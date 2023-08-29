Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has performed well in 2023 and stock prices are up significantly by 40%. Due to this, it is trading at 2.88 times sales, compared to 1.16 times the sector median. Investors might ignore IGT at current prices as it is overvalued compared to sector multiples. However, in-depth analysis of IGT's segments reveals strong momentum in the unit sales and Global Gaming segment, incremental operating margins, and a healthy balance sheet, providing an investment case for upside potential. Furthermore, IGT is working on changing the business model by focusing more on operational excellence, product simplification and cost discipline. In summary, IGT can be a good bet provided management achieves its 2025 long term targets.

IGT is an American gaming company based in Las Vegas which manufactures and distributes slot machines and other gaming technology.

Stock Catalyst

1. Robust Revenue Growth

In the current economic situation where the gaming and lottery sector is struggling to increase revenue and in some cases sustaining growth, IGT has achieved strong revenue growth. It has increased revenue to $4.25 billion in FY-2022, an increase of 17% CAGR between FY-2020 to FY-2022, due to robust growth across the segment. In Q2-2023, the revenue has increased to $1.05 billion, an increase of 11% Y/Y driven by double-digit increases for the Global Lottery, Global Gaming & Play Digital segments. In terms of revenue by geography, IGT generated 62% revenue from the U.S. & Canada.

I) Global Lottery Segment:

Through its Global Lottery segment, the Company supplies a unique set of lottery solutions to approximately 93 customers worldwide. It provides a complete suite of point-of-sale machines for the lottery industry.

This segment is the largest segment and had revenue of $624 million (8% revenue growth Y/Y) for Q2-2023, representing 59% of total revenue. The strength in sales is driven by execution of a multi-year software licensing agreement for a lottery central management system and higher LMA incentives. Furthermore, IGT secured a 10-year brand licensing extension with Sony Pictures and a 20-year concession for lottery games for Minas Gerais state lottery in Brazil.

II) Global Gaming Segment:

This segment is the second largest segment and had revenue of $373 million (13% revenue growth Y/Y) for Q2-2023, representing 36% of total revenue. The record revenue growth is driven by U.S. & Canada unit shipments, higher average selling prices, growth in the installed base, and robust systems across geographies.

For Gaming business, unit shipments and average selling price are key performance indicators to evaluate the performance. In the case of IGT, both indicators have shown robust growth. In Q2-2023, the global unit shipments increased 15% to 8,269 units driven by casino replacement units from the U.S. & Canada. Furthermore, the global average selling price increased to $16,500, an increase of 13% Y/Y. Overall, the global installed base increases to 52,155 units, an increase of 9% Y/Y reflecting strong momentum for Global Gaming segment.

III) Play Digital Segment:

Within Play Digital segment, IGT provides Play Casino and Play Sports gaming. Digital gaming enables casino game play via the internet for real money and sports betting technology. Its revenue increased to $59 million in Q2-2023, an increase of 38% Y/Y due to strong player demand trends and contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition. Play Digital has to comply with gaming and betting regulations across the operating markets. In 2022, there was continued growth in sports wagering across the U.S., with more states adopting regulations to govern sports wagers, and others expected to launch in 2023 and beyond.

In summary, IGT has shown growth across the segments and key performance indicators are showing strong momentum. IGT has acquired iSoftBet and following an inorganic strategy for growth is crucial in the gaming industry to acquire new technology, patents and customers.

2. Margin Expansion

I support my buy case investment thesis only if revenue growth translates into better operational efficiency.

OPtiMa-Related Initiatives:

IGT has introduced OPtiMa initiative for improvements to internal processes by capitalization of certain costs. This initiative has transformed IGT into a more operational efficient and profitable organization. According to U.S. GAAP, software development and multi-year licensing agreements require capitalization. Also, cost capitalization is in line with industry practice in the U.S., making the IGT process more comparable to its peers.

In Q2-2023, operating income margin increased to 24%, an increase of 200bps Y/Y driven by strong Italy SSS, high margin software licenses, and LMA incentives. Furthermore, operating income margin meets the high end of the guidance range.

Global Lottery operating margin increased to 38% in Q2-2023, an increase of 120bps Y/Y and Global Gaming operating margin was 19% (an improvement of 190bps Y/Y) due to operating leverage. At operational efficiency level, all segments have improving margins, a sign of strength.

IGT has initiated a strategic drive to improve the operating income margin by 2025 to 28%-30% from 19% in H1-2023 driven by supply chain improvement, pricing mix and international business recovery. Investors should keep close watch on these metrics and see the trend to achieve the 2025 operating margin target.

3. Strong Balance Sheet Supported by Solid Cash Generation

In the high inflation environment, IGT is able to manage to increase operating income margin and net income margin in Q2-2023. Better operational performance (highlighted through by increase in operating income growth greater than revenue growth) resulted in strong cash flows for the company. In Q2-2023, the company had $345 million operating cash flow and $345 million adjusted free cash flow. For FY-2024, management is estimating $900 million - $1,000 million cash flow from operations which is a significant improvement compared to H1-2023.

In Q2-2023, IGT had 3.1x net debt leverage, which is in line with management's long-term guidance for net debt leverage of 2.5x-3.5x across investment cycles. In terms of liquidity, IGT has liquidity of $1.8 billion, which includes $0.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn facilities.

In summary, IGT has a stable liquidity position supported by strong cash flow and a well controlled net debt leverage ratio.

Risk Factors

1. Lottery and sports betting is a regulated industry with different state and national level rules. It's important for IGT to comply with all necessary rules and regulations.

2. Innovation and technology advancement is important in the gaming industry to retain existing customers. Therefore, it's important for IGT to focus on continuous improvement.

Summary & Recommendation

I recommend a Buy rating for IGT stock based on the following factors:

1. I believe the market opportunity is significant for IGT products, demonstrated by the increase in total installed units and shipments

2. Improvement in operating margin may continue for a few years, driven by cost-cutting initiatives

3. IGT has a stable liquidity position supported by strong cash flow and a well controlled net debt leverage ratio