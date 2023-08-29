Jeremy Poland

Thesis

The oil and gas industry reached the bottom of its CAPEX cycle. The severe underinvestment in the new oil rigs caused a rising shortage of rigs. On the other hand, the demand is rising, and day rates for deepwater rigs have approached $500,000.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) owns the youngest fleet in the industry and has an industry-leading leverage profile. The company has liquidity to expand its fleet and available rigs to cash in on the rising demand. On top of that, I expect the oil price to rise further and, in the next 12 months, to surpass $100 per barrel. Such a price will accelerate the dynamics I have already described. So, Seadrill is a great bet on the oil drilling industry revival and the new bull market for crude.

I give it a buy rating because of the solid macro tailwinds despite being slightly overvalued compared to NAV. I am not obsessed with a margin of safety, and in circumstances with solid tailwinds such as Seadrill, I sometimes pay $2 per 1$. The current prices represent an opportunity to build a long-term position with a 12-24 month horizon and add more on the pullbacks.

Company Overview

Seadrill is one of the major drilling companies. It was incorporated in 2005 by Norwegian shipping mogul Jonh Fredriksen. During its existence, it had a few bankruptcies following the extreme cyclicality of the industry. The last reincarnation of Seadrill was born on 22 January 2022. Since then, the company has built one of the best fleets, considering rig type and age. The picture below from the last Seadrill presentation illustrates its current fleet.

Seadrill investors presentation

The demand for deep water and ultra deep-water rigs is growing. To develop deepwater reserves, every oil company needs drillships. They are expensive and time-consuming to build. Usually, it takes more than three years to produce. Some new builds, such as Transcoean`s ships Titan and Atlas, exceed a billion-dollar price tag. Seadrill has 10 of those in its fleet. On top of that, the average age of the vessels is 11 years. The chart below illustrates Seadrill`s fleet age. It is the youngest among its peers.

Seadrill investors presentation

As per the last company presentation, the replacement cost of the Seadrill's fleet with new builds is a staggering $11.8 billion. Apart from it takes time to produce the rigs. The shipyards carry the scars from the last cycle of capital destruction, and they will be cautious reinvesting in CAPEX and taking new orders. That means the supply of new rigs will remain tight for longer.

The quote below is from an insightful article published on Upstream online:

Even if investors' appetite for new builds returns, many shipyards may not be willing to take on that risk. During the last rig construction boom between 2005 and 2014, many high-profile rig builders in Singapore, South Korea, China, and Brazil were burned financially because rig investors terminated contracts and even demanded repayments while abandoning unfinished rigs at the same yards. Some yards still carry the scars from that period. Gjersdal said: "We know that yards that traditionally were into building rigs have turned their focus to other sectors, so even if you got a yard, we are looking at a price close to $1 billion for a [deep-water] rig, and different payment schemes to what the industry has seen before."

The fleet's young age combined with robust balance sheets gives a decisive advantage to Seadrill. The company is not pushed to renew the current fleet. Instead, they can focus on expansion and acquisitions. Said that Seadrill acquired the company Aquadrill in December 2022. The image below shows the acquisition parameters:

Seadrill investors presentation

The transaction was completed in April 2023. Seadrill's fleet thus increased by four drillships and three semi-submersibles. The expected net benefits of this acquisition total $70 million per year due to the optimization of administrative costs, logistics, and CAPEX. In addition, the acquisition of Aquadrill added $470 million of backlog. Following the transaction, the quality of Seadrill's fleet has improved significantly.

Seadrill customers are spread globally, but three regions carry the most weight. Brazil is the lead one with 38 % revenues, followed by the US at 22% and Norway at 19 %. Respectively, the highest percentage of Seadrill revenue originates from Petrobras (PBR), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Equinor (EQNR).

Seadrill investors presentation

Being long LATAM, I am delighted with the exposure to Petrobras. The Brazilian shelf has the world's largest pre-salt oil and gas reserves, and Petrobras operates there.

Seadrill backlog is notably rising. The main contributors are companies operating in Brazil, Mexico, and Angola. Growing backlog is a positive indicator for future cashflows. I expect with higher oil prices, the backlog will increase significantly.

Seadrill investors presentation

Company Financials

Seadrill's business is highly cyclical. We are currently at the bottom of the CAPEX cycle, characterized by minimal cash flow and rising capital expenditure. Among its peers, Seadrill has the most debt-light balance sheet. They have successfully built a fleet without taking on excessive debt in an industry with a debt-to-equity ratio of over 200%. The following chart from the company`s last presentation compares Seadrill to other significant players in this industry:

Seadrill investors presentation

Seadrill, along with Valaris (VAL), are the tangible leaders. Liquidity and solvency are critical for oil and gas drilling because wrong forecasts are incredibly costly in a highly cyclical industry. In the following table, I present Seadrill`s balance sheet. The data is from the company's Q2 2023 report:

EBITDA/Interest expense 2.7 EBITDA-CAPEX/Interest expense 1.4 Quick Ratio 1.1 Current Ratio 2.5 Net debt/EBITDA - Net Debt/ EBITDA - CAPEX - Long-term debt/Equity 16.7 % Total debt/Equity 21 % Total liabilities/Total assets 33.2 % Click to enlarge

Seadrill excels in all parameters. Negative net debt is the exception, not a rule, for the drilling industry. Another liquidity metric I like to use is cash per share. Seadrill is second to Valaris (VAL) with $5.16 per share, while the other majors, like Transocean (RIG) and Helmerich & Payne (HP), have significantly less, $1.04 the former and $2.22 the letter.

That cash is a great advantage because it could improve a company's standing in multiple ways. Clever acquisitions and fleet expansion I would like to see. They are long-term investments with higher ROI than debt repayments during structural inflation periods. The company will benefit twofold from inflation. It will increase the value of its assets and diminish the size of its debts.

On top of that, the day rate is already climbing high and reaching $450,000 per day for Ultra Deep-Water Rig. The last record ten years ago was $620,00 per day. Inflation-adjusted, that is closer to $850,000. The secular inflation will push further the day rates, and they might surpass the previous record.

The company's revenue started to grow due to increased rig demand. The bottom chart presents a forecast of the company's future earnings. They assume day rates and utilization are below and around current levels.

Seadrill investors presentation

EBITDA in Scenario A is $900 million, corresponding to a free cash flow of $600 million. This implies an attractive valuation on an EV/EBITDA basis of 4.8.

The table below presents the company`s efficiency metrics (TTM) I use. The data comes from Seadrill company`s profile in Seeking Alpha.

Free cash flow/EV 8.5 % Sales/EV 20 % Gross Margin 34.3 % FCF Margin (1.38) % ROI% 3.89 % ROE% 4.22 % Net income per employee $143,630 CAPEX vs. Depreciation & Amortization (DA) 68 % Click to enlarge

Data source: Seeking Alpha Seadrill company profile

The table above represents the metrics I rely on when analyzing almost any business. I focus on the revenue and FCF because they rarely fall victim to accounting tricks. On top of that, they represent the owners earning path. Said that all the metrics show notable improvement in Seadrill`s business. Profit margins gradually rise from the void, reflecting the company`s bottom line.

One crucial metric for every asset-heavy business is CAPEX vs. DA. It measures the investment rate in new Plant, Property, and Equipment (PPE). For Seadrill and the industry, the Capex/DA ratio has been below 100% for the last eight years.

Seadrill, compared to its peers and past performance, is average. The chart below from the company`s profile in Seeking Alpha collates profitability metrics.

Seeking Alpha Seadrill company profile

Like all other drilling companies, Seadrill is already profitable due to growing demand for oil rigs. I expect that trend to continue and, at some point, to accelerate because of rising oil prices.

Seadrill's Shareholders and Managers

Among institutional investors, interest in oil and gas drilling is gaining traction. Over the past few years, companies have restructured and cleaned up their balance sheets. In the meantime, we have a creeping oil deficit. Deep value and specialized funds are already building positions. Seadrill is among the names attracting the most interest. In the list below, I share the most notable shareholders:

Nordea Bank - one of the largest Scandinavian banks. They own 2.85% of the company's shares.

Eksportfinansiering Norge (EKSFIN) - a Norwegian state enterprise investing in and financing Norwegian companies. They hold 11.06 % of the company's shares.

Elliott Investment Management LP - the fund of legendary investor Paul Singer Elliott. They have been investing in oil and gas drilling companies in recent months. Seadrill is among them. They own 8.84% of the stock and 2.26% of the fund's portfolio.

Interest in the industry, and specifically in Seadrill, is rising. Paul Elliott's fund is an example of smart money and has significant exposure to the industry. Seadrill is his largest oil and gas investment.

CEO is Simon Johnson. He has a strong background in the industry. In 25 years, he has been through Noble Corporation, Borr Drilling, and Diamond Offshore. He was appointed as CEO of Seadrill on 24 March 2022. The CFO is Grant Creed, one of the senior executives with the longest tenure at the company. He started with the company in 2013 and has progressed through multiple management positions. Before Seadrill, he worked in Deloitte's M&A department. The Chair is Julie Robertson. She is among the industry leaders with 40 years of experience. In addition to serving as Seadrill's board chair, she is a member of the board of directors of EOG Resources and Superior Energy Services.

The managers do not own shares in the company. Seadrill is one of the rare exceptions I make for the following reasons: among the major investors are funds with high investment selection criteria; Seadrill has exceptional levels of liquidity and solvency; the managers have great experience in the industry.

Valuation

Seadrill is a cyclical and capital-intensive business with a focus on tangible assets. These features make the use of cash flow-based valuation fallacious. Net Asset Value is the least misleading approach when we value asset-heavy businesses like Seadrill's. Apart from NAV, I compare the company against its peers using EV/Sales and Price/book ratios.

I calculate Net Asset Value as follows:

NAV = Gross Asset Value + cash + short term investments + inventories + total receivables + backlog - total liabilities

I use the following values from Seadrill Q2 2023 report:

Net property, plant, and equipment $3,900,000,000

Accumulated depreciation $(124,000,000)

Cash $412,000,000

Short-term Investments NA

Total receivables $224,000,000

Inventory NA

Total liabilities $958,000,000

For Seadrill, I got the following results:

Net Asset Value = $3 454,000,000

Fully diluted shares = 79,000,000

Intrinsic value per share = $43.22

Current market price = $47.93 (25/08/2023)

Relative Valuation

Seeking Alpha Seadrill company profile

I use EV/Sales and Price/Cash Flow. The metrics in the denominator are difficult to distort compared to earnings per share. Seadrill is expensive based on the latter ratio but relatively cheap on the former.

Risks

Oil and gas drilling is a precarious and complex business. It is exposed to economic, financial, and political risks. The highest risk for Seadrill is the economic risk. In that case, the main variables are the inflation and the crude price. In a high inflation environment and falling oil prices, the profit margins will be squeezed due to collapsing demand for oil rigs and rising operating costs. It is possible but not highly plausible to have declining oil prices and rising inflation. Regarding the financial risk, Seadrill`s management does a great job maintaining the company`s leverage at exceptionally low levels for the industry. The well-diversified portfolio of customers by geography mitigates the political risk to its minimum. I consider Seadrill to be among the safest companies compared to its peers.

Conclusion

I expect the oil prices to reach above $100 per barrel in the next 12-18 months, boosting oil rig demand even more. The biggest winners will be the drilling companies. Seadrill, with its young fleet, prudent management, and safe risk profile, is a great play to bet on those dynamics. I give it a buy rating because of the solid macro tailwinds despite being slightly overvalued compared to NAV. The current prices represent an opportunity to build a long-term position with a 12-24 month horizon. I do not expect the price to decline more than 20% and would use such a drop to add more.