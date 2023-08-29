Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Industries: Climbing Backlog Is Undoing The Debt Disaster

Aug. 29, 2023 4:57 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)
Long Player
Summary

  • Chart Industries' stock is climbing at a healthy rate back towards previous levels despite concerns about high debt levels from a recent acquisition.
  • The company's key debt ratio has crossed an important threshold, easing market concerns and setting the stage for deleveraging faster than planned.
  • Business is booming for Chart Industries, with a strong product mix and diversification away from the oil and gas industry.
  • The slower pace of orders in the current quarter (compared to first quarter) is not a concern due to the lumpiness of larger orders for this relatively small company.
  • The sales synergies are what will justify the Howden acquisition.
Hydrogen renewable energy production pipeline - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) recently reported that the backlog climbed about 24% compared to a year earlier and was higher than the first quarter backlog. This is a stock that very much trades based upon the backlog performance. As a

Long Player
