Vaalco Energy: The Stock Is Not Responding To The Company's Increase In Size

Aug. 29, 2023 10:22 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)1 Comment
Summary

  • Vaalco Energy, Inc. reported strong production and revenue growth in Q2 2023, driven by the acquisition of TransGlobe.
  • Vaalco Energy's diversified portfolio and improved business model make it a less risky investment, but it remains highly correlated with oil and gas prices.
  • Vaalco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for a dividend yield of 5.6%.
  • I recommend buying Vaalco Energy stock between $4.30 and $4.45, with lower support at $4.20.

Lone oil rig in middle of sea

HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The American oil producer Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) released its second quarter 2023 results on August 9, 2023.

Note: This article updates my May 11, 2023, article. I have followed EGY quarterly since April 2014.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade EGY short-term frequently and own a long-term position.

Comments (1)

Today, 10:45 AM
The trans globe acquisition really makes sense over a 5-10
Year period, in that it created an ability for the company to fund its offshore drilling and development with internal cash flows. In my opinion This allows them to develop all those expensive offshore resources without taking on a bunch of debt. I find it likely that there production in 5 years could 3 to 5 times current production.
