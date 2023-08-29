shapecharge

Thesis

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle is fairly new, having come to market in 2018. The fund benefits from the vast expertise brought by the Franklin Templeton platform, representing a nice addition to the asset manager's offerings.

The fund targets investors who look for floating rate exposure via leveraged loans through an actively managed portfolio. The fund seeks to offer a high level of current income, and is currently passing investors a 30-day SEC yield in excess of 9%:

30-day SEC Yield (Fund Website)

We are currently witnessing extremely high Federal Fund rates, not seen for almost a decade. Furthermore the market is now pricing another potential Fed hike this year after the Powell's speech last week:

Rate Hike probability (CME)

Powell left the door open for another data-dependent hike, and the market is now pricing in a 49% 25bps November rate hike. That just underlines the 'higher for longer' rates status quo.

The fund is conservative via its granular and sectoral build, and through its lack of leverage. We have covered before a number of CEFs which structurally contain the same asset class, but in a leveraged fashion. Leverage magnifies returns, both on the upside and on the downside. In bull cycles investors are well served by leverage since their portfolio gains can be enhanced. Conversely, during bear markets or volatile markets, years of gains can be evaporated by the use of leverage. When the market exhibits a high level of uncertainty, retail investors are best served to reduce beta and leverage.

We can see the benefits of a 0% leverage ratio in the fund's analytics. The vehicle has a low 3-year standard deviation of 4.47 and an annualized volatility of only 5.33%. That yields a positive Sharpe ratio of 0.77, and a small -5.6% drawdown during the 2022 market. Those are extremely robust figures. Just think about it this way - if we are to experience the 2022 risk-off environment again, one can expect only a -5.6% drawdown, all while getting paid a 9.14% yield.

Nobody knows exactly how this cycle is going to pan out. Some people view today's market as the start of a new bull cycle, while others believe a recession is imminent. With a significant amount of uncertainty outstanding, a retail investor can only make smart, conservative decisions. FLBL is one of them in terms of the floating rate nature of the underlying collateral, and the conservative set-up via a lack of leverage and collateral granularity. We are a Buy here for the name.

FLBL Analytics

AUM: $0.23 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: 0.77 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 4.47 (3Y).

Annualized Volatility: 5.33% (Seeking Alpha)

Yield: 9.14%.

Premium/Discount to NAV: n/a.

Z-Stat: n/a.

Leverage Ratio: 0%.

Composition: Fixed Income - Leveraged Loans

Duration: 0.13 years.

Expense Ratio: 0.45%.

FLBL Composition - Granular 'B'-rated Leveraged Loan Portfolio

The fund currently contains 202 names, spread out in a granular fashion:

Individual Names (Fund Website)

The first line of the above collateral file is the cash portion, so it can be ignored. In terms of single issuer concentration, all names are below 1.55% of the underlying collateral tape. That makes the fund granular and not susceptible to single issuer defaults.

From a sectoral standpoint the vehicle is fairly conservative, with a high allocation to the healthcare vertical:

Sectoral Allocation (Fund Website)

We feel the financial sector is the one strained right now when it comes to leverage, so we do not want to see a high exposure there. Healthcare is a defensive sector, so a high allocation here is desirable for a conservative fund.

The fund has an overweight positioning in 'B' names:

Ratings (Fund Website)

'B' credits represent roughly 70% of the portfolio, but the fund has a very limited 'CCC' exposure. This allocation is preferrable to say an equally weighted 'BB', 'B' and 'CCC' exposure since we believe we are going to see a weeding out of the most risky credits this cycle. The fund is conservatively positioned from a sectoral and granularity perspective, and the only risk it takes is via a higher than normal 'B' slice, which ultimately enhances the yield in a smart fashion from a risk/reward perspective.

Performance

The fund has a significant positive 1-year total return:

Data by YCharts

We are comparing here the ETF with some of the leveraged loan CEFs we cover on this platform, namely the Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) and the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF).

As we can see from the above graph, FLBL is the least volatile one, while at the same time posting a nice upward sloping total return line. We like floating rate loans here. They are senior secured with a first lien on the borrower collateral and they are floating rate, thus correctly capturing higher Fed Funds.

However, given the prevailing uncertainty, a retail investor can choose to be more conservative in their portfolio allocation. Being conservative translates into a 0% leverage utilization, thus in that instance FLBL is a preferred tool over AIF or VVR. Despite the robustness of the asset class, some people do not like to see large drawdowns, thus a no-leverage structure is best for those investors.

Conclusion

FLBL is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on floating rate leveraged loans, and has had an outstanding 9.28% total return in the past year. With higher rates set to persist, and even another potential rate hike in November, investors are well served to have exposure to this asset class.

FLBL has a granular build with a conservative sectoral allocation, and exhibits really attractive risk/reward analytics with a 0% leverage ratio. The fund had a very modest -5.6% drawdown in 2022, and its current 30-day SEC yield is in excess of 9%.

Expect to make over 9% here in the next 12 months with very low volatility and standard deviation. FLBL is a conservative tool to take advantage of higher rates with a low volatility profile. We are a Buy here.