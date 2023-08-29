Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermo Fisher: COVID Weakness Likely To End With Potential Growth Resumption

Aug. 29, 2023 4:54 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
Investor Dev Research profile picture
Investor Dev Research
86 Followers

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher has one of the best recurring revenue models in the world, through which it is exposed to the entire healthcare sector.
  • It forms a duopoly alongside Danaher, and thanks to its leadership position, it will continue to dominate this market for many more years.
  • TMO is going through a temporary weakness phase due to the reduced demand associated with COVID, which may provide good buying opportunities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific office in Whitby, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has been one of the companies that has delivered the best stock performance over the last decade, appreciating by more than 1000% since 2012. Currently, the stock price has remained relatively flat for the past two

This article was written by

Investor Dev Research profile picture
Investor Dev Research
86 Followers
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.