International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is a global provider for gambling operations. The company provides backend systems for lotteries, physical slot machines and similar products, and online solutions for slot machines and sportsbooks. The company has steady revenues and a healthy operating margin, but as IGT leverages high amounts of debt, I have a hold-rating for the stock.

The Company

International Game Technology’s operations reflect the company’s name – IGT provides technologies for gambling operators on in-person and online casinos. IGT’s most interesting offering is its gaming hardware segment:

The company also offers technologies for running lotteries, as well as PlayDigital, a solution for running online gambling operations:

The company’s large focus still seems to be in lottery offerings – IGT is currently considering strategic options for the PlayDigital and Global Gaming segments, making it clear to investors that the company’s clear focus is on other income streams.

IGT’s stock has had a massive run on the stock market, as the shares have appreciated by 55% within a year.

Financials

IGT has had turbulent revenues in the company’s history, as regulations and the company’s offering has varied throughout the company’s history. The turbulence has made IGT’s compounded annual growth 1.1% from 2013 to 2022:

Although it has a turbulent history, IGT is seeing benefits from a legalizing online gambling industry; although the company guides a revenue for 2023 that’s very near 2022 levels, the company has a further guidance of mid-single digit growth rates until 2025.

IGT has kept a very healthy operating margin and has even continued to push for a higher margin – after the pandemic slump in 2020, International Game Technology’s margin has expanded to higher levels than before the pandemic. For example, in 2022 the company’s EBIT margin was 21.9%, compared to levels between 12.9% and 15.0% in 2015 to 2019:

The company has further initiatives to leverage the margin further – for 2025, the company is targeting an operating margin of 28%-30%, above the current level of 19%, for the Global Gaming segment through supply chain improvements, pricing changes and a recovery in revenues internationally:

As the global gaming segment represents 36% of IGT’s revenues according to the company’s Q2 presentation, the rise would help the company’s bottom line significantly. Currently, the segment has IGT’s clearly lowest profit margins:

The company holds a large amount of debt – IGT’s balance sheet reveals long-term debts totaling $5813 million and $3 million in short-term borrowings. Of the company’s long-term debt, $217 million is in the current portion of the debt. The amount of debt is very significant for IGT, as the debt is almost as big as IGT’s market capitalization of $6239 million; in case of a large earnings slump such as the one caused by the pandemic, IGT could have some issues in paying off debts. I see the possible strategic options as a way for IGT to deleverage the balance sheet, as possible sales of segments could create proceedings with which IGT could pay off debts. In the case of spinoffs, this wouldn’t happen.

Valuation

Currently, IGT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73:

As the company has initiatives for further margin expansion and modest revenue growth, I believe the ratio should be put into more context. I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner to estimate a fair value for the stock.

In the model, I estimate IGT to hit its 2023 guidance with a revenue growth of 1% and an EBIT margin of 22.9%. Going forward, I approximate IGT to achieve near mid-single digits growth rates, along with the company’s guidance. As IGT guides for revenues of $4.6 billion to $5 billion in 2025, my estimate of $4.66 billion is on the conservative side for the year – if the company executes better than my estimates, the stock could have a higher fair price. After 2025, I estimate the company to have growths of 4% and 2.5% for the following years, after which the growth settles into 2%.

As for the EBIT margin, I believe that IGT can execute on its plan to expand the global gaming segment’s margin – in the model, I estimate the entire company’s EBIT margin to rise by 4.8 percentage points from 2022 into a margin of 26.7%. The company converts its earnings into free cash flow really well, as the company has significant amortizations. With these expectations and a weighted average cost of capital of 9.97%, the DCF model estimates a fair value of $33.23, representing a price that’s 7% above the current price:

The used cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model with the following assumptions:

IGT had interest expenses of $77 million in Q2. Annualized, this comes up to an interest rate of 5.30% with the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt. The company leverages high amounts of debt – I believe the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio could be somewhere near 40%.

I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.22% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium estimate of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate made in July. I add a liquidity premium of 0.4% into the cost of equity, as well as an ESG-add on of 2.25% as the gambling industry has low ESG scores due to the nature of the business.

As for the company’s beta, both Tikr and Yahoo Finance estimate IGT’s beta to be 1.95. I believe the high beta is an effect of pandemic-caused correlation, as both take monthly data from the past five years – historically gambling has been a low-beta industry – for example, established European and American brands such as Betsson and Super Group have betas of 0.76 and 1.02 respectively according to Tikr. As the CAPM also expects a debt-to-equity ratio slightly below current levels for IGT, the systemic risk for investors should also be lowered in the model’s scenario. For these reasons, I deter from the historical data for IGT and input a beta of 1.20 in the model.

These expectations put the company’s cost of equity at 13.96% and the WACC at 9.97%, used in the DCF model.

Takeaway

With modest growth and further margin expansion ahead for the company, IGT seems to be at an interesting point in the company’s history. With possible strategic spinoffs or sales in the future, IGT has multiple interesting prospects coming.

In the DCF model, I significantly modified my beta from the stock’s historical data, affecting the estimated fair value widely. For example, with the historical beta of 1.95, the stock would have a downside of 41% in my model, and with a beta of 1.00 the stock would have an upside of 25% - the model takes a stance for a lower systemic risk for the company in the future. As I explained before, I see the lower figure as reasonable – with a DCF model pointing towards a fairly valued stock, I have a hold-rating for IGT.