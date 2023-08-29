ridvan_celik

Introduction

According to the latest economic data, China is slipping into deflation with GDP growth slowing down drastically. The ongoing property sector (~25% of GDP) bust in China is likely to curtail consumer spending, and Alibaba's exposure to ~1B consumers suddenly appears to be perilous. After suffering yet another post-ER pullback, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock dropped below 50-DMA and 200-DMA levels in recent sessions, raising concerns about a bigger drawdown. Alibaba stock chart (WeBull Desktop) While BABA is still trading right underneath these key technical levels, the Chinese tech conglomerate's stock seems to have bounced off of the gap support at ~$86. With Alibaba stock trading over $91 in pre-market hours on Monday 28th August 2023, BABA looks all set to regain its 50-DMA and 200-DMA levels this week.

Given the negative newsflow, BABA's resilience is borderline befuddling for most bystanders. However, I think Alibaba's improving business fundamentals, dirt-cheap valuation, and management's shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies are attracting investors to the stock despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties in China.

In this note, we will review Alibaba's Q1 FY2024 earnings report, and then run the stock through our Quantamental Analysis process to make an informed investment decision on BABA.

Alibaba Q1 FY2024 Review

Heading into the Q1 FY2024 (June 2023) earnings report, Alibaba was projected to deliver revenues and Normalized EPS of $31.2B and $2.01, respectively. Despite slowing economic growth in China, Alibaba absolutely obliterated these estimates with a solid double beat.

SeekingAlpha Alibaba Q1 FY2024 Earnings Press Release

In my earnings preview, I said the following -

Alibaba has registered positive revenue growth in local currency (RMB) for the last two quarters. And in my view, a weaker US dollar and easier comps (vs. FQ1 2023) have set up Alibaba for an earnings beat here. The quantum of such a beat is hard to gauge given current macroeconomic uncertainties (and will likely be minimal); however, I have a more optimistic view of BABA's financial performance compared to the consensus outlook going into Alibaba's FQ1 2024 report. Source: Alibaba Stock: BABA Looks Juicy Ahead Of Earnings

In Q1 FY2024, Alibaba's consolidated revenues grew by +14% y/y to RMB 234B (vs. expectation of ~2% y/y growth), driven by robust growth across multiple business segments:

Taobao & Tmall Group (+14% y/y),

International Digital Commerce Group (+41% y/y),

Local Services Group (+30% y/y),

Digital Media and Entertainment Group (+36% y/y), and

Cainiao (+34% y/y)

Alibaba Q1 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

While Alibaba's near-term business outlook remains uncertain due to tough macroeconomic conditions in China, sales growth is clearly re-accelerating at the company as of Q1 FY2024.

Now, Alibaba's high-growth days are probably a thing of the past; however, BABA's management is making tremendous progress on the margin (profitability) front by optimizing costs across their business. In Q1 FY2024, Alibaba's adj. EBITA margin rose to 19.4%, driven by strong revenue growth, higher gross profit margin, and lower operating expense margins.

During Q1 FY2024, Alibaba generated $5.4B in free cash flow and spent ~$3.05B on share repurchases. At the end of Q1, Alibaba had a net cash balance of $58B, and in my view, BABA's balance sheet is a fortress.

Alibaba Q1 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

During recent earnings conference calls, Alibaba's leadership team has highlighted their efforts to unlock shareholder value, and this talk has been followed up via actions such as aggressive stock repurchases, cost optimizations, and business re-organization into several independent units.

Here are some key remarks from the Q1 FY2024 earnings release:

Alibaba delivered a solid quarter as we continue to execute our Reorganization, which is beginning to unleash new energy across our businesses. Through this self-driven transformation, we aim to catalyze innovation, promote vitality in our organization and enable businesses to focus on long-term growth. We look forward to positive impacts on our business, including strengthening competitiveness, sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. - Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group Due to the strong business momentum and our focus on operating efficiency across businesses, we achieved robust financial performance in the past quarter. Revenue and adjusted EBITA increased 14% and 32% year-on-year, respectively, due to improvements across all business segments. We repurchased US$3.1 billion worth of ADSs this quarter, which is supported by our continuous generation of strong free cash flow. Our strong free cash flow and balance sheet put us in an excellent position to strengthen our competitiveness and capture new opportunities. - Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group

In recent weeks, Alibaba Cloud has announced several AI offerings, and this business is likely to unlock tons of shareholder value when it goes public in the next few quarters. While China's economy seems to be faltering right now, we are likely to get some fresh monetary stimulus from the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and fiscal stimulus from the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government in the near future. As (and when) the macroeconomic backdrop improves in China, Alibaba's underlying business trends could get even stronger over the next year or two. In my view, Alibaba is a natural beneficiary of China's economic re-opening and any fresh stimulus from the government!

Running Alibaba Through Our QA Process

The Quantamental Analysis process is a mix of fundamental, technical, quantitative, and valuation analysis. Let's go through each checkpoint one by one to formulate an informed investment decision:

1. Alibaba is fundamentally sound

After digesting the pandemic-induced growth spurt in 2022, Alibaba has resumed sales growth this year. In the June quarter, Alibaba reported 14% y/y growth, and the business is projected to deliver high-single-digit growth in FY2025 and FY2026. As I see it, Alibaba is still a growing business.

Data by YCharts SeekingAlpha

In addition to a revenue growth trough, Alibaba's gross and operating margins also seem to have troughed in recent quarters. An ongoing recovery in margins has enabled a sharp rebound in Alibaba's free cash flows as you can see in the charts below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Over the last twelve months, Alibaba has generated ~$30B in free cash flow. Given Alibaba's leadership position in Asia's e-commerce market, I firmly believe BABA's free cash flow generation is sustainable.

2. Alibaba stock is dirt cheap

Based on trading multiples [P/FCF and EV/FCF], Alibaba stock is the cheapest it has ever been from a historical standpoint. As of writing, BABA is trading at ~8x Price-to-FCF and ~6x Enterprise Value-to-FCF. For a highly profitable company growing at a healthy clip, such a low multiple is simply ridiculous.

Data by YCharts

As per our Valuation Model, Alibaba is worth ~$188 per share or $484B in market capitalization. With the stock trading at ~$90 per share, BABA is currently undervalued by more than ~50%.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF (a "China" discount is embedded into this assumption), I see Alibaba's stock rising from ~$90 to ~$485 by 2028-29. And this 5-year price target implies a CAGR return of ~38% from current levels.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Considering our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I think Alibaba's risk/reward is truly asymmetric. While investing in Chinese equities is probably riskier than most other foreign markets due to heightened geopolitical tensions with the US and economic problems within China, investors are being handsomely compensated for taking on this risk. At ~8x P/FCF (~6x EV/FCF), Alibaba is a no-brainer buy!

3. BABA's technical setup remains bullish

In Alibaba Stock: A Screaming Buy At <9x P/FCF, I shared the following view on BABA's technical setup:

If the stock manages to break out of the descending triangle [marked in purple on the chart below] to the upside (>$90), I see Alibaba stock rallying up to the $120 level (top end of its Stage-I base formation) in quick order. Furthermore, an upside breakout above $120 would represent a qualified "Inverse Head & Shoulders" pattern, and the price objective for this formation is roughly $180. Alibaba Stock Chart (6/2/2023) (WeBull Desktop) On the flip side, if Alibaba's stock reverses again and fails to hold the $77-78 level, the stock will likely break down back to the lower end of its Stage-I base at ~$70. In my view, the near to medium-term risk/reward based on technicals is skewed to the upside, and the setup is highly favorable for investors/traders looking to go long BABA at current levels.

After breaking out of the descending triangle to the upside, Alibaba stock rallied to the low $100s in a jiffy. And while the stock has pulled back down to ~$90 in recent sessions, the technical chart continues to point towards the $120 level. If BABA quickly regains 50-DMA and 200-DMA levels, I think the stock could push higher in the coming weeks.

Alibaba stock chart (8/27/2023) (WeBull Desktop)

In my view, Alibaba's near to medium-term risk/reward [based on technicals] is skewed to the upside, and the setup is highly favorable for investors/traders looking to go long BABA at current levels.

4. BABA's quant factor grades are supportive

Over the last six months, BABA's Quant Rating score has improved significantly, and the stock is now rated a "Strong Buy" with an overall score of 4.93/5. This improvement has been driven by a positive uptick in "Momentum" [C+ to B-], "Growth" [D to B+], and "Valuation" [C+ to B] factor grades.

Alibaba's Quant Ratings (SeekingAlpha)

Further, Alibaba's "Profitability" and (earnings) "Revisions" quant factor grades are holding firm at "A+" and "B+", respectively. Clearly, BABA's quant factor grades are highly supportive of a long position. Additionally, Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts are in agreement with this bullish outlook for Alibaba.

Concluding Thoughts: Is Alibaba Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q1 FY2024 Earnings?

Despite China's economic woes, Alibaba outperformed expectations in the June quarter, with broad strength across its business segments. While ruling out a deflationary bust is imprudent, I sincerely believe that Beijing and PBOC will provide ample fiscal and monetary stimulus to reinvigorate economic growth in China in the near future.

After yet another post-ER pullback, Alibaba's stock is sitting at a key support level. While Alibaba is struggling to find revenue growth amid economic doldrums in China, BABA's management has made several shareholder-friendly moves in recent months, including cost optimization efforts across the business (improving profitability and cash flow generation), enhancement of Alibaba's capital return program, and business reorganization (breakup into six different units announced in Q1). In my view, all of these moves are set to power a recovery in Alibaba's stock over the coming 12-18 months, with the stock currently trading at a depressed EV/FCF multiple of just ~6-7x. Source: Alibaba Stock: A Screaming Buy At <9x P/FCF

In Q1 FY2024, Alibaba's revenue re-accelerated back to double-digits. While China's economic malaise is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, we are seeing positive trends across multiple business segments within Alibaba. Over the last year or so, Alibaba's free cash flow generation has rebounded spectacularly, and its stock looks dirt cheap at ~8x P/FCF despite persistent fear around deflation in the Chinese economy and geopolitical tensions with the US.

From a macro standpoint, investing in China seems like a fool's errand right now. However, Alibaba is back to positive sales growth and robust free cash flow generation. Furthermore, Alibaba's management is using these free cash flows to boost shareholder value via aggressive stock buybacks. Lastly, Alibaba has reorganized into six business units, and upcoming spin-offs are likely to unlock tremendous value for BABA shareholders in the next 1-2 years.

Key Takeaway: I rate Alibaba a "Strong Buy" in the $90s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.