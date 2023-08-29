HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The American oil producer Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) released its second quarter 2023 results on August 9, 2023.

Note: This article updates my May 11, 2023, article. I have followed EGY quarterly since April 2014.

Note: As I have explained in my preceding article, Vaalco Energy has changed drastically since October 13, 2022. The company acquired TransGlobe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the new Vaalco Energy.

Vaalco Energy is an African-focused E&P now fairly diversified with assets in Gabon, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea. Also, EGY is present in Harmattan Cardium in Northern Canada.

EGY Assets Presentation (EGY Presentation)

1 - 2Q23 production and revenue snapshot

Oil Production was 19,676 Boepd during 2Q23, and sold 1,803K Boe for the quarter (19,813 Boepd), up significantly over the same period a year earlier of 9,211 Boepd due to the TransGlobe acquisition.

Total oil and gas revenues for 2Q23 were $109.24 million. Oil price averaged $59.37 per Boe in 2Q23.

Note: EGY increased 2022 proved reserves by 149% to 27.9 MMBOE.

Finally, EGY declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized). A dividend yield of 5.50%.

EGY 2Q23 Metrics (EGY Presentation)

Vaalco Energy sold a record 1,803K Barrels of oil equivalent this quarter at an average price of $59.37 per barrel.

EGY Quarterly Oil Prices History (Fun Trading)

2 - Stock performance

EGY is down 14% on a one-year basis. The merger with TransGlobe appears to have been detrimental for EGY investors, and I still wonder why Vaalco decided to complete such a merger with little to no synergies.

3 - Investment thesis

The new Vaalco Energy, Inc. presents a more diversified portfolio, causing the business model to be more relevant and, above all, less risky. It is a critical positive topic when dealing with small E&P oil stocks, which can tumble on any technical hiccups happening to their limited assets. It is the only positive that I can find that justifies the TransGlobe acquisition.

The second issue attached to such a small E&P is that it is highly correlated with oil and gas prices; as commodity prices drop or rally, so does EGY. Thus, looking at the oil and gas forecast for H2 2023 is very important. At first glance, it supports the actual EGY price but is not a complete bullish picture.

The August Short-Term Energy Outlook delivered by the US Energy Information Administration predicted the Brent crude oil price to average $86/bbl in the second half of 2023, up about $7/bbl from its July STEO forecast for the same period. However, China's economy is not helping.

Crude oil prices have increased since June, primarily because of extended voluntary cuts to Saudi Arabia's crude oil production and growing global demand. EIA expects these factors will continue to reduce global oil inventories and put upward pressure on oil prices in the coming months.

EGY 1-Year chart Oil and Gas prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Thus, I recommend using about 40%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO. It has been my recommendation for many quarters and has worked very well.

Vaalco Energy - 2Q23 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

Vaalco Energy 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Total Oil NGL and Gas Revenues in $ million 110.99 78.10 96.59 80.40 109.24 Total Revenues and other EGY in $ million 127.51 90.02 105.04 107.30 148.59 Net income In $ million 15.10 6.87 17.75 3.47 6.75 EBITDA $ million 81.91 43.88 49.81 44.92 58.05 EPS diluted in $/share 0.25 0.11 0.17 0.03 0.06 Operating cash flow in $ million 69.77 60.69 -0.85 42.01 35.56 CapEx in $ million 37.13 43.57 56.04 27.70 27.13 Free Cash Flow in $ million 32.64 17.12 -56.90 14.31 8.43 Total cash $ million 53.06 69.29 37.21 52.12 46.19 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 59.36 59.45 101.92 108.75 107.61 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0625 0.0625 Oil Production 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Oil Production in Boep/d average ("NRI") 9,211 9,157 14,390 18,306 19,676 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 958 731 1,371 1,224 1,803 Oil price realized $/ barrel. 113.38 103.61 70.43 65.68 59.37 Click to enlarge

Analysis: Revenues, Total Debt, Cash, and Preliminary Oil Production

1 - Total net revenues were $109.24 million in 2Q23

EGY Quarterly Net Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Oil and gas revenues or net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $109.24 million compared to $110.99 million for 2Q22. Net income was $6.75 million compared to $12.16 million in 1Q22.

Adjusted net income was $11.9 million ($0.11 per diluted share).

The Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $65.3 million in 2Q23.

George Maxwell, Vaalco Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

Since the combination with TransGlobe, we have focused on returning cash to shareholders, generating meaningful cash flow, maintaining and growing our strong production base, evaluating a larger portfolio of opportunities across multiple countries and continuing to drill our prospects. We have delivered on all of these accounts and continue to build size and scale for the future.

Vaalco revenues come from three segments, with Gabon representing 71.3% of the Net revenues.

Revenues details Gross sales Net revenues Gabon 87,478 77,924 Egypt 50,201 21,308 Canada 10,913 10,008 Total Revenues 148,592 109,24 Click to enlarge

Finally, Vaalco raised full-year 2023 production guidance and reduced full-year CapEx guidance. EGY raised the full-year production guidance midpoint for every operating area. Total Company production guidance midpoint is up 7% with an updated range of 17,300 to 19,000 NRI Boepd or 22,400 to 24,800 WI Boepd. Announced a $10 million reduction in estimated the full year 2023 capital expenditures, now expected to be in the range of $65 to $75 million;

2 - Free cash flow was $8.43 million in 2Q23

EGY Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

The trailing 12-month free cash flow for Vaalco was negative $17.04 million. EGY recorded a second-quarter FCF of $8.43 million.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for 2Q23.

Vaalco returned $14.9 million to shareholders by purchasing 3.8 million shares since the inception of share buyback in November 2022 through August 4, 2023.

3 - The company is debt-free and has a cash position of $46.19 million in 2Q23

EGY Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading) Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.19 million as of June 30, 2023, down from $53.06 million in 2Q22. The company has no debt, which is a strong advantage from a savvy investor's perspective. The company is paying a solid dividend and has a share buyback program (as indicated in the graph below). Liquidity is now over $96 million for the combined company. EGY Liquidity (EGY Presentation)

4 - First Quarter Oil-equivalent production

4.1 - Daily oil production NRI

EGY Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Production for the second quarter of 2023 was 19,676 NRI* Boepd, up significantly from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% sequentially. Vaalco sold 1,803K Boe in 2Q23.

Note*: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. EGY owns the total revenue interest in Gabon's oil and gas lease and TransGlobe. The company produced 24,863 WI Boepd.

EGY Quarterly Oil price and NRI Production history (Fun Trading)

The production jumped significantly in 2Q23.

EGY has a solid relationship with the government of Gabon, which is another good point. The PSC terms valid until 2028 are presented below:

EGY Etame Psc Terms Gabon (EGY Presentation)

4.2 - 2023 guidance

The company indicates FY23 production from Gabon, Egypt, and Canada of 24,400 Boep/d in 2023 NRI between 17,300 and 19,000 Boepd, with CapEx between $65 million and $75 million.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects NRI sales to be between 15,600 and 17,300 Boepd, including the impacts of the delayed listings. It is about ~7% lower than in 2Q23.

EGY 2023 Guidance (EGY Presentation) Technical Analysis and Commentary EGY TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

EGY forms an ascending channel pattern, with resistance at $4.94 and support at $4.45. The pattern is often considered bullish. RSI is 54 descending, which suggests a possible solid support now. Notice that the 50MA is about to cross the 200MA, which is bullish (golden cross).

The general strategy is to keep a core long-term position and use about 40%-45% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $8 and $10. The dividend yield is above 5%.

Thus, I recommend accumulating EGY between $4.30 and $4.45, with lower support at $4.20. Conversely, it is reasonable to take partial profits between $4.90 and $5 with higher resistance at $5.40.

So watch oil prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.