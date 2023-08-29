Wall Street Lunch: Tough Road For NIO

Andy Feng

EV maker NIO feels the pinch of lower prices on margins. (0:15) Job openings drop to lowest level in more than 2 years. (1;28) The first 10 Medicare Part D drugs chosen for price negotiations. (3:36)

Shares of EV maker NIO (NIO) fell. The Chinese company posted a slightly larger loss than a year ago.

While NIO (NIO) delivered 23,520 vehicles during the quarter, lower average selling prices impacted results.

Vehicle sales were down 22% from the sequential first quarter and 25% from a year ago, due primarily to lower average selling prices and decreases in delivery volume.

Gross profit was down 93.5% year-over-year to RMB 87 million in the quarter. Vehicle margin was 6.2%, compared with 16.7% a year ago and 5.1% in Q1 of 2023.

NIO CFO Steven Wei Feng said the closing of the equity investment from CYVN Entities will further strengthen the company's balance sheet and power continuous endeavors in accelerating business growth.

Looking ahead, NIO expects total revenue of between RMB 18.9 billion and RMB 19.52 billion, vs. the RMB 18.03 billion consensus. Deliveries of between 55,000 and 57,000 vehicles is also anticipated.

In today’s trading –

Stocks are higher after getting a shot in the arm from the June JOLTS report.

Job openings unexpectedly fell to 8.827 million, the first time they’ve been below 9 million since March 2021.

Some slack in the labor market was welcome news for doves, with Fed Funds futures now leaning to another hike in November.

Risk assets rose after JOLTS hit. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) leads the indices, up +0.8%. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up +0.5%, and the Dow (DJI) is up +0.3%.

Rates fell, with the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) moving down to 4.15% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) saw a bigger drop closer to 4.90%.

Also on the economic front, the Conference Board’s measure of consumer confidence fell to 106.1 in August. The market was looking for a rise to 116.5. The drop erased the gains from June and July.

Home prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, following seven months of declining prices. The seasonally adjusted S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index Composite for 20 cities increased 0.9% M/M, less than the +1.1% consensus and a tad cooler than +1% in May.

Among active stocks –

Best Buy (BBY) topped estimates with its Q2 earnings report. Revenue fell 7.3% during the quarter but was ahead of forecasts. EPS came in at $1.22 vs. $1.07 consensus. Domestic comparable sales fell 6.3% during the quarter. The comp decline was better than the -7.4% consensus but also followed a 12.7% comp decline a year ago.

Citi upgraded AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) to Buy/High-Risk ratings, saying it sees a more constructive investment case for large-cap telcos. The wireless competitive environment is showing positive signs of stabilization, which should help operating performance. And better forward free cash flow should also help reduce net debt leverage and support dividend payouts.

UBS Analyst Karl Keirstead raised his rating on Oracle (ORCL) to Buy from Neutral and raised his price target to $140 from $120. He pointed out that it looks as if AI startups are increasing their use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

In other news of note –

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs it selected for pricing negotiations, a provision introduced as part of last year's Inflation Reduction Act.

The list includes Eliquis, a blood thinner marketed by Bristol Myers (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE), Jardiance, a diabetes therapy developed by Eli Lilly (LLY), and Imbruvica, a blood cancer therapy marketed by AbbVie (ABBV).

Other targeted drugs are AstraZeneca's (AZN) diabetes therapy Farxiga, Novartis' (NVS) cardiovascular drug Entresto, and J&J's (JNJ) blood thinner Xarelto and arthritis therapy Stelara.

Merck's (MRK) anti-diabetic medication Januvia, Amgen's (AMGN) rheumatoid arthritis therapy Enbrel, and Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) insulin product Fiasp complete the list.

And China's state banks are poised to announce rate cuts on most of the country's 38.6 trillion yuan of existing mortgages in an effort to spark consumer spending and reduce deposit interest rates to shore up the banks' profit margins.

The mortgage rate cuts may be announced as soon as today, while the deposit rate reductions are expected later this week, Bloomberg reported. The lower mortgage rates will only apply to first homes, sources said. Those loans account for more than 90% of China's mortgages.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

The equity team from Jefferies identified a baker’s dozen of top small- and mid-cap stocks.

Strategist Steven DeSanctis says the usual autumn pullback came early, but the landscape looks good, and he looks for the Russell 2000 (RTY) (IWM) to close out the year higher at 1,975.

"Across our macro factors, only the stronger dollar (DXY) hurts small, but HY spreads (HYG) (JNK) reached their tightest levels YTD... while higher rates for the right reason and better growth tend to be good for small," he said.

DeSanctis also screened for stocks that looked attractive on free cash flow yield, have an improving return on equity over the last year, maintain a clean balance sheet, rank well on the 1-month change in the 200-day moving average, as well as look attractive on the 1-month change in FY1 EPS."

Among the 13 stocks are Electronic Arts (EA), Steve Madden (SHOO), and Zillow (Z).