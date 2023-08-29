Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10 Best Days - A Meme For Every Bull Market

Lance Roberts
  • The analysis of “missing out on the 10-best days” of the market is steeped in the myth of the benefits of “buy and hold” investing.
  • Investors regularly suffer from the “buy high/sell low” syndrome.
  • It may not be possible to “time” the market, but it is possible to reach intelligent conclusions about whether the market offers good value for investors.

About once a year, I have to address the issue of chasing the "10 Best Days" of the year. Statista recently presented the analysis:

"There is clear evidence that market timing is difficult. Often, investors will sell early, missing out on a

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.24K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Great Swami
Great Swami
Today, 10:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.84K)
Also not considered in the streets buy and hold mantra is an individual investors personal circumstances. I’m 76, capital preservation trumps maximizing gains at this point in life. I don’t have time to ride the roller coaster now particularly when cash like alternatives can provide meaningful gains at minimal risk.
P
PreCambrian
Today, 10:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.61K)
Here is a white paper by Meb Faber on the same issue with a lot of backup data. mebfaber.com/...

The problem is that the ten best days tend to occur in declining markets and so do the ten worst days. Therefore avoiding the declining markets is a good strategy. He also wrote a white paper about that strategy. papers.ssrn.com/...
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (716)
@PreCambrian
I read those articles some time ago, they are very interesting. Others should read them because there are alot of people on SA who really dismiss anything that resembles “market timing”. So, they counter, you need to be good at stock picking. Here is something that I recently read that really illustrates how difficult stock picking is:

“Gains in just 72 companies have accounted for half of all net wealth creation from stocks, relative to Treasury bills, since 1926.”

That’s a mind boggling statement to really think about over a 100 year period.

See below for the article

www.bloomberg.com/...
P
PreCambrian
Today, 10:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.61K)
@Darren Dawson Thanks for the link.

Another factoid hbr.org/...
R
Rhoda711
Today, 10:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.22K)
I liked this article.
Thank you for posting it.
Avoiding the worst days has merit.
Be fled the battlefield on more than one occasion.
The reminder to buy low sell high, even if not at the top and bottom is good.

:8-)
synergen profile picture
synergen
Today, 10:05 AM
Premium
Comments (452)
Thank you for the common sense.
We exit or reduce exposure when we expect a bumpy ride. Now I feel better about it.
m
mwmarkwill
Today, 9:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (681)
Good article
