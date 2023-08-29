Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baidu: Waking Back Up

Aug. 29, 2023
Summary

  • Baidu, Inc. is experiencing accelerating growth, with 15% growth rates in the June quarter despite previous struggles due to Covid and Chinese restrictions.
  • The company's use of generative AI in online marketing has led to revenue growth and improved user engagement.
  • Baidu's robotaxi business has the potential for significant growth, with the company about to surpass the 1 million quarterly ride threshold.
  • The stock only trades at 12x very conservative EPS targets.
Baidu Headquarters

V2images

After a few difficult years due to Covid lockdowns and Chinese restrictions, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is finally waking back up. The Chinese search giant has several major catalysts for growth, led by generative AI. My investment

Stone Fox Capital

Comments (2)

scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (1.51K)
Their actual PE multiple is in mid single digits if you net out their (net cash position). I would like to see them have a better capital allocation strategy. They could offer some tender offers at a 20% premium to their current price to institutional investors and buy back nearly 50% of their market cap. They would double their EPS by doing that.
GreenH2O profile picture
GreenH2O
Today, 11:33 AM
Premium
Comments (170)
Strong across several business segments. Only political winds keep blowing in its face. Eventually, the vast earnings power should dominate the discussion.
