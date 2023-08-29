Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deere: The Market Isn't Pricing In Future Downturn

Aug. 29, 2023
Daniel B. Wilson
Summary

  • Margin improvements have been driven by temporary factors such as COVID, so significant margin compression is expected in the future.
  • The farm equipment business is cyclical and dependent on farmers' income, which is expected to mean-revert in the coming years.
  • My DCF models estimate that Deere is worth 3-32% less than its current price.
Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere's (NYSE:DE) stock has more than doubled since the beginning of 2020. Thanks to supply chain shocks, Deere has been able to aggressively raise prices in recent years, boosting revenue and operating margins. However, analysts don't seem to be questioning the sustainability of Deere's

I am studying finance at Indiana University, but my investing approach is heavily influenced by Professor Aswath Damodaran, who teaches valuation at NYU. My view is that investors can outperform the market by buying stocks at a discount to their intrinsic value. My goal is to write concise, high-conviction equity research. I create a discounted cash flow model for every company that I value, giving myself an advantage over buy-side analysts who price companies with multiples.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (2.7K)
Have you noticed the P/E? I don’t think this is breaking news!
