Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BILL Holdings Q4: Operating Metrics Are Still Mixed, Reiterate Hold

Aug. 29, 2023 9:49 AM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL)INTU, BAC, JPM
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
535 Followers

Summary

  • BILL's 4Q23 revenue beats expectations, but other operating metrics show mixed results.
  • The end of BILL's partnership with Intuit could negatively impact the stock price in the near term.
  • Contract extensions with Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase are positive indicators for BILL's growth.

PAYABLES - word in a notepad on a wooden green background with a calculator, pen and glasses

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) when I wrote about it the last time in June, as I wanted to see BILL showing recovery in its key metrics and a

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
535 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.