Ares Capital: Assessing The Recent Results For 10% Yield

BDC Buzz
Summary

  • One of the largest mistakes that investors make is focusing on historical dividend coverage instead of projected dividend coverage.
  • This article discusses ARCC's dividend coverage comparing the recently reported results to my base, best, and worst projections which were provided in the previous article.
  • If you're not getting this level of detail for each of your BDC investments, please consider taking a more detailed approach to due diligence each quarter.
  • Also discussed are ARCC's recently issued investment grade ("IG") bonds which currently have yield-to-maturities near 7% as shown below.
This article discusses Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), mostly focused on dividend coverage, comparing the recently reported results to my base, best, and worst projections which were provided in the following article from last month:

BDC Buzz
27.2K Followers

I work with and for various private wealth managers, institutional and accredited investors. My goal for articles on Seeking Alpha is to bring exposure to business development companies (BDCs) that finance small to medium-sized businesses, typically overlooked by banks. BDCs are an instrument for investors to earn healthy dividends by avoiding double taxation at the corporate level and allowing income to flow directly to shareholders. Please see website link below for more information.

Email: buzz@bdcbuzz.com

Website: www.bdcbuzz.com

Newsletter: www.bdcbuzz.com/contact.html

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have 19 BDC stock positions, only one of which was discussed in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

P
Peter J McGee
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
Prospectus says the 7% notes due in 2027 can be redeemed at any time.

Thanks for you article, appreciate it.
BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Today, 9:09 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.51K)
@Peter J McGee - Most BDC bonds include a ‘make-whole premium’, which is a type of bond provision that compensates bondholders for the interest they would have earned if their bonds had not been called, or redeemed, by the issuer before the maturity date. This premium is paid in addition to the face value of the bond and any unpaid interest. The make-whole premium is typically calculated as the difference between the bond's coupon rate and the prevailing interest rate at the time the bond is called. The purpose of a make-whole premium is to ensure that bondholders are not worse off as a result of a bond call and that they are receiving fair compensation for the loss of the bond's future coupon payments.

Here is the wording for the new ARCC note:

"We may redeem the Notes at our option, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, at a redemption price (expressed as a percentage of principal amount and rounded to three decimal places) equal to the greater of: (1) (a) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 40 basis points less (b) interest accrued to the date of redemption, and (2) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the redemption date."
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (989)
Does ARCC pay quarterly or monthly.
mbn profile picture
mbn
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (1.51K)
@mdpath
QTRLY.

Next Ex-Divy date is Sept. 14th.
BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.51K)
@mdpath - Quarterly, similar to most BDCs.
congie66 profile picture
congie66
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (490)
@BDC Buzz Luv the monthly payers, though
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:22 AM
Premium
Comments (653)
Arcc,main and tslx are the best bdc investments for me.
mbn profile picture
mbn
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (1.51K)
@nyle alexla

Ditto.

Large positions in all 3, as well as with OCSL.
j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:16 AM
Premium
Comments (202)
Thanks for the article. I am long ARCC and added a bit recently. I would rather see specials then raises right now. What would your prediction be for the next special and ammount?
BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.51K)
@jpsnakes - Likely Q4 again.
