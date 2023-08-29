Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Photronics: The Foreign Exchange Movements Are Favorable

Aug. 29, 2023
SM Investor
Summary

  • Photronics is benefiting from the increasing demand for IC and FPD photomasks in the semiconductor market.
  • PLAB achieved record revenue in Q2 FY23 and expects further improvement in revenue and net income in the following years.
  • The foreign exchange movements in Q3 FY23 may not be as favorable as in the previous quarter, which can explain the stock's recent drop.
  • The depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar and South Korean won against the USD in Q4 FY23 can improve the company's financial results, exceeding the unfavorable movement of RMB.

Circuit board for a computer related subjects

Ignatiev/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is an IC and Flat Panel Displays (FPD) photomask producer that is benefiting from the increasing demand for consumer electronics, innovative medical devices, and displays for mobile devices and ultra-large screen televisions.

SM Investor
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

