6
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (115)
Don’t like the deal. Should have been closer to $12.50 on RPT. I may get lower debt ratio but I am also getting a lower dividend with KIM. I will vote no.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.