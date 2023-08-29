Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Clean Harbors Missed Out Big On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Aug. 29, 2023 11:14 AM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), HCCI3 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Heritage-Crystal Clean is being acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company for $1.2 billion, after no other companies made a better offer during the "go-shop" period.
  • Clean Harbors, a potential suitor, missed out on the opportunity to acquire Heritage-Crystal Clean, despite similarities and potential synergies.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean's growth and profitability make it an attractive investment, but the buyout price leaves minimal upside for shareholders.
Factory worker working with dangerous materials

Milos Dimic

It's awfully tempting and even, in some respects, encouraged, to think about companies as efficiently run organizations that always or usually always succeed in optimizing shareholder value. But the more you come to understand about the companies that are out in the market, the more

Comments (3)

I
Imrecycled
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (7)
Daniel Jones: Good idea, but you miss some complexities.

1) An acquisition of HCCI by CLH would have been difficult to clear the HSR/DOJ process without divestitures, particularly in the parts cleaning segment where the two firms have a combined market share of more than 90%. It also might have been problematic in used oil re-refining, where these two are the dominant players in North America.

2) HCCI's largest shareholder is The Heritage Group, a family office who also control Heritage Environmental Services (HES). HES competes directly with CLH. The Heritage Group (THG) have a blocking position in HCCI, which means that for practical purposes, the company could only be sold in a transaction that is supported by THG. If THG didn't want HCCI to fall into the hands of a competitor to HES, they could kill it.

I agree that the synergies between these two would have been very large. I would not be shocked if a few years from now, JF Lehman flips HCCI to CLH. Doing it this way would avoid some complications for CLH.
Oxbow11 profile picture
Oxbow11
Today, 11:27 AM
Premium
Comments (619)
Clean Harbors wasn't allowed to acquire VTNR- no chance they could buy HCCI- HCCI is really nothing that Clean Harbors can't beat on their own- HCCI growth was due to Covid and supply chain issues and will likely show negative growth for next few years- as will Clean Harbors frankly
I
Imrecycled
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (7)
@Oxbow11 CLH could have closed on VTNR - they were not prohibited from doing this due to HSR issues. Instead, the deal was just delayed, and during that time market conditions improved and VTNR sought a better price from CLH. When CLH refused to change the terms, VTNR took the opportunity to back out of the deal. VTNR subsequently sold a subset of the assets to GFL, and I suspect that VTNR was the company (described in HCCI's SEC filings) that first tried to buy HCCI, and then offered to sell a division to HCCI.
