Big Lots: Is It A Buy Following Q2 Results?

Aug. 29, 2023 10:07 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)2 Comments
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Discount retailer, Big Lots, reported Q2 results that came in much better than feared.
  • Shares soared over 10% immediately following the release.
  • Significant savings in SG&A costs as a result of their cost reduction and productivity initiatives contributed to a strong beat on earnings.
  • Efforts to shore up liquidity also appear to have been viewed favorably by the markets.
  • I believe BIG has more room to run, with shares still down significantly since Q1.
Big Lots storefront in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

There is a lot of fear baked into Big Lots’ (NYSE:BIG) stock price, perhaps rightfully so. It’s among the top ten shorted stocks by Wall Street. And earlier in the month, it was reported that the company

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Comments (2)

ProbabilisticInvestor profile picture
ProbabilisticInvestor
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (26)
To me, their own projections seem pretty hopeless even if they can achieve them. Not sure I see a viable path to survival here.
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 10:16 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.36K)
@ProbabilisticInvestor Certainly one way of looking at it. They do face a challenging road, though I'm optimistic. Thanks for sharing the thought!
