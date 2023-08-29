Vaalco Energy: The Stock Is Not Responding To The Company's Increase In Size
Summary
- Vaalco Energy, Inc. reported strong production and revenue growth in Q2 2023, driven by the acquisition of TransGlobe.
- Vaalco Energy's diversified portfolio and improved business model make it a less risky investment, but it remains highly correlated with oil and gas prices.
- Vaalco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for a dividend yield of 5.6%.
- I recommend buying Vaalco Energy stock between $4.30 and $4.45, with lower support at $4.20.
Introduction
The American oil producer Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) released its second quarter 2023 results on August 9, 2023.
Note: This article updates my May 11, 2023, article. I have followed EGY quarterly since April 2014.
Note: As I have explained in my preceding article, Vaalco Energy has changed drastically since October 13, 2022. The company acquired TransGlobe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the new Vaalco Energy.
Vaalco Energy is an African-focused E&P now fairly diversified with assets in Gabon, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea. Also, EGY is present in Harmattan Cardium in Northern Canada.
1 - 2Q23 production and revenue snapshot
Oil Production was 19,676 Boepd during 2Q23, and sold 1,803K Boe for the quarter (19,813 Boepd), up significantly over the same period a year earlier of 9,211 Boepd due to the TransGlobe acquisition.
Total oil and gas revenues for 2Q23 were $109.24 million. Oil price averaged $59.37 per Boe in 2Q23.
Note: EGY increased 2022 proved reserves by 149% to 27.9 MMBOE.
Finally, EGY declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized). A dividend yield of 5.50%.
Vaalco Energy sold a record 1,803K Barrels of oil equivalent this quarter at an average price of $59.37 per barrel.
2 - Stock performance
EGY is down 14% on a one-year basis. The merger with TransGlobe appears to have been detrimental for EGY investors, and I still wonder why Vaalco decided to complete such a merger with little to no synergies.
3 - Investment thesis
The new Vaalco Energy, Inc. presents a more diversified portfolio, causing the business model to be more relevant and, above all, less risky. It is a critical positive topic when dealing with small E&P oil stocks, which can tumble on any technical hiccups happening to their limited assets. It is the only positive that I can find that justifies the TransGlobe acquisition.
The second issue attached to such a small E&P is that it is highly correlated with oil and gas prices; as commodity prices drop or rally, so does EGY. Thus, looking at the oil and gas forecast for H2 2023 is very important. At first glance, it supports the actual EGY price but is not a complete bullish picture.
The August Short-Term Energy Outlook delivered by the US Energy Information Administration predicted the Brent crude oil price to average $86/bbl in the second half of 2023, up about $7/bbl from its July STEO forecast for the same period. However, China's economy is not helping.
Crude oil prices have increased since June, primarily because of extended voluntary cuts to Saudi Arabia's crude oil production and growing global demand. EIA expects these factors will continue to reduce global oil inventories and put upward pressure on oil prices in the coming months.
Thus, I recommend using about 40%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO. It has been my recommendation for many quarters and has worked very well.
Vaalco Energy - 2Q23 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers
|Vaalco Energy
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|2Q23
|Total Oil NGL and Gas Revenues in $ million
|110.99
|78.10
|96.59
|80.40
|109.24
|Total Revenues and other EGY in $ million
|127.51
|90.02
|105.04
|107.30
|148.59
|Net income In $ million
|15.10
|6.87
|17.75
|3.47
|6.75
|EBITDA $ million
|81.91
|43.88
|49.81
|44.92
|58.05
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.25
|0.11
|0.17
|0.03
|0.06
|Operating cash flow in $ million
|69.77
|60.69
|-0.85
|42.01
|35.56
|CapEx in $ million
|37.13
|43.57
|56.04
|27.70
|27.13
|Free Cash Flow in $ million
|32.64
|17.12
|-56.90
|14.31
|8.43
|Total cash $ million
|53.06
|69.29
|37.21
|52.12
|46.19
|Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Outstanding diluted in millions
|59.36
|59.45
|101.92
|108.75
|107.61
|Quarterly Dividend $/share
|0.0325
|0.0325
|0.0325
|0.0625
|0.0625
|Oil Production
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|2Q23
|Oil Production in Boep/d average ("NRI")
|9,211
|9,157
|14,390
|18,306
|19,676
|Quarterly oil Production K Boe
|958
|731
|1,371
|1,224
|1,803
|Oil price realized $/ barrel.
|113.38
|103.61
|70.43
|65.68
|59.37
Data Source: Company press release.
Analysis: Revenues, Total Debt, Cash, and Preliminary Oil Production
1 - Total net revenues were $109.24 million in 2Q23
Oil and gas revenues or net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $109.24 million compared to $110.99 million for 2Q22. Net income was $6.75 million compared to $12.16 million in 1Q22.
Adjusted net income was $11.9 million ($0.11 per diluted share).
The Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $65.3 million in 2Q23.
George Maxwell, Vaalco Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:
Since the combination with TransGlobe, we have focused on returning cash to shareholders, generating meaningful cash flow, maintaining and growing our strong production base, evaluating a larger portfolio of opportunities across multiple countries and continuing to drill our prospects. We have delivered on all of these accounts and continue to build size and scale for the future.
Vaalco revenues come from three segments, with Gabon representing 71.3% of the Net revenues.
|Revenues details
|Gross sales
|
Net revenues
|Gabon
|87,478
|77,924
|Egypt
|50,201
|21,308
|Canada
|10,913
|10,008
|Total Revenues
|148,592
|109,24
Finally, Vaalco raised full-year 2023 production guidance and reduced full-year CapEx guidance. EGY raised the full-year production guidance midpoint for every operating area. Total Company production guidance midpoint is up 7% with an updated range of 17,300 to 19,000 NRI Boepd or 22,400 to 24,800 WI Boepd. Announced a $10 million reduction in estimated the full year 2023 capital expenditures, now expected to be in the range of $65 to $75 million;
2 - Free cash flow was $8.43 million in 2Q23
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.
The trailing 12-month free cash flow for Vaalco was negative $17.04 million. EGY recorded a second-quarter FCF of $8.43 million.
The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for 2Q23.
Vaalco returned $14.9 million to shareholders by purchasing 3.8 million shares since the inception of share buyback in November 2022 through August 4, 2023.
3 - The company is debt-free and has a cash position of $46.19 million in 2Q23
4 - First Quarter Oil-equivalent production
4.1 - Daily oil production NRI
Production for the second quarter of 2023 was 19,676 NRI* Boepd, up significantly from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% sequentially. Vaalco sold 1,803K Boe in 2Q23.
Note*: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. EGY owns the total revenue interest in Gabon's oil and gas lease and TransGlobe. The company produced 24,863 WI Boepd.
The production jumped significantly in 2Q23.
EGY has a solid relationship with the government of Gabon, which is another good point. The PSC terms valid until 2028 are presented below:
4.2 - 2023 guidance
The company indicates FY23 production from Gabon, Egypt, and Canada of 24,400 Boep/d in 2023 NRI between 17,300 and 19,000 Boepd, with CapEx between $65 million and $75 million.
For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects NRI sales to be between 15,600 and 17,300 Boepd, including the impacts of the delayed listings. It is about ~7% lower than in 2Q23.
Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.
EGY forms an ascending channel pattern, with resistance at $4.94 and support at $4.45. The pattern is often considered bullish. RSI is 54 descending, which suggests a possible solid support now. Notice that the 50MA is about to cross the 200MA, which is bullish (golden cross).
The general strategy is to keep a core long-term position and use about 40%-45% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $8 and $10. The dividend yield is above 5%.
Thus, I recommend accumulating EGY between $4.30 and $4.45, with lower support at $4.20. Conversely, it is reasonable to take partial profits between $4.90 and $5 with higher resistance at $5.40.
So watch oil prices like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
