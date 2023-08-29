Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere's (NYSE:DE) stock has more than doubled since the beginning of 2020. Thanks to supply chain shocks, Deere has been able to aggressively raise prices in recent years, boosting revenue and operating margins. However, analysts don't seem to be questioning the sustainability of Deere's margin expansion, which is why I believe investors are overpaying for Deere. However, I think analysts also seem to be overlooking Deere's excellent return on equity (ROE). While analyst over-optimism regarding operating margins is offset by analysts ignoring Deere's ROE, I still estimate the intrinsic value of Deere to be 3-32% lower than current levels.

Brief Overview

Deere is a mature, international company that operates in over 100 countries. Revenue only grew 4.7% annually from 2010-2019, but Deere's presence in Latin America has expanded rapidly in recent years. Revenue for Latin America grew 50% YoY in 2021 and 62% YoY in 2022.

The core of Deere's business lies in selling farm and construction equipment. The farm equipment business is cyclical because it's dependent on farmers' income. When farmers have high incomes, they upgrade their equipment.

Margins and The Cycle

Q3 Earnings

Management noted that farm incomes are near historical highs but down from last year's record levels. I believe that farm incomes will mean-revert over the next few years as grain prices normalize following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During most of the call, management tried to sell the idea that Deere's margin improvements are permanent. They described the profitability shift as "structural," thanks to Deere entering the roadbuilding business. Management described roadbuilding as an "attractive market." Management also noted that they're getting "higher average selling prices on account of more technology, more innovation in the equipment." Lastly, management pinned margin improvements on cost reductions and lower-than-expected cost inflation.

My View

I believe that margin improvements are less structural than analysts think. Look at the following chart:

S&P Capital IQ

Analysts still expect margins to be in the low-mid 20% range through 2025 (CapIQ consensus estimates). However, I expect significant margin compression over the next few years. This is because margin expansion has been driven by temporary price increases due to COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Deere Investor Relations

Deere Investor Relations

Order backlogs and prices suddenly increased at an abnormal rate following COVID. The following comment from Brent Norwood, Director of Investor Relations, explains the situation well:

the industry was suffering from labor shortages, supply chain, delinquencies, delays, as well as significant inflation affecting production. So, in the last three years, demand has outpaced supply.

The supply-demand imbalance has resulted in order backlogs, allowing Deere to raise prices aggressively. As conditions normalize, however, I anticipate that Deere will be forced to give up their price increases. Over the next decade, I expect operating margins to contract by 10-15%, which would put Deere's operating margins near pre-COVID levels.

Relative Valuation

S&P Capital IQ

Beta

S&P Capital IQ

Beta is highly correlated with P/FY2024 Earnings (r-squared of 0.9), indicating that beta is important to investors. Deere's beta and P/FY2024 Earnings are in line with its peer group (median). However, Deere looks slightly undervalued when looking at the regression (it's trading at ~12x earnings, whereas the regression predicts ~13x earnings).

FY2024-FY2027 EPS Growth (Not Annualized)

S&P Capital IQ

EPS growth is moderately correlated with P/FY2024 Earnings, indicating that it's somewhat important to investors. Deere's EPS growth and P/FY2024 Earnings are relatively in line with its peer group (median). Deere looks fairly valued according to the regression, although the regression isn't precise.

Return on Equity (ROE)

S&P Capital IQ

Deere has an excellent 10-year average ROE of 29.72%, which is well above the mean/median of its peer group. However, the market doesn't seem to care, given the low r-squared of the regression (t-stat was also just over one), so the market is unlikely to pay more for Deere's ROE.

Summary

It appears that the market isn't pricing in Deere's ROE, benefiting long-term buy-and-hold investors. However, based on relative valuation, I don't expect outperformance in the short-medium term because Deere looks correctly priced.

Intrinsic Valuation

Daniel B. Wilson

S&P Capital IQ

Base Year Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

I normalized Deere's revenue by putting a line of best fit through its historical revenue. I believe the estimated revenue of ~$45B makes sense because, as I outlined earlier, Deere's revenue is above average due to price increases. Although I use $45B as the revenue estimate in my model, I anticipate that the line of best fit has been skewed upwards slightly because of how aggressively Deere has raised prices (causing revenue to be unusually high over the last couple of years). Revenue grew nearly 20% annually over the previous three years (this hasn't been seen before in the last 30 years).

Revenue Growth

S&P Capital IQ

Deere grew revenue by 4.7% annually from 2010-2019, 2.3% greater than the average 10-year rate. In the future, I assume that Deere will maintain its historical growth rate above the risk-free rate (2.3%) because of its recent growth in Latin America and Canada.

Operating Margin Base

S&P Capital IQ

Over the last 12 months, Deere's operating margin was 22.49%. Assuming that Deere is at the peak of the equipment cycle, Deere's operating margin will bottom out at 16.19% (this assumes the difference between the highest and lowest operating margin, during the cycle, holds at 6.3%). I used the midpoint of these numbers (19.34%) as my estimate of Deere's average operating margin.

Pessimistic case: I assume that operating margins are 19.34% for the next five years, then revert to their 2010-2019 average. This assumes that all of Deere's recent margin expansion is from unusual supply/demand dynamics rather than technology improvements.

Realistically, I expect Deere's normalized operating margin to lie somewhere between Deere's 2010-2019 average operating margin (11.99%) and 19.34%. However, it's unclear how much of Deere's recent operating margin expansion is due to technology improvements (11.99% assumes no margin expansion from technology improvements; 19.34% assumes 100% of the margin expansion is from technology improvements).

Reinvestment

I used Deere's historical Sales/(Invested Capital) ratio of 1.78. Reinvestment is calculated by dividing next year's revenue increase by the Sales/(Invested Capital) ratio. I'm assuming that reinvestment causes sales to increase the following year.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

CAPM; Aswath Damodaran's implied equity risk premium (ERP) of 4.83%, country risk premium of 0.43%; 5-year regression beta; A credit rating, credit default spread added to the 10-year t-bond rate to get the pre-tax cost of debt.

Terminal ROIC: I assume that Deere has significant competitive advantages, so this number is 5% above the cost of capital.

S&P Capital IQ

S&P Capital IQ

Thesis Risks

Deere could be more valuable than I estimate if price increases don't slow. Two factors indicate strong future demand:

1. In Deere's Q3 earnings, management noted that new and used inventories are below historical levels. Demand will remain high if dealers try to replenish their inventories.

2. The average fleet ages of combines and tractors are above average. In Deere's Q3 conference call, Brent mentioned that the combine fleet age will still be above historical averages after 2024. Also, the tractor fleet age is still "a couple of years older than historical averages." This will likely slow down the future demand reversal.

Conclusion

I believe that being long Deere is risky given the looming possibility of margins contracting from 23% to 12%. A mean reversion to these levels will likely cause investors to panic, resulting in a sell-off.

While Deere doesn't look expensive enough to go short, the risk-reward for investors, on the long side, looks unfavorable. However, I think Deere could be attractive at $250/share. I'll be on the sidelines until then.