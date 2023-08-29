Alibaba Stock: In The Midst Of Every Crisis Lies Great Opportunity
Summary
- Despite China's economic woes, Alibaba's Q1 FY2024 earnings report exceeded expectations with strong revenue growth across multiple business segments.
- The company's management remains focused on optimizing costs, improving profitability, and enhancing shareholder value through stock buybacks and spin-offs.
- While economic challenges in China are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, Alibaba's stock is deeply undervalued and presents a truly asymmetric risk/reward opportunity for investors.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Introduction
Given the negative newsflow, BABA's resilience is borderline befuddling for most bystanders. However, I think Alibaba's improving business fundamentals, dirt-cheap valuation, and management's shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies are attracting investors to the stock despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties in China.
Alibaba Q1 FY2024 Review
Heading into the Q1 FY2024 (June 2023) earnings report, Alibaba was projected to deliver revenues and Normalized EPS of $31.2B and $2.01, respectively. Despite slowing economic growth in China, Alibaba absolutely obliterated these estimates with a solid double beat.
In my earnings preview, I said the following -
Alibaba has registered positive revenue growth in local currency (RMB) for the last two quarters. And in my view, a weaker US dollar and easier comps (vs. FQ1 2023) have set up Alibaba for an earnings beat here. The quantum of such a beat is hard to gauge given current macroeconomic uncertainties (and will likely be minimal); however, I have a more optimistic view of BABA's financial performance compared to the consensus outlook going into Alibaba's FQ1 2024 report.
In Q1 FY2024, Alibaba's consolidated revenues grew by +14% y/y to RMB 234B (vs. expectation of ~2% y/y growth), driven by robust growth across multiple business segments:
- Taobao & Tmall Group (+14% y/y),
- International Digital Commerce Group (+41% y/y),
- Local Services Group (+30% y/y),
- Digital Media and Entertainment Group (+36% y/y), and
- Cainiao (+34% y/y)
While Alibaba's near-term business outlook remains uncertain due to tough macroeconomic conditions in China, sales growth is clearly re-accelerating at the company as of Q1 FY2024.
Now, Alibaba's high-growth days are probably a thing of the past; however, BABA's management is making tremendous progress on the margin (profitability) front by optimizing costs across their business. In Q1 FY2024, Alibaba's adj. EBITA margin rose to 19.4%, driven by strong revenue growth, higher gross profit margin, and lower operating expense margins.
During Q1 FY2024, Alibaba generated $5.4B in free cash flow and spent ~$3.05B on share repurchases. At the end of Q1, Alibaba had a net cash balance of $58B, and in my view, BABA's balance sheet is a fortress.
During recent earnings conference calls, Alibaba's leadership team has highlighted their efforts to unlock shareholder value, and this talk has been followed up via actions such as aggressive stock repurchases, cost optimizations, and business re-organization into several independent units.
Here are some key remarks from the Q1 FY2024 earnings release:
Alibaba delivered a solid quarter as we continue to execute our Reorganization, which is beginning to unleash new energy across our businesses. Through this self-driven transformation, we aim to catalyze innovation, promote vitality in our organization and enable businesses to focus on long-term growth. We look forward to positive impacts on our business, including strengthening competitiveness, sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.
- Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group
Due to the strong business momentum and our focus on operating efficiency across businesses, we achieved robust financial performance in the past quarter. Revenue and adjusted EBITA increased 14% and 32% year-on-year, respectively, due to improvements across all business segments. We repurchased US$3.1 billion worth of ADSs this quarter, which is supported by our continuous generation of strong free cash flow. Our strong free cash flow and balance sheet put us in an excellent position to strengthen our competitiveness and capture new opportunities.
- Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group
In recent weeks, Alibaba Cloud has announced several AI offerings, and this business is likely to unlock tons of shareholder value when it goes public in the next few quarters. While China's economy seems to be faltering right now, we are likely to get some fresh monetary stimulus from the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and fiscal stimulus from the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government in the near future. As (and when) the macroeconomic backdrop improves in China, Alibaba's underlying business trends could get even stronger over the next year or two. In my view, Alibaba is a natural beneficiary of China's economic re-opening and any fresh stimulus from the government!
Running Alibaba Through Our QA Process
The Quantamental Analysis process is a mix of fundamental, technical, quantitative, and valuation analysis. Let's go through each checkpoint one by one to formulate an informed investment decision:
1. Alibaba is fundamentally sound
After digesting the pandemic-induced growth spurt in 2022, Alibaba has resumed sales growth this year. In the June quarter, Alibaba reported 14% y/y growth, and the business is projected to deliver high-single-digit growth in FY2025 and FY2026. As I see it, Alibaba is still a growing business.
In addition to a revenue growth trough, Alibaba's gross and operating margins also seem to have troughed in recent quarters. An ongoing recovery in margins has enabled a sharp rebound in Alibaba's free cash flows as you can see in the charts below:
Over the last twelve months, Alibaba has generated ~$30B in free cash flow. Given Alibaba's leadership position in Asia's e-commerce market, I firmly believe BABA's free cash flow generation is sustainable.
2. Alibaba stock is dirt cheap
Based on trading multiples [P/FCF and EV/FCF], Alibaba stock is the cheapest it has ever been from a historical standpoint. As of writing, BABA is trading at ~8x Price-to-FCF and ~6x Enterprise Value-to-FCF. For a highly profitable company growing at a healthy clip, such a low multiple is simply ridiculous.
As per our Valuation Model, Alibaba is worth ~$188 per share or $484B in market capitalization. With the stock trading at ~$90 per share, BABA is currently undervalued by more than ~50%.
Assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF (a "China" discount is embedded into this assumption), I see Alibaba's stock rising from ~$90 to ~$485 by 2028-29. And this 5-year price target implies a CAGR return of ~38% from current levels.
Considering our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I think Alibaba's risk/reward is truly asymmetric. While investing in Chinese equities is probably riskier than most other foreign markets due to heightened geopolitical tensions with the US and economic problems within China, investors are being handsomely compensated for taking on this risk. At ~8x P/FCF (~6x EV/FCF), Alibaba is a no-brainer buy!
3. BABA's technical setup remains bullish
In Alibaba Stock: A Screaming Buy At <9x P/FCF, I shared the following view on BABA's technical setup:
If the stock manages to break out of the descending triangle [marked in purple on the chart below] to the upside (>$90), I see Alibaba stock rallying up to the $120 level (top end of its Stage-I base formation) in quick order. Furthermore, an upside breakout above $120 would represent a qualified "Inverse Head & Shoulders" pattern, and the price objective for this formation is roughly $180.
On the flip side, if Alibaba's stock reverses again and fails to hold the $77-78 level, the stock will likely break down back to the lower end of its Stage-I base at ~$70.
In my view, the near to medium-term risk/reward based on technicals is skewed to the upside, and the setup is highly favorable for investors/traders looking to go long BABA at current levels.
After breaking out of the descending triangle to the upside, Alibaba stock rallied to the low $100s in a jiffy. And while the stock has pulled back down to ~$90 in recent sessions, the technical chart continues to point towards the $120 level. If BABA quickly regains 50-DMA and 200-DMA levels, I think the stock could push higher in the coming weeks.
In my view, Alibaba's near to medium-term risk/reward [based on technicals] is skewed to the upside, and the setup is highly favorable for investors/traders looking to go long BABA at current levels.
4. BABA's quant factor grades are supportive
Over the last six months, BABA's Quant Rating score has improved significantly, and the stock is now rated a "Strong Buy" with an overall score of 4.93/5. This improvement has been driven by a positive uptick in "Momentum" [C+ to B-], "Growth" [D to B+], and "Valuation" [C+ to B] factor grades.
Further, Alibaba's "Profitability" and (earnings) "Revisions" quant factor grades are holding firm at "A+" and "B+", respectively. Clearly, BABA's quant factor grades are highly supportive of a long position. Additionally, Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts are in agreement with this bullish outlook for Alibaba.
Concluding Thoughts: Is Alibaba Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q1 FY2024 Earnings?
Despite China's economic woes, Alibaba outperformed expectations in the June quarter, with broad strength across its business segments. While ruling out a deflationary bust is imprudent, I sincerely believe that Beijing and PBOC will provide ample fiscal and monetary stimulus to reinvigorate economic growth in China in the near future.
After yet another post-ER pullback, Alibaba's stock is sitting at a key support level. While Alibaba is struggling to find revenue growth amid economic doldrums in China, BABA's management has made several shareholder-friendly moves in recent months, including cost optimization efforts across the business (improving profitability and cash flow generation), enhancement of Alibaba's capital return program, and business reorganization (breakup into six different units announced in Q1). In my view, all of these moves are set to power a recovery in Alibaba's stock over the coming 12-18 months, with the stock currently trading at a depressed EV/FCF multiple of just ~6-7x.
In Q1 FY2024, Alibaba's revenue re-accelerated back to double-digits. While China's economic malaise is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, we are seeing positive trends across multiple business segments within Alibaba. Over the last year or so, Alibaba's free cash flow generation has rebounded spectacularly, and its stock looks dirt cheap at ~8x P/FCF despite persistent fear around deflation in the Chinese economy and geopolitical tensions with the US.
From a macro standpoint, investing in China seems like a fool's errand right now. However, Alibaba is back to positive sales growth and robust free cash flow generation. Furthermore, Alibaba's management is using these free cash flows to boost shareholder value via aggressive stock buybacks. Lastly, Alibaba has reorganized into six business units, and upcoming spin-offs are likely to unlock tremendous value for BABA shareholders in the next 1-2 years.
Key Takeaway: I rate Alibaba a "Strong Buy" in the $90s.
Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.
Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?
Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.
At TQI, we are pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management to navigate this highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. Join our investing community and take control of your financial future today.
LEARN ABOUT THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR
This article was written by
I am the Investing Group Leader at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing financial freedom via bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, we help retail investors build and preserve generational wealth in public markets. To do so, we share highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. In addition to deep fundamental research, all of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted using a mix of quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. Furthermore, a TQI membership includes access to our proprietary software tools and group chats. If you're interested in learning more about our community, visit: The Quantamental Investor
In addition to my investing experience of 10+ years, I have a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at a growth-focused SA Investing Group. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. And my resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).
If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.
If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!
To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)