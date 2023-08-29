bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

Earlier this year I covered Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO). While I am a big fan of leveraging data to enhance and increase value, doing this in a profitable way is a major challenge and Freightos puts this on display rather well. Since my last coverage, the stock has lost 9% of its value versus a 7.5% gain for the broader markets. In this report, I will be discussing the company's most recent results.

What Does Freightos Do?

Freightos went public in January this year and raised $80 million. The company, however, was already commercially launched a decade ago and so by no means is it a new company, and while you might get a bit of a startup vibe if you go through the presentations and results, Freightos is not that. Freightos Limited operates a booking and payment platform for freight, pretty much in the same way you can buy an airplane ticket online. The target of the service is to make shipments faster, most cost-effective and reliable.

Profitably Commercializing Is The Challenge

Freightos

I wouldn't say that the Freightos value proposition is weak. The number of transactions is increasing, but last year we saw that Q4 was a bit weak due to macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns and if we look at the growth since Q1 2020, we the CAGR has tapered from 318% to 300%. We don't have to be afraid that growth will evaporate overnight, but while Freightos operates a vendor-neutral platform, it will remain subject to the macroeconomic environment, and those can be harsh on international freight as seen by the significant reduction in air freight rates and the CAGR tapering. It doesn't really reflect any slowdown in business execution or customer capture, but more the consumer spending shifting towards travel and entertainment rather than e-commerce which carried the growth during the pandemic.

Freightos

Interestingly, what we are seeing is that while the number of transactions grew by 60%, that growth did not translate to higher revenues which remained more or less stable at $5.1 million. I've read the Q2 2023 earnings call transcript and what is somewhat unfortunate is that the company does not even try to quantify how it had double-digit growth in transactions but did not add any revenues. The company likely primarily relies on some sort of subscription income or percentage revenue of the gross value processed. Either way, it very much gives the impression that the company has not yet figured out how to extract value from transaction growth. What also remained unaddressed is how the transactions grew but the gross value remained the same. The indication is that the average value of each transaction fell, which is a key development and it was not addressed. To me it seems that in order to succeed, Freightos should operate a stronger per transaction fee model. The GBV is considered a measure of throughput of which Freightos can capture a piece. That remained stagnant year over year and the same holds the revenues. At 3.3 percent of the GBV, the company has been unable to capture more value from the throughput. Besides not being able to grow GBV or revenues, the company has seen its adjusted EBITDA worsen from a $3.6 million loss to a $5.3 million loss.

The Cash and Cost Challenge For Freightos

Freightos

The obvious challenge is to grow volumes to achieve economies of scale. Freightos is improving on key metrics, but I don't think their FY2023 guidance provides an indication that they are on the right trajectory. That is caused by shipping demand, I would say. The number of transactions is expected to be up to 57% higher year-over-year, down 10 percentage points from the guidance at the start of the year. On GBV growth of 3 to 9 percent, the company expects 5 to 11 percent growth in revenues. So the company believes that it will be more successful capturing a bigger share of the value pie which is a positive if it indeed happens.

Due to the challenging environment in logistics, Freightos has cut costs by reducing its headcount and invest more diligently in the business which should result in a reduction in losses but those losses will still be in the range of $19.8 million to $21.5 million. So, even with growth this year and more around 1 million transactions, the business will be loss making. Just a quick calculation shows that with around $20 million in revenues on 1 million transactions, the company would need roughly an additional 1.65 million in transactions, which is something that would not happen before 2026.

The company has been ambitious targeting 90% average annual growth to $134 million in 2025 and $30 million in positive cash flow by 2025. In 2022, Freightos burned $18.6 million in cash and for the six months ended the cash burn is $18.8 million. The balance sheet shows $60.9 million in cash and marketable securities. At a run rate of $20 million per year, the company would run out of cash in 3 years from now. The cash flow so far this year points at a very steep cash burn which could already result in the company running out of cash by before the start of 2024. So, there is no immediate need to raise capital but things are not looking particularly rosy either with revenue growth falling short of the 90% average targeted and cash flow has gotten worse instead of better. Freightos claims it is on track to reach profitability using existing cash. The company provides little evidence for that and my calculations show that it is going to be extremely tight.

What Is Freightos Stock Worth?

Freightos has a book value of $77.8 million which puts the fair value of the company at $1.64. The current share price is $2.96 implying a 1.8 price-to-book. It is not odd for a business to trade above its book value especially when there is growth involved but I think that the premium insufficiently incorporates the risky trajectory ahead.

Conclusion: Freightos Stock Remains In A Risk Triangle

I like the idea of optimizing businesses and industries using data. I do the same for investors leveraging data and models to generate value, but generating value is challenging. So, while I do think Freightos has a noble cause and could solve an issue I currently don't see where they are really managing to generate value for themselves or in the years to come other than scaling the business. Furthermore, the company does present a nice slide deck to investors but it does not discuss how it tries to shield the business from the thrills of logistics that we often see nor does it highlight how it differentiates itself from other companies.

Wall Street analysts continue to believe in Freightos stock with a $7.50 price target. Looking the most recent results and reviewing the earnings call transcript I don't see why there would be a strong buy rating on this name since anything that includes a buy rating, in my view, does not sufficiently incorporate the risk associated to the business environment, the required growth and the realized growth. Therefore, I would only assign a Hold rating to the stock in case you want to have a small position for which the risk of things not working out is one that an investors is willing to accept. Else, from with the current performance in mind a sell might be even more fitting and that is partially driven by the lack of insight provided by management when discussing the results and trajectory for the company.