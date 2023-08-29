Jeremy Poland

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is now projected to generate $49 million in free cash flow in the second half of 2023, bringing it to positive free cash flow for the full year. Talos's projected full-year 2023 free cash flow has improved by around $56 million since I looked at it in June, helped by higher commodity prices and favorable trends around costs.

The improved cash flow and cost projections increases Talos's estimated value to $18 to $21 per share in a long-term $75 WTI environment. This is $1 higher than my previous estimates of Talos's value.

Q2 2023 Results

Talos's production increased to approximately 70,300 BOEPD (75% oil) in Q2 2023, up from approximately 63,600 BOEPD (72% oil) in Q1 2023. This in turn was up from approximately 56,600 BOEPD (68% oil) in Q4 2022.

Talos's increased production was driven by its EnVen acquisition, which closed on February 13, 2023, and thus contributed just over half a quarter's worth of production in Q1 2023 before contributing for the full quarter in Q2 2023.

To meet the midpoint of its revised guidance, Talos will need to average approximately 70,000 BOEPD in the second half of the year, which is roughly the same as its Q2 2023 production. If Talos also maintains its oil production at Q2 2023 levels (roughly 52,750 barrels per day) in the second half of 2023, it will end the year with full-year production of 18.6 million barrels oil, towards the higher-end of its revised 2023 guidance range of 17.6 million to 18.9 million barrels of oil.

Talos's operating costs appear to be tracking well as it reported $102 million in cash operating expenses in Q2 2023. A similar daily rate during the second half of 2023 would bring its full-year cash operating costs up to $390 million, which would be lower than its guidance for $410 million to $430 million. I've assumed that full-year cash operating costs end up closer to $400 million though, allowing for a modest run-rate increase compared to Q2 2023.

2H 2023 Outlook

I have modeled Talos's 2H 2023 production at around 70,400 BOEPD (74% oil), fairly similar to its Q2 2023 production.

At the current high-$70s WTI strip for the second half of the year, Talos is projected to generate $784 million in revenues during this period, inclusive of hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 9,600,000 $75.75 $727 NGLs 850,000 $19.50 $17 Gas 15,000,000 $2.85 $43 Hedge Value -$3 Total $784 Click to enlarge

Talos is now expected to generate approximately $49 million in free cash flow in the second half of 2023 at current strip. While this is not a huge amount of free cash flow, it would bring Talos up to $16 million in free cash flow for the full year, which is $56 million better than my expectations at the beginning of June.

$ Million Cash Operating Expenses $215 Cash G&A $50 Cash Interest Expense $65 Upstream Capital Expenditures $330 CCS Investments $45 P&A Expenditures $30 Total $735 Click to enlarge

This free cash flow estimate does not include the proceeds from the Zama deal, which includes approximately $75 million at closing.

Talos may now end 2023 with $940 million in net debt, before any changes in working capital compared to Q2 2023.

Talos's outstanding notes have high interest rates (11.75% and 12.0%) but they are also trading at above par currently, yielding close to 9% to maturity. From a debt perspective, Talos appears to be in reasonable shape.

Other Notes

Other news items involving Talos involve a change in CFOs and a new partner for the Bayou Bend carbon capture and storage project.

Talos appointed Sergio Maiworm Jr. as its CFO, replacing Shannon Young III, who left to become Coterra's CFO. Coterra's enterprise value is around 7x that of Talos's enterprise value, so it makes sense for Young to take this opportunity. Maiworm was previously the Treasurer and VP of Finance and Investor Relations for Talos, so he should be able to step into his new role effectively.

Equinor announced that it acquired Carbonvert's 25% stake in the Bayou Bend carbon capture and storage project. Terms were not disclosed for the deal. Talos and Chevron have retained their respective 25% and 50% stakes in the project.

Estimated Valuation

I am increasing my estimate of Talos's value to a range of $18 to $21 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment. This is $1 per share higher than before, due to Talos's favorable operating cost trends and higher than previously projected free cash flow for 2023.

Equinor's acquisition of a 25% stake in Bayou Bend is also a positive in the sense that it shows the interest around CCS projects these days. Equinor is also easily capable of funding its share of the project.

Conclusion

Talos Energy is now projected to generate $49 million in free cash flow in the second half of 2023, which would give it slightly positive free cash flow for the full year.

This is better than I had previously modeled for Talos, and when combined with operating costs trending better than guidance, I have increased my estimate of Talos's value by $1 per share. I now estimate its value at $18 to $21 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment.