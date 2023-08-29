Win McNamee/Getty Images News

In the Federal Reserve's June "Summary of Economic Projections," Fed members indicated that they would be hiking rates further in 2023 to an estimated peak of 5.75%. The market was having none of it, instead pricing a likely pause and interest rate cuts by year-end. Slowly but surely, the interest rates futures market has come around to the Fed's point of view, and now is pricing exactly what the Fed said it would do. This means that investors in cash and short-term bonds are likely to see higher returns than expected. Higher interest rates on cash and borrowing also mean that stocks and real estate are increasingly overpriced. With the S&P 500 (SPY) still up roughly 16% for 2023 after falling 19.5% in 2022, this should give investors pause about the likely sustainability of the rally.

Data by YCharts

Markets Subtly Shift Pricing After Jackson Hole

Despite some Wall Street analyst hype, the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium was a boring event for the most part. Those of you who follow finance less closely are likely thinking to yourself "Duh, of course!" But last year's Jackson Hole event pulled the rug on the dangerous fantasies that traders had (mostly those who pushed the 10-year down to 2.5% or so). After the 2022 conference, stocks plunged and Treasury yields soared.

This time, nothing new was really said, so the price action that followed largely related to traders getting in and out of leveraged positions in options and futures on a typical Friday. However, there was a subtle shift in pricing that happened after Jackson Hole. Most traders had thought the Fed was bluffing about raising interest rates higher after skipping a rate increase in June and hiking 25 bps in July. As such, the market had the probability of another hike somewhere around 25-30%, followed by a substantial amount of interest rate cuts in late 2023 through late 2024.

Now, here's what we've got, per CME FedWatch. The market thinks the Fed will keep hiking, with a small but meaningful contingent even calling for rates to hit 6% by year-end.

November 2023 Fed Funds Rate Probabilities (CME FedWatch)

What's more, if you go out to May, the market is starting to believe what the Fed has telegraphed all along, that they'll be higher for longer, and possibly by a lot.

May 2024 Fed Funds Rate Probabilities (CME FedWatch)

Here, some traders see cuts, but the probability of hikes is still higher than the probability of cuts! This is important – a Fed pivot is the only thing holding up the more speculative areas of the market. Due to 14 years of ZIRP, an ever-increasing number of weak and capital-intensive companies are incapable of surviving with interest rates anywhere meaningfully above 0%.

We can debate how much interest rates matter to mega-caps in the short run with a world of AI hype. The dot-com bubble showed that the cost of capital matters plenty in the long run, but does little to dissuade speculators in the short run. After all, the 1990s bubble occurred during a period of similar interest rates to now.

Although the NASDAQ's (QQQ) valuation is far too high, rate hikes won't necessarily force stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) to immediately go down. But people foolish enough to buy investment real estate at a 3.5% cap rate with an 8% mortgage are going to get smoked. Venture capital-backed companies that are dependent on fresh capital to fund endless losses are also going to get crushed. Large-cap stock valuations are eventually going to be reassessed at some point as well. It could start tomorrow, but it could be a year or two. In the long run, however, a higher cost of capital is as sure as gravity. Powell isn't bluffing about raising rates, and while the Fed doesn't care how high the NASDAQ goes, they're willing and able to risk a recession to restore price stability.

Pivot Math: Why Interest Rates Matter For Stocks

The question you need to ask yourself when thinking about asset allocation is whether you're getting a sufficient return for the risk you're taking. If you can earn 6% in cash while stocks return 8-9% on average in the long run with 15% annual volatility, you're risking about 15% volatility to earn a 2-3% excess return on average. By this logic, the Fed is taking most of the return out of owning stocks for the time being. Owning stocks at 0% interest rates with 9% expected returns was a no-brainer. Now you have to think for yourself about how much to invest in stocks with cash paying nearly 6%. Large-cap stocks are also quite expensive compared with historical valuations, calling into question whether 8-9% returns are realistic going forward. Put simply, the return on cash is higher than the underlying profitability of the businesses in the S&P 500. Anything can happen in the short run, but if cash is paying more than businesses are earning, then cash is likely a reasonably good investment.

Data by YCharts

It's well known that interest rate hikes work with a lag. But one of the more interesting things about the Fed's interest rate hiking campaign is that it temporarily has increased corporate profits. What happened is the Fed rate hikes kicked in right away, allowing companies to earn more on their cash reserves. But many of these same companies have issued long-term debt, so their net interest cost has actually gone down. Companies like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are now earning hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter in interest, up from nearly nothing pre-pandemic. However, as time goes on, more and more debt gets refinanced from rock-bottom rates to sky-high rates, with over $2 trillion per year expected from 2024 on. This is also true for older households in the US who have no mortgage and large cash balances. The rate hikes have helped them. As time goes on, this effect reverses itself.

This creates a structural problem for the long run– because net interest expense can only go up from here, it means that corporate profits will be prone to disappoint no matter what the Fed does. There's another upshot to this that's interesting as well, and it's that if the Fed does pivot and cut interest rates, net interest payments will immediately go up! Low interest rates clearly stimulate the economy while high interest rates slow the economy down. However, it's widely known that changes in interest rates work with a lag, and the recent windfall for corporate America's cash balance illustrates this point. And when you look at leading economic indicators for the real economy, however, it's clear that something is amiss.

Households Are Simply Not Running The Numbers On Higher Rates

A clever litmus test of whether asset pricing is squaring with Fed policy is looking at dual listings for real estate. A dual listing is where sellers will offer their place for either rent or sale. For example, this isn't a scientific sample, but I keep seeing sellers doing stuff like offering $3,500 per month for rent or $700,000 to buy. If property taxes are $12,000 per year (i.e. Texas) and insurance/maintenance/repairs/HOA are $8,000 yearly, that's good for a cap rate of roughly 3.1%. Mortgages are about 7.5% for owner-occupiers right now and about 8% for investors.

Why is this so crazy? The cap rate is 3.1%, but the interest rate on cash is 5.5% and rising, while the mortgage rate you'd have to pay is 7.5%. If you had the $700,000, the interest would fully pay your rent at a 6% interest rate and you avoid property taxes, maintenance, and insurance. This is the logic in comparing cap rates to interest rates. Here you'd be making money every month by renting. Purely on a price/rent ratio things look weird, but when you account for interest rates, things are even weirder.

Otherwise, you're just speculating on the home rising in price – nearly 90% of the first year's mortgage payments go to interest at a 7.5% mortgage rate, plus you're paying an additional 2% over the cash rate each year, as well as closing costs and broker commissions. When 80% of home buyers finance their purchase, interest rates have a very clear impact on value. The effect on price is lagging. The next thing I usually see is that the house has gone pending to a buyer. You can find thousands of similar examples on real estate listing websites. Here, Adam Smith's famed "invisible hand" of the free market meets 21st-century Instagram and TikTok FOMO.

As they were in 2006, most people aren't running the numbers, and they're entering into 30-year contracts based far too much on emotion. Existing home sales being down about 33% shows that about a third of people who would buy otherwise are taking the Fed's message, but the other two-thirds aren't. Rental vacancy just keeps rising, taking out the COVID highs at the end of July. Can it get crazier still? Sure. But then again, if you inverse the madness, I just showed some of you how to make a guaranteed profit each month from the real estate bubble with minimal risk, ironically by staying out of it. And our lifetimes have shown that panic buyers usually become panic sellers at some point, so it's likely that contrarians with cash will be able to be patient and get great deals down the road. With 40+ million Americans making their first student loan payments in 2.5 years due on October 1, it will be very interesting to see what happens to spending.

Private Equity And Venture Capital Aren't Running The Numbers Either

If American homebuyers aren't running the number against the new, higher cost of capital, surely Silicon Valley and private equity firms are, right? Again, not really. Deals are getting done at valuations that make no sense. During the 14 years of rock-bottom interest rates post-2008, an entire generation of analysts built their careers on ZIRP and QE. People who are now in their mid-to-late 30s and making $1,000,000+ in compensation have never seen interest rates meaningfully above zero until now. IPO valuations are always a dark art, but even PE valuations are increasingly resembling astrology.

Many of them are using the same 2010s playbook of borrowing and buying anything with yield, losing money to grab market share, and overpaying for assets to sell for when even more liquidity enters the market. It's the same playbook, over and over again in non-obvious ways. Maybe the Bay Area venture capital people are the smartest of all! Just promise huge, take a nice salary while you give it a try, and if it doesn't work out, do it over again for someone else.

Homebuyers taking out $4,000 per month mortgages, small-time real estate investors borrowing $5,000,000 to do deals, and private equity putting in $5,000,000,000 to buy businesses are all essentially making the same bet. They're doing deals that don't pencil and need major price appreciation to make a profit.

Bottom Line

Interest rates continue to go up, meaning stocks and property are becoming even less attractive compared with cash. While Fed policy works with a lag, at some point, it's going to hit. And when it does all of these investment "opportunities" that don't make fundamental economic sense are likely to face a reckoning. For the foreseeable future, the Fed will likely continue to hike interest rates until the imbalances in the economy disappear. This means that many popular asset classes are increasingly overpriced.