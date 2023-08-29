Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba Stock: In The Midst Of Every Crisis Lies Great Opportunity

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite China's economic woes, Alibaba's Q1 FY2024 earnings report exceeded expectations with strong revenue growth across multiple business segments.
  • The company's management remains focused on optimizing costs, improving profitability, and enhancing shareholder value through stock buybacks and spin-offs.
  • While economic challenges in China are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, Alibaba's stock is deeply undervalued and presents a truly asymmetric risk/reward opportunity for investors.
Introduction

Ahan Vashi
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

