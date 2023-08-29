Michael Vi

Thesis

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a tale of sales cycles and customer adoption. The market has reacted negatively to a slowdown in growth, but the value proposition remains intact and the slowdown in growth is in part due to the nature of their sales cycle and focus on GAAP profitability. We view the selloff as being an overreaction and see this as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

What's New

Since our initial writeup on Palantir, the company has reported Q2 earnings results. These results (mainly a slowdown in revenue growth) appear to have disappointed investors and the stock has sold off sharply since the report. Palantir authorized a $1 billion buyback which seems to have concerned some investors who would probably prefer for the company to invest that money into growth. We believe that the current selloff is the result of short-term noise. Palantir has an unconventional sales cycle which has led to relatively slow revenue growth over the short-term. Palantir's value proposition remains strong and they are continuing to expand their software offerings. As the number of success stories increase, more companies will see the value in adopting Palantir's solutions. AIP is continuing to gain traction. The company once again generated a GAAP operating profit, which helps to differentiate themselves from many of their peers in the enterprise software sector.

A Tale of Two Sales Cycles

Let's take a moment to think about the sales cycle of two different enterprise SaaS products. For simplicity's sake, we can compare Palantir's Foundry to a traditional enterprise SaaS.

The sales cycle for a traditional enterprise SaaS product usually begins with a company having a specific need that can be met by software. They search for providers of these solutions and eventually settle on company "ABC". ABC provides a tiered approach to their software that starts with a free tier. This helps reduce the barrier to adoption and appears to be a zero risk decision by the company to adopt this free software. If they don't like it, they can stop using it with no harm done. If they do like it they can move up to the paid tiers to unlock more features/seats/etc. When they begin using the software they can access it instantly with full functionality. This way of selling software seeks to minimize friction and keep the barrier to adoption low.

Contrast this to the onboarding of a company onto Palantir's Foundry platform. The company does not have the option of trying out a free tier. Implementation can take months and requires the assistance of Palantir forward deployed software engineers. The annual cost of adopting Foundry can run in the hundreds of thousands or millions. Due to the deeply integrated nature of the platform, companies are essentially required to go "all-in" in order to gain the full benefits. All of these factors result in Palantir facing a tremendously high barrier to adoption. Palantir inherently has a more difficult time gaining new customers than traditional SaaS vendors. Their product often requires moving away from legacy systems, which some IT departments despise.

Fortunately for Palantir, freemium model and legacy SaaS products tend to be shallower in nature than the solutions that Palantir provides. The deeply integrated nature of their software acts as a double edged sword. On one hand, the barrier to adoption is immense. On the other hand, Palantir can create immense value within an organization by having this deep access to all parts of their business, connecting the dots in a way that a shallow software solution wouldn't be able to do. For early adopters the initial integration of Palantir's software stack required a leap of faith. As the number of corporate success stories grow it will spur other companies to join them in going all-in and adopting Palantir.

As a small aside, AIP could end up being the tool that helps to introduce companies to Palantir in a low-risk, low barrier to adoption manner. This could warm previously hesitant companies to the idea of adopting other software platforms such as Foundry, Apollo, and Gotham.

OS for the Modern Enterprise

Palantir's biggest value proposition is allowing subject matter specialists to work directly with data without needing a data scientist "translator" in the middle. This may not seem like a big deal at first, but many companies would rather not go through the hassle of building and maintaining their own in-house systems which may not work properly or may be unreliable. Not every company is a tech company with many computing/data/AI professionals. Many would prefer to hire less tech staff and more subject matter staff. Palantir helps to bring high-tech software capabilities to non-tech organizations and empower users across an organization. As Palantir gains more experience their value-add in organizations will continue to increase as will their use cases.

Palantir has a huge advantage when it comes to privacy and compliance regarding LLMs/machine learning or "AI" thanks to their experience working for the government. We are already beginning to see the privacy and intellectual property challenges surrounding the use of AI based tools. This will likely create an ever-increasing compliance headache for companies who desire to integrate AI/ML tools into their organization. Palantir has the opportunity to significantly reduce this customer pain-point by handling the compliance and security aspect of AI/ML models. A company doesn't want to use a public LLM and then have their inputs and interactions with the LLM be a part of the model's training because the end result can be information/data leaks. Palantir's experience with high security and provisioned data can ensure that data stays within an organization and is only viewable/interactable by those who have the necessary permissions.

Price Action and Valuation

Palantir's stock has taken a beating since reporting Q2 earnings. Investors have expressed many concerns surrounding the slowing growth rate and the share buyback authorization. Some of the weakness in the share price could be attributed to macro factors such as Fitch's downgrade of the US debt rating, as the selloff in Palantir's stock somewhat coincides with that event and a general selloff in US equity markets.

Data by YCharts

On a price to sales basis, Palantir is trading above their multiple at the beginning of the year and below their recent PS highs.

Data by YCharts

Palantir has continued to generate high levels of cash from operations and has a price to operating cash flow multiple of 77.52.

Data by YCharts

Palantir is on track to have four consecutive quarters of GAAP profitability. There are many enterprise software companies that are deeply unprofitable and may find themselves with an inferior product and nonviable business over the long-term, with their operations only sustained over the short-term by massive losses. Palantir continuing to achieve operating profitability demonstrates that management has operational maturity and financial discipline. These are valuable qualities in the eyes of some risk-averse and institutional investors, and Palantir may be able to attract a new group of shareholders once they are GAAP profitable over the trailing twelve months.

Data by YCharts

Regarding the buyback authorization, it's just that: an authorization. Palantir has not committed to using the full $1 billion on buybacks, or any of it for that matter. The purpose of an authorization such as this is to allow the company to buy if the price is right, effectively putting a soft floor on the stock price. It seems safe to assume that Palantir will allocate capital where it earns the best return. If that means buying back their stock they will do so. Alternatively, they could end up utilizing none of the buyback authorization if investing in growth earns them a better return. This move should be viewed as an opportunistic one and a way to please Wall Street and institutional investors, not as a shift in organization focus and priorities.

We maintain our view that current prices represent an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. We would change our view if the company showed signs of being unable to refine their go-to-market strategy or if growth fails to re-accelerate. We also maintain our view on selling shares around the $25 range given the current fundamentals, but if growth and profitability meaningfully accelerated we would adjust that upper bound accordingly.

Risks

The main risks to our bullish thesis are essentially the same as they were when we initially covered the company. Palantir may be unable to meaningfully increase customer count over the long-term or improve their go-to-market strategy. This would most likely result in the market giving the company a lower valuation.

The growing interest in AIP is a good sign and management appears to see the value in reducing the barrier of adoption for their software. The risk/reward looks favorable here and the recent selloff can be utilized as a buying opportunity.

Key Takeaway

Palantir has sold off since reporting their Q2 earnings but we believe many investor concerns are short-sighted. The company is continuing to expand their product offerings and improve their operational metrics. The adoption curve of Palantir is currently challenged, but every additional corporate success story pushes Palantir closer to mainstream adoption.