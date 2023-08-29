Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coeur Mining: Rochester Expansion Near Completion But Costs On The Rise

Aug. 29, 2023 5:17 AM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)FSM, FVI:CA, PAAS, PAAS:CA, SLV
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Coeur Mining's second-quarter revenue decreased by 13.2% YoY, with gold and silver sales accounting for the majority of revenue.
  • The company reported a net loss of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $77.43 million in the previous year.
  • Gold and silver production was strong at Rochester and Wharf mines, but weaker at Kensington mine due to water flow and paste backfill issues.
  • I recommend buying CDE between $2.35 and $2.15 with lower support at $2.

Part I - Introduction

Chicago-based Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) released its second-quarter results on August 9, 2023.

Note: I have followed CDE quarterly since April 2019. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on May

Fun Trading
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term frequently CDE and own a losing long-term position. CDE is a perfect tool for short-term trading LIFO.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

