Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income Stock: Should Retirees Buy The Dip Hand Over Fist?

Aug. 29, 2023 11:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)13 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • O stock has an impressive track record.
  • However, it has sold off quite a bit this year.
  • We take a look under the hood to see if it might be prudent for retirees to buy the stock aggressively on the pullback.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Few passive income generators boast as storied of a history as Realty Income stock (NYSE:O). It has a legendary multi-decade outperformance since going public.

And it has a remarkably consistent 26-year and 101 consecutive quarter dividend

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.87K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Today, 12:26 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (12.31K)
Due to high debt, weak balance sheets and higher interest rates for longer, the indebted REITs including O will NOT reach their all-time high in the foreseeable future.

On that front, the following facts can help the open-minded income investors see "the big picture" and become better investors by investing in other dividend stocks from other sectors that have much stronger balance sheets and much safer dividends than the REITs:

i) MITT recently made an offer to acquire WMC in an all-stock deal that valued WMC at only $9.88 per share.

WMC was about $100 per share pre-pandemic.

ii) HT was acquired yesterday at only $10 per share in cash.

HT was about $20 per share pre-pandemic.

iii) GNL recently made an offer to acquire RTL in an all-stock deal that valued RTL at only $7.08 per share.

RTL was about $15 per share pre-pandemic.

iv) OPI recently made an offer to acquire DHT in an all-stock deal that valued DHT at only $1.70 per share.

DHT was above $10 per share pre-pandemic.

v) EFC recently made an offer to acquire AAIC in an all-stock deal that valued AAIC at only $4.77 per share.

AAIC was about $10 per share pre-pandemic.

vi) EFC recently made an offer to acquire AJX in an all-stock deal that valued AJX at only $7.33 per share.

AJX was about $13 per share pre-pandemic.
R
Robert Rio
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (1.37K)
"Hand over fist" is a weird expression.
What does it actually mean to have your hand over your fist? It's like you are calling paper and rock at the same time, which is cheating because if you call them both at the same time you will always win.
h
helganator
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
Comments (8)
I believe O has not done much since it’s big acquisition about 2 years ago.
S
Stevecus62
Today, 12:11 PM
Premium
Comments (67)
I just bought more this morning.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (10.98K)
Wait for the 6% yield so O separates its price from the 5%+ short term CDs.
It's getting closer.
a
abcde1
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (2.63K)
there is an increased buzz on SA recently about buying O in the mid-50's. it does look attractive, but we haven't had a good 10% market panic blow-off in a while, and hurricane season for the stock market (september-october) is upon us. i might miss a good buying opportunity in the mid-50's today, but i'm waiting to buy O around $50 for my IRA sometime this fall when its non-qualified dividend hits 6%.
o
oonert
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (583)
@abcde1 I'm buying a little here and will back up the truck around $50
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 12:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (381)
@oonert "I'm buying a little here and will back up the truck around $50"
Ditto
E
Express1231
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (9)
Concerned about the selloff which seems inexplicable given all the positives mentioned.
b
badbernanke
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (758)
Need to lift the hood a bit more. Nothing new or deep in this article.
Dividend Duckman profile picture
Dividend Duckman
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (35)
Long O. I have been adding to my position averaging in as the price drops. Great article!
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (1.43K)
Yes, as a retiree I certainly do recommend O.
Big DD profile picture
Big DD
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (412)
Thank you. Great article. It does seem like a great time to buy "O"... and I did add to my position recently. I have a lot cash locked in CDs for a few months, but O might look even better in a few months? Maybe.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.