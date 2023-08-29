tiero/iStock via Getty Images

The ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) gives investors exposure to an interest-rate hedged portfolio of high yield bonds. The HYHG ETF is a direct bet on the direction of high yield credit spreads. When high yield spreads are widening, total returns of the HYHG ETF tends to suffer.

Given the mean-reverting nature of credit spreads, I believe investors should be patient and wait for wider than average credit spreads before buying the HYHG ETF.

Fund Overview

The ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF tracks the returns of an interest-rate hedged high yield bond index. The HYHG ETF provides the returns potential of a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds without the associated interest rate risk through short positions in treasury futures.

The HYHG tracks the performance of the FTSE High Yield (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index ("Index"), an index that is comprised of long positions in US-dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds and short positions in U.S. treasury notes or bonds that in aggregate, achieve an overall portfolio effective duration of zero.

The index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis when the treasury short position is reset as well.

The HYHG ETF has $120 million in assets and charges a 0.50% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - HYHG ETF overview (proshares.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Overall, HYHG's index contains 222 positions as of June 30, 2023, with a long portfolio yield of 8.7%. After taking into account the treasury shorts, the index has a net yield of 4.2% (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - HYHG index overview (proshares.com)

Figure 3 shows the HYHG ETF's sector allocation as of June 30, 2023. The fund is heavily overweight Industrials, with cumulative weights accounting for 85.6% of the portfolio.

Figure 3 - HYHG sector allocation (HYHG factsheet)

Figure 4 shows the credit quality allocation of the fund. Although exact figures are not shown, we can see the HYHG ETF is predominantly invested in BB and Single-B rated credits, with a small allocation to CCC-rated bonds.

Figure 4 - HYHG credit quality allocation (HYHG factsheet)

Returns

Figure 5 shows the historical returns of the HYHG ETF. The fund has delivered strong near-term performance with 1Yr total return of 10.8% to July 31, 2023. However, long-term returns are more modest, with 3/5/10yr average annual returns of only 5.9%/3.6%/3.1%, respectively.

Figure 5 - HYHG historical returns (morningstar.com)

Long-Term Returns Driven By Credit Spreads

Since the HYHG ETF hedges away interest rate risk, the total returns of the fund is driven by the changes in credit spreads. When credit spreads are widening, the HYHG ETF delivers poor returns, and when credit spreads are tightening, the fund delivers strong returns (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - HYHG returns driven by credit spreads (Author created with data from St. Louis Fed and Morningstar)

However, through a cycle, the HYHG ETF is expected to earn average annual returns that are similar to average high yield credit spreads or ~4.5% over 10 years.

Play Mean Reversion To Maximize Returns

I believe the best way to utilize credit funds like the HYHG ETF is to buy them when high yield credit spreads are wider than average, say around 6%. Due to the mean-reverting nature of credit spreads, an investment in HYHG made when credit spreads are wider than average should produce above average forward returns.

For example, in the summer of 2022, market participants were worried about a pending recession and high yield credit spreads briefly neared 6.0%. If an investor had bought HYHG on June 30, 2022, the investment would have delivered equity-like total returns of 16.5% to August 25, 2023, as credit markets mean-reverted in the past year (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - HYHG has delivered 16.5% return since June 30, 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

Of course, there is hindsight bias in the above returns figure, since a recession did not occur in 2022 and the economy reaccelerated. However, if we look at credit spreads through history (Figure 6), elevated credit spreads are generally transitory, even through recessions.

Comparison To Bank Loans

Since the HYHG ETF is a pure play on credit spreads, we can also compare its total returns to that of floating rate leveraged loans. Figure 8 shows the historical returns of the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN).

Figure 8 - BKLN historical returns (morningstar.com)

The BKLN ETF has returned 3.8%/2.9%/2.7% over 3/5/10Yr to July 31, 2023. Comparing between HYHG and BKLN, it appears betting on interest-rate hedged high yield corporate bonds have produced slightly better historical returns compared to floating rate bank loans.

Distribution & Yield

The HYHG ETF paid a trailing 12-month distribution of $3.57 / share or 5.8% yield (Figure 9). HYGH's distribution is paid monthly.

Figure 9 - HYHG is yielding 5.8% (Seeking Alpha)

Investors should note that HYHG's distribution yield (5.8%) appears to be higher than the total returns of the fund (3.1% over 10 years). So over the long-run, the HYHG ETF suffers from an amortizing NAV / stock price, typical of 'return of principal' funds.

This is confirmed by taking a look at the long-term NAV performance of the HYHG ETF, which shows NAV / market price has declined from ~$80 / share to ~$60 / share recently (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - HYHG has a long-term amortizing NAV as it pays more than it earns (morningstar.com)

Conclusion

The ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF provides exposure to an interest-rate hedged portfolio of high yield bonds. Investors buying the HYHG ETF is betting directly on high yield credit spreads.

Compared to bank loans, interest rate hedged high yield bonds appear to produce slightly better historical returns. However, investors should note that the HYHG ETF pays a distribution yield that is higher than its historical total returns potential, which will cause the HYHG ETF's NAV to amortize over the long run.

For me personally, I do not believe now is the best time to invest in credit funds like the HYHG ETF. Simply put, credit spreads are too tight for any margin of safety. I would consider investing in the HYHG ETF if/when high yield credit spreads are above 6%, as that level signifies above average fear in the credit markets and have historically led to above average forward returns.