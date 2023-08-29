Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DICK'S Sporting Goods Is Unbelievably Cheap

Aug. 29, 2023 9:32 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)2 Comments
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.58K Followers

Summary

  • DICK'S Sporting Goods is a full-line sporting goods retailer with a strong e-commerce business and a focus on building brand loyalty.
  • The company is facing pressure from shrink and organized retail theft, but its valuation is heavily depressed.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods has a strong net cash position, generates significant free cash flow, and has a solid and growing dividend.
  • We value shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods at $160 each, offering material upside potential to patient long-term investors.

Dick"s Sporting Goods Posts Strong Earnings After Robust Holiday Period

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

By Valuentum Analysts

We last wrote on Seeking Alpha about DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) back in November of last year in this article. We thought shares offered a bargain back then, and we think DICK'S

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.58K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. DKS is included in Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (762)
Add VFC too for a double-dip buy?
Rochester NY Investor profile picture
Rochester NY Investor
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (219)
I really like the House of Sport concept. It gives them the opportunity to sell some experiences while getting people in the store. I go to the one near us as my kids like to climb the rock wall. We often buy other things while we are there too. Adding House of Sport locations will create a tailwind over the next few years.

I own a few shares and added to my position with the price drop after the last earnings release.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.