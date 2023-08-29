Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jumia: Cutting Costs Won't Be Enough

Aug. 29, 2023 11:42 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)1 Comment
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Jumia faces challenges due to high inflation and a restricted supply of goods, impacting consumer spending on its platform.
  • Jumia is also pulling away from activities with questionable economics, negatively impacting growth.
  • While Jumia's profitability has improved on the back of cost-cutting measures, a return to steady consumer growth is necessary for long-term success.

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) continues to face a difficult operating environment due to high inflation and a restricted supply of goods. This macro environment is reportedly impacting usage performance, although Jumia's inability to drive adoption does raise questions.

Jumia believes it

Richard Durant
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Pannag
Today, 12:20 PM
Thank you Mr. Durant. This is a very balanced and informative article.

There are certain issues that Jumia Management cannot help. Inflation, Import Restrictions and Infrastructure etc.

About 50% of African population lives in Urban areas where Infrastructure is not as bad as rural areas (I cannot say good , but said not as bad as). These perhaps will be focus areas for Jumia.

Regarding user base expansion, perhaps the Internet infrastructure projects being taken up by Google, Meta etc. should help create some tail winds by 2025.

Address standardization is an issue and I saw India dealing with it during the initial take off days of e-commerce boom. This still is an issue but they overcame that to certain extent with local expertise. Hope Jumia will be able find some such solutions. It nonetheless impacts the number of deliveries per person/vehicle per day. For some foreseeable future this needs to be backed into the productivity and I guess Management is aware of this too.

Above all, hopefully the thinking of the African youth with the connected world will bring in a change. This change starts slowly but catches up very fast.

GLTA.
