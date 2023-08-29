ICOW: FX Exposures Are A Drag On An Otherwise Solid Value-Centered Vehicle

blinow61/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I would like to continue reviewing exchange-traded funds with strategies containing an FCF ingredient with a note on the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW). The previous article published recently discussed the FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI), with a skeptical tone resulting from TTAI's tepid past performance.

Regarding ICOW, I am mostly constructive on this investment vehicle owing to its quality and comparative inexpensiveness manifested in a P/E of just 5.68x (as per data from Portfolio Visualizer); additionally, we see a plethora of top-quality value stocks in the key 15 group (31% of the net assets) I have selected for analysis, mostly from the old-economy industries like automobile manufacturing, energy (predominantly oil and gas exploration and production), tobacco, etc. On the negative side, the key disadvantage is a few FX exposures that mar an otherwise solid strategy. FX exposures (mostly to the yen, pound sterling, and euro) could be a curse or a blessing depending on the global market environment, and in the current circumstances, with the Fed still sounding hawkish, I reckon it is more of the former, with the primary problem being the Bank of Japan's persistent dovishness weighing on the JPY, which is trading around the levels previously seen in the late 1980s.

What Is The Basis Of ICOW's Strategy?

As described on its website, incepted in June 2017, ICOW tracks the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index. According to the fact sheet, the ETF is benchmarked against the MSCI EAFE Value Index.

The strategy here is mostly similar to one of the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), which I reviewed in January 2022, with the primary difference being the selection universe. In essence, the index is supposed to represent one hundred players with the richest free cash flow yields picked from the FTSE Developed ex-US Index. Concerning weighting, the summary prospectus says that:

At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company.

The index provider uses a special definition of the FCF yield computing it with the enterprise value in the denominator instead of the market cap. The clear benefit is the debt issue factored in, which I believe serves as an additional quality screen ensuring companies burdened by borrowings and probably also demonstrating value-trap symptoms would not qualify. An essential fact not to be missed is that ICOW ignores financial companies (except for REITs) since the concept of FCF-based valuation mostly does not work for them.

What Is Inside The Portfolio?

As of August 27, ICOW had a portfolio of precisely 100 stocks, with the key countries being Japan (about 16%), the UK (12.7%), and Canada (10.3%). Since the FTSE index, which serves as the selection universe for the Pacer index, has exposure to South Korea, ICOW also has a minor allocation to the country, of approximately 5.5%, with HMM Company (before March 2020 known as Hyundai Merchant Marine) being the key representative (1.83%). ICOW also features Kia Corporation as its second-largest Korean investment, with a 1.7% weight. The reason why I pay special attention to Korea is that index providers' opinions on the country diverge, with a consensus not on the horizon yet. For example, unlike FTSE Russell, MSCI still considers upgrading the country to a developed market unjustified.

Next, the sector mix is unsurprising for a fund focusing on cash-rich, undervalued companies, with energy (33%) occupying the top spot, followed by industrials (25.7%) and materials (12.6%). The reason here is that the constituents are selected on the basis of their TTM free cash flow yields. For energy, 2022 was a rare period of the oil market's ebullience as geopolitics and supervening supply/demand concerns sent the commodity price to levels not seen since 2012, so oil producers were almost printing cash. A good example here is Equinor ASA (EQNR), the energy bellwether operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and one of ICOW's key holdings with a 2.16% weight. The Stavanger-based company's FCF computed as the difference between the IFRS net operating cash flow and capital expenditures bottomed at $1.15 billion in September 2020 reflecting the detrimental effects of the pandemic. After touching the nadir, it rose meteorically to $31.9 billion, touched in June 2022 on the back of a 2.6x increase in revenues, bolstered by the strong performance of the Johan Sverdrup oil field and the soaring Brent price. And even though hydrocarbon price developments in late 2022 and this year have been less supportive, EQNR's LTM FCF still stands at $18.4 billion, one of the highest levels in the last five years, and my calculations show its FCF yield at about 25.7%.

The table below contains the key financial indicators, including earnings and FCF yields, for the 15 principal holdings.

Company Adjusted Ticker Weight Market Cap ($ billion) Valuation Grade Profitability Grade EY EY FWD FCF Yield Cash Flow/EV FCF Margin Revenue FWD STELLANTIS (STLA) 2.19% 56 A+ A+ 38.0% 31.3% 22.2% 81% 3.4% 6.73% SUNCOR ENERGY (SU) 2.17% 42.8 B- A- 10.4% 11.3% 12.9% 17% 17.4% 2.82% EQUINOR (EQNR) 2.16% 89.2 A+ A+ 25.7% 12.8% 45.3% 36% 27.2% 5.55% MITSUBISHI CORP (OTCPK:MSBHF) 2.16% 65.7 - - 9.8% N/A 3.1% 11% 2.3% 101.15% MITSUI & CO (OTCPK:MITSY) 2.13% 52.98 C A+ 13.7% N/A 1.7% 10% 1.4% 40.73% Eni (E) 2.10% 50.27 A- A+ 19.1% 14.9% 20.0% 29% 10.3% 8.05% CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (CNQ) 2.09% 66.4 C- A 8.4% 8.3% 8.9% 15% 24.3% 3.34% HONDA MOTOR (HMC) 2.07% 50.65 B+ A+ 11.6% N/A 12.5% 14% 8.4% 72.71% A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK (AMKBY) 2.04% 30.91 A+ A+ 53.0% 12.0% 102.0% 104% 37.2% -6.98% WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP (WDS) 2.04% 45.91 A- A 14.3% N/A 6.8% 19% 18.2% 30.51% SHELL plc (SHEL) 2.03% 199.71 B A+ 13.7% 13.6% 13.0% 27% 8.7% 9.93% TotalEnergies (TTE) 2.02% 149.2 B+ A+ 12.4% 15.1% 13.9% 22% 10.3% 5.64% BP (BP) 1.98% 102.1 B+ A+ 17.0% 14.7% 18.8% 24% 12.2% 10.57% BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (BTI) 1.95% 72.7 A+ A+ 15.1% 12.3% 7.2% 11% 24.3% 1.02% BHP GROUP (BHP) 1.90% 139.7 A A+ 9.2% 7.1% 5.9% 12% 16.8% -7.22% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund. Financial data as of August 27. A few tickers were replaced with U.S.-quoted securities. Original tickers can be found in the fund's holdings dataset

As we can see, all the companies in the cohort have superb quality and value characteristics manifested in the Seeking Alpha's Quant Profitability and Valuation grades, as well as strong FCF and net cash flow yields. Growth exposure is also mostly adequate. An important note is that Stellantis, a European automotive heavyweight manufacturing Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Jeep, Maserati, etc., has a massive FCF yield mostly because of its hefty cash pile, in excess of EUR 52.3 billion, which pushed the net debt into negative territory; as a consequence, its EV is below the market cap, and the yield is at around 22% even despite the levered FCF margin standing at only 3.4%.

What Returns Did This Strategy Deliver In The Past?

ICOW demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate the bear market as illustrated by its 2022 decline of just 7.95% when it outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) by more than 10%. Next, over the July 2017-July 2023 period, it delivered an annualized return much higher compared to the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), also confidently beating both the iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) and iShares MSCI EAFE Value (EFV) ETFs.

Portfolio ICOW IVV VEA EFV EFA Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $14,619 $21,053 $13,722 $12,483 $13,603 CAGR 6.44% 13.02% 5.34% 3.71% 5.19% Stdev 20.13% 17.34% 17.24% 18.41% 16.82% Best Year 17.46% 31.25% 22.62% 15.78% 22.03% Worst Year -16.07% -18.16% -15.36% -14.66% -14.35% Max. Drawdown -33.43% -23.93% -28.08% -33.18% -27.58% Sharpe Ratio 0.33 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.29 Sortino Ratio 0.49 1.06 0.43 0.29 0.42 Market Correlation 0.83 1 0.9 0.81 0.89 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

Nevertheless, beating U.S. bellwethers consistently is still a task close to impossible for ICOW as it had trailed IVV every year since its inception except for 2017 and 2022.

ICOW/IVV returns comparison (Data from Portfolio Visualizer)

Investor Takeaway

Based on the concept of a "cash cow," ICOW is an interesting investment vehicle for developed-world quality and value exposure. The disadvantage is the expense ratio of 65 bps, but the strategy's intricacies make it justified. Interestingly, even with burdensome fees, the fund still managed to outperform simpler and cheaper developed-world ex-US ETFs.

The issue here is the USD question. I am uncertain whether the basket of currencies ICOW is most exposed to, including the yen and the pound, will be capable of holding ground against the greenback in the near term. In this regard, it earns a Hold rating.