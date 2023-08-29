Sidney de Almeida/iStock via Getty Images

Nu Holdings' (NYSE:NU) second-quarter results once again highlighted the adept execution of the company's assertive customer growth strategy and significant monetization advancements.

As discussed in my previous article on Nu Holdings, while concerns persist regarding its premium valuation, it's important to clarify that this doesn't necessarily indicate overvaluation. On the contrary, I continue to recognize unexplored growth opportunities that hold the potential to yield substantial long-term advantages for the Brazilian fintech.

Despite the intricacies of aligning customer and revenue growth with stable default risks, Nu Holding's Q2 earnings outcomes further solidified my bullish stance.

Growing and monetizing the customer base

Nu Holdings remains on an impressive path of customer growth. The Brazilian fintech reported a customer base of 83.7 million in Q2 2023 (considering July, the count reached 85 million), signifying a remarkable 28% year-over-year surge and a substantial 33% increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Nu Holding's IR

In Brazil, Nu Holdings experienced a 27% growth in its customer base, reaching 79.4 million (almost 40% of the entire Brazilian population) compared to Q2 2022. The count of Small Business customers also surged by an impressive 55% year-over-year, leaping from 2.0 million in Q2 2022 to 3.1 million in Q2 2023. Meanwhile, in Mexico, the customer count escalated by 33% year-on-year, reaching 3.6 million. In Colombia, the customer base expanded to approximately 700,000.

Nevertheless, Nu Holding's accomplishments are not only evident in its customer base expansion but also in its enhanced monetization efforts. During Q2 2023, the Average Revenue per Active Customer (ARPAC) attained $9.30, marking an 18% increase in foreign exchange-neutral (FXN) terms compared to Q2 2022. Within more established segments of Nu Holdings, this indicator already stands at $24, and among clients with three products, it reaches $35.

In contrast, traditional large banks exceed $40, underscoring Nu Holdings' ARPAC growth potential. This enhanced revenue per customer can be attributed to Nu Holding's increasing role as the primary bank account for these customers, resulting in greater utilization of a more comprehensive and lucrative range of financial products.

Simultaneously, it's noteworthy that Nu Holding has elevated revenue per customer while maintaining a consistent Average Monthly Cost of Service per Active Customer, which remained at $0.80 in Q2. This cost is currently approximately one-third of the expenses incurred by Brazil's leading traditional banks.

Furthermore, the net interest margin [NIM] witnessed a remarkable 8.6 percentage points (p.p.) year-over-year growth, reaching an all-time high of 18.3%. Meanwhile, the risk-adjusted margin expanded by 5.7 p.p. year-over-year to 8.0%, setting a new record.

At the end of June, Nu Holding's interest-earning portfolio amounted to $6.3 billion, while total deposits were approximately three times larger, totaling $18.0 billion. As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 35%.

Nubank's business model has proven to be profitable

As Nu Holdings continues to expand its client base and elevate monetization levels, particularly in Brazil, it is beginning to reap the rewards in the form of profits.

During the second quarter of this year, net revenue surged to $1.868 billion, marking an impressive 61.4% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022. While operating expenses for Q2 2023 totaled $458.0 million, reflecting an 18% uptick (or 17% FXN) compared to Q2 2022, these expenses diminished as a proportion of total revenue to 25%—a notable drop from 34% in Q2 2022.

These strategic financial moves allowed Nu Holdings to achieve a net profit of $224.9 million in Q2 2023, a significant turnaround from the net loss of $29.9 million reported a year earlier. This net profit surpassed the Refinitiv consensus forecast of $197.6 million. The gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 reached $782 million, demonstrating a remarkable increase of 115.1% compared to the same period in 2022. Further enhancing this achievement, the adjusted profit amounted to $262.7 million, a staggering 1,445% surge compared to Q2 2022.

Data by YCharts

The fintech achieved an impressive efficiency ratio of 35.4%, showcasing substantial operating leverage and positioning itself as one of the top performers in Latin America. Additionally, the gross margin experienced a notable boost, surging by 42%.

Nu Holding's IR

Nu Holdings focusing on ROE

As Nu Holdings' CEO, David Vélez, pointed out during the company's earnings call, as the fintech's operations mature, the management's focus will shift towards Return on Equity [ROE].

Presently, Nubank maintains an adjusted ROE of approximately 20%, remaining virtually on par with some of Brazil's most profitable banks: Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) with an ROE of 20.5% and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) with an ROE of 18.7%. Notably, Nubank's ROE surpasses that of Santander Brasil (BSBR) with 11% and Bradesco (BBD) with 9.9%.

Data by YCharts

However, it's important to note that the jump in Nu Holdings' ROE from 1% in Q2 2022 to 19% in Q3 2023 stemmed from the fintech's achievement of turning a profit within a 12-month timeframe. This shift allowed the company to transition to a positive ROE (calculated by dividing net profit by shareholders' equity).

Nu Holding's IR

Furthermore, Nu Holdings' ROE is likely to be influenced by the expansion efforts of the bank in Latin America, particularly in Mexico and Colombia, which demand substantial investments. Presently, Nubank has achieved a market penetration of 3% and 2% among the total populations of Mexico and Colombia, respectively.

Looking ahead, Nubank's introduction of consigned credit in Brazil, initiated at the end of March, and the progression of Cuenta Nu in Mexico could emerge as primary growth drivers in the short term, sustaining Nu Holdings' trajectory of profitability growth.

The delinquency ratio currently poses a modest concern

However, it's not all smooth sailing for Nu Holdings.

Although delinquencies of 15 to 90 days registered a decrease of 10 b.p. quarter-over-quarter, landing at 4.3%, the less favorable aspect was the ascent of delinquencies surpassing 90 days, which climbed by 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to reach 5.9%.

While this scenario exhibits specific cautionary signals, it is somewhat expected due to the prevailing interest rates at 13.25% in Brazil, which impacted the banking sector's balance sheets in the second quarter earnings season.

Though this currently doesn't pose a significant challenge for Nu Holdings, the sustained management of delinquency in the long run and the aspiration to expand the credit portfolio for growth may emerge as pivotal considerations.

Nu Holding's IR

Gaining insight into the sustainability of the present strategy holds critical importance in facilitating the acceleration of growth in risk lines. Despite Nu Holdings' outperformance across numerous metrics, substantial shifts in the bank's core trends—namely robust expansion and elevated interest rates—have yet to materialize.

Quality and growth have a price

The underpinning of Nu Holdings' remarkable growth becomes evident when one engages with the bank's services. Its intuitive digital banking interface, exceptional customer support, and streamlined service experience contribute to an elevated customer journey. As expected, Nubank proudly boasts the sector's highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) at an extraordinary 87, about 12.5 points ahead of conventional banks.

Quality often carries a price tag. In the case of Nu Holdings, quality is intertwined with substantial growth potential.

Considering the current valuation metrics, Nu Holdings is trading at a premium compared to traditional banks, with a forward P/E ratio of 34.3x. However, it's important to note that a "premium valuation" doesn't necessarily equate to being overvalued. Instead, it can imply that investors are willing to pay a higher price for the company's growth potential, market position, or other positive attributes.

However, considering the bank's bold growth path, investors buying Nu Holding shares for less than $7 per share might find that the current multiples aren't all that sour.

Seeking Alpha

The consensus projection indicates that Nu Holding's EPS will surge by approximately 193% by 2026, resulting in a P/E multiple of 15x. This aligns much more closely with the valuations of Brazil's prominent traditional private banks—namely Itaú, Bradesco, and Santander.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, for Nu Holdings to attain such a growth in earnings per share, the fintech must deliver results that are at least on par with the recent Q2 outcomes, an endeavor that undeniably demands effort. Nonetheless, the company's managerial magic lies in its formula of multiplying active customers by ARPAC, then deducting the cost of service. This formula has yielded substantial earnings prowess for Nu Holdings.

Moreover, I perceive distinct catalysts that will likely sustain this equation: the expansion of consigned credit in Brazil and the extension of operations beyond Brazil, encompassing Mexico and Colombia.

The primary challenge is to execute these ambitious growth strategies while upholding a stable delinquency ratio. Despite Nu Holdings' potential to expand its customer base and boost monetization, these efforts could be in vain if Non-Performing Loans [NPL] continue to increase at a comparable rate.

Given its premium valuation, Nu Holdings undeniably entails a significant level of risk. Thus, I endorse incorporating this asset type within a portfolio's 10% allocation of risk—a prudent approach. Notably, even Warren Buffett recognizes the potential of Nu Holdings, although it's worth highlighting that his NU position constitutes a minuscule portion of his portfolio.

Amidst these considerations, my confidence in Nu Holdings' potential remains unwavering. Despite its premium valuation multiples, the presence of multiple active growth avenues suggests the potential for substantial upside.