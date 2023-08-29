Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baozun Overhauls Gap Stores, Goes Global With New Hunter Deal

Aug. 29, 2023 5:51 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)
Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Baozun announced a new joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, which will own rights to the Hunter brand of outdoor wear products in China and Southeast Asia.
  • The e-commerce company also announced strong progress for its recently acquired Gap China stores, including plans to start expanding the chain following a major overhaul.
  • Analysts expect Baozun to return to profitability later this year, and for those profits to grow substantially in 2024 as the performance at Gap stores improves.

Shopping Online. woman hand online shopping on laptop computer with virtual graphic icon diagram on desk, payment online, digital marketing, business finance, internet network technology concept

vittaya25

The e-commerce company and Authentic Brands Group will form a joint venture to sell Hunter- branded products, best known for their Wellington boots, in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

E-commerce company Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN; 9991.HK) is quite

Bamboo Works
