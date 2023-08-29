Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Don't Lose Sight Of The Prize

Aug. 29, 2023 12:36 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AAPL, CHTR, CMCSA, T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T stock hasn't fallen further after capitulating in July, as buyers firmly held on to the line. However, buying sentiment has not improved.
  • The market is likely pricing in higher execution risks for AT&T due to uncertainties surrounding its broadband and wireless strategies.
  • Investors looking to buy more here need to remain patient as T could consolidate longer with investors looking for proof points of its free cash flow growth inflection.
  • Its "A-" valuation grade suggests T isn't priced aggressively. Focus on the recovery and the long-term prize.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

AT&T Store in New York City

Anne Czichos

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) investors likely breathed a sigh of relief since its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in late July. The public fallout over the lead-sheathed cables has calmed down somewhat, even as the authorities

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.48K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

K
Kwheelock1
Today, 1:54 PM
Premium
Comments (536)
Long a bucketful of T @23-27. While I appreciate the dividend, I’m contemplating taking a tax loss and selling several of my winners. I much preferred the black phone monopoly.
g
grcinak
Today, 1:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.62K)
I dunno. There are lots of +6% BBB-, investment grade bonds available with <5 year maturities, and potential for meaningful capital gains should the Fed back off of their rate hikes.

How much equity risk is left in AT&T, and its sustainability of the 7.8% yield? I dunno, but, the stock chart clearly shows, "the equity price trend is not your friend." I wish the "bottom pickers" and "divvy junkies" well. For me, T is outside of my risk reward profile. I wish best of luck to the brave.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 12:44 PM
Premium
Comments (2.6K)
T is a tough stock with it's past negative history, coupled with so many bitter investors willing to sell for losses.

I like trading T, it's too jumpy for long term, and while some trades don't make much, some do. But when near cost, I get out. Usually there is another entry point not far down the road.

Long 1000 T@$13.99, my prize is at $20
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.