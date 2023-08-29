Globavend Holdings Finalizes U.S. IPO Effort
Summary
- Globavend Holdings Limited has filed for a U.S. IPO to raise $8.4 million.
- The company provides e-commerce logistics services in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.
- Due to dropping revenue, exposure to Chinese government regulations, thin capitalization, and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Globavend Holdings Limited
Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH) has filed to raise $8.4 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides e-commerce logistics to companies in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.
Given the company's dropping revenue, exposure to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes and policies, thin capitalization, and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.
Globavend Overview
Perth, Australia,-based Globavend Holdings Limited was founded to provide an end-to-end logistics solution to e-commerce platform operators or merchants in the greater Asia Pacific region.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Wai Yiu Yau, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously in various roles at DHL eCommerce Limited.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Parcel drop-off
Parcel consolidation
Air-freight forwarding
Customs clearance
Parcel transportation
Delivery
As of March 31, 2023, Globavend has booked fair market value investment of approximately $437,000 in equity and amounts due to related party.
Globavend Customer Acquisition
The company seeks to target e-commerce merchants and platform providers active in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand who are interested in its services.
The firm has developed a proprietary "all-in-one shipping solution, which has been or can be connected to the customer's own IT systems" and various transportation management systems "to facilitate effective logistics management."
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General & Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
2.9%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
2.5%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
3.2%
(Source - SEC)
The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, fell sharply to negative (16.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General & Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
-16.2
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
18.3
(Source - SEC)
Globavend’s Market and Competition
According to a 2023 research report by Allied Market Research, the global logistics market was an estimated $9.8 trillion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $16.8 trillion by 2032.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.
The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand from e-commerce providers, reverse logistics operations, technology-driven processes and automation.
The improvement of last-mile delivery systems and the adoption of multi-modal systems are other factors in the growth outlook for the industry.
Major competitive or other industry participants at a global level include:
- GEODIS
- A.P. Moller - Maersk
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV
- United Parcel Service of America
- Nippon Express Co.
- DB Schenker
- Kuehne+Nagel
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide
- FedEx
Currently, the industries of healthcare, manufacturing and trade and transportation "have witnessed large-scale adoption" within the global logistics market.
The global logistics market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local players.
Globavend Holdings Limited Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Dropping topline revenue
Slightly higher gross profit and variable gross margin
Growing operating profit
Increasing cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 9,400,570
|
-31.9%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 24,021,196
|
81.2%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 13,256,080
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 715,773
|
5.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 1,405,878
|
42.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 984,966
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
7.61%
|
2.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
5.85%
|
-21.2%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
7.43%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 443,660
|
4.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 817,146
|
3.4%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 563,785
|
4.3%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 450,808
|
4.8%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 810,227
|
3.4%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 564,758
|
4.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 1,157,621
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 783,045
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 875,086
(Source - SEC)
As of March 31, 2023, Globavend had $1.6 million in cash and $2.1 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $1.1 million.
Globavend Holdings Limited IPO Details
Globavend intends to raise $8.4 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 1.875 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.
There's no existing shareholder interest in acquiring additional shares at the IPO price.
The firm also is registering for resale up to 1.68 million shares of its common stock that is held by existing investors.
If these shares were to be sold after the IPO, the effect could be a material drop in the price of the company's stock.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $61 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.5%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
As a foreign private issuer, the firm may avail itself of a variety of financial and senior officer disclosure reduction requirements versus domestic U.S. firm requirements.
Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act. This enables the company to reduce their public reporting
As a result of these elective provisions, prospective U.S. investors would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The firm does not currently have an equity compensation incentive plan in place.
The company roadshow, if any, is not available to the general public.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company and its subsidiaries are not a party to any legal proceeding that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.
Valuation Metrics For Globavend
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$67,500,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$60,757,807
|
Price / Sales
|
3.44
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.10
|
EV / EBITDA
|
68.50
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.06
|
Operating Margin
|
4.52%
|
Net Margin
|
4.45%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
12.50%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$1,085,736
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
1.61%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
0.00
|
CapEx Ratio
|
109.36
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-31.87%
(Source - SEC)
Commentary About Globavend’s IPO
GVH is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate purposes and to support its growth.
The company’s financials have produced declining topline revenue, higher gross profit and variable gross margin, increasing operating profit and growing cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $1.1 million.
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue have trended downward as revenue has decreased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple fell sharply to negative (16.2x) most recently.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the company's growth initiatives or working capital requirements.
Globavend’s recent capital spending indicates it has spent little on capital expenditures.
The market opportunity for providing logistics services is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years. The company faces intense competition.
R.F. Lafferty & Co. is the sole underwriter, and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.
The proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation, only owning interests in other companies.
U.S. investors would only have an interest in a firm with interests in operating subsidiaries.
Prospective investors should take into account any relevant laws regarding earnings repatriation or unpredictable regulatory rulings.
Also, post-IPO communications from smaller Asian companies have indicated a lack of interest in ongoing communication with U.S. investors.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size, thin capitalization, and exposure to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes.
Furthermore, Australia has been subject to retaliatory Chinese actions in recent years.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 3.1x on declining topline revenue.
Given the company's dropping revenue, exposure to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory changes and policies, thin capitalization, and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments