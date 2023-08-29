thitivong

A Quick Take On Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH) has filed to raise $8.4 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides e-commerce logistics to companies in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Given the company's dropping revenue, exposure to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes and policies, thin capitalization, and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Globavend Overview

Perth, Australia,-based Globavend Holdings Limited was founded to provide an end-to-end logistics solution to e-commerce platform operators or merchants in the greater Asia Pacific region.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Wai Yiu Yau, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously in various roles at DHL eCommerce Limited.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Parcel drop-off

Parcel consolidation

Air-freight forwarding

Customs clearance

Parcel transportation

Delivery

As of March 31, 2023, Globavend has booked fair market value investment of approximately $437,000 in equity and amounts due to related party.

Globavend Customer Acquisition

The company seeks to target e-commerce merchants and platform providers active in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand who are interested in its services.

The firm has developed a proprietary "all-in-one shipping solution, which has been or can be connected to the customer's own IT systems" and various transportation management systems "to facilitate effective logistics management."

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 2.9% FYE September 30, 2022 2.5% FYE September 30, 2021 3.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, fell sharply to negative (16.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 -16.2 FYE September 30, 2022 18.3 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Globavend’s Market and Competition

According to a 2023 research report by Allied Market Research, the global logistics market was an estimated $9.8 trillion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $16.8 trillion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand from e-commerce providers, reverse logistics operations, technology-driven processes and automation.

The improvement of last-mile delivery systems and the adoption of multi-modal systems are other factors in the growth outlook for the industry.

Major competitive or other industry participants at a global level include:

GEODIS

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Deutsche Post AG

DSV

United Parcel Service of America

Nippon Express Co.

DB Schenker

Kuehne+Nagel

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

FedEx

Currently, the industries of healthcare, manufacturing and trade and transportation "have witnessed large-scale adoption" within the global logistics market.

The global logistics market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local players.

Globavend Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dropping topline revenue

Slightly higher gross profit and variable gross margin

Growing operating profit

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 9,400,570 -31.9% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 24,021,196 81.2% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 13,256,080 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 715,773 5.7% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 1,405,878 42.7% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 984,966 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 7.61% 2.7% FYE September 30, 2022 5.85% -21.2% FYE September 30, 2021 7.43% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 443,660 4.7% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 817,146 3.4% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 563,785 4.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 450,808 4.8% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 810,227 3.4% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 564,758 4.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,157,621 FYE September 30, 2022 $ 783,045 FYE September 30, 2021 $ 875,086 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, Globavend had $1.6 million in cash and $2.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $1.1 million.

Globavend Holdings Limited IPO Details

Globavend intends to raise $8.4 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 1.875 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

There's no existing shareholder interest in acquiring additional shares at the IPO price.

The firm also is registering for resale up to 1.68 million shares of its common stock that is held by existing investors.

If these shares were to be sold after the IPO, the effect could be a material drop in the price of the company's stock.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $61 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.5%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the firm may avail itself of a variety of financial and senior officer disclosure reduction requirements versus domestic U.S. firm requirements.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act. This enables the company to reduce their public reporting

As a result of these elective provisions, prospective U.S. investors would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

The firm does not currently have an equity compensation incentive plan in place.

The company roadshow, if any, is not available to the general public.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company and its subsidiaries are not a party to any legal proceeding that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

Valuation Metrics For Globavend

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $67,500,000 Enterprise Value $60,757,807 Price / Sales 3.44 EV / Revenue 3.10 EV / EBITDA 68.50 Earnings Per Share $0.06 Operating Margin 4.52% Net Margin 4.45% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.50% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $1,085,736 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.61% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 CapEx Ratio 109.36 Revenue Growth Rate -31.87% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Globavend’s IPO

GVH is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate purposes and to support its growth.

The company’s financials have produced declining topline revenue, higher gross profit and variable gross margin, increasing operating profit and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $1.1 million.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue have trended downward as revenue has decreased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple fell sharply to negative (16.2x) most recently.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the company's growth initiatives or working capital requirements.

Globavend’s recent capital spending indicates it has spent little on capital expenditures.

The market opportunity for providing logistics services is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years. The company faces intense competition.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. is the sole underwriter, and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

The proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation, only owning interests in other companies.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in a firm with interests in operating subsidiaries.

Prospective investors should take into account any relevant laws regarding earnings repatriation or unpredictable regulatory rulings.

Also, post-IPO communications from smaller Asian companies have indicated a lack of interest in ongoing communication with U.S. investors.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size, thin capitalization, and exposure to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes.

Furthermore, Australia has been subject to retaliatory Chinese actions in recent years.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 3.1x on declining topline revenue.

Given the company's dropping revenue, exposure to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes and policies, thin capitalization, and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.