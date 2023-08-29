AT&T: Don't Lose Sight Of The Prize
Summary
- AT&T stock hasn't fallen further after capitulating in July, as buyers firmly held on to the line. However, buying sentiment has not improved.
- The market is likely pricing in higher execution risks for AT&T due to uncertainties surrounding its broadband and wireless strategies.
- Investors looking to buy more here need to remain patient as T could consolidate longer with investors looking for proof points of its free cash flow growth inflection.
- Its "A-" valuation grade suggests T isn't priced aggressively. Focus on the recovery and the long-term prize.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) investors likely breathed a sigh of relief since its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in late July. The public fallout over the lead-sheathed cables has calmed down somewhat, even as the authorities conducted their inquiries into the case.
Management pushed back against market pessimism against the challenges, highlighting that testing from "independent experts and established science indicate no significant public health risk from lead-clad cables." Furthermore, the company reminded investors that the "lead-clad cables constitute a small portion of the network."
As such, I assessed that the capitulation in mid-July leading to a bullish reversal has continued to hold firmly. Despite that, a lack of sustained buying momentum suggests buyers are likely holding back from adding aggressively. The company still faces significant free cash flow or FCF uncertainties surrounding its broadband and wireless strategies as it continues to build out its infrastructure.
Therefore, even though management communicated its confidence in achieving its full-year FY23 FCF guidance of $16B, the market is likely pricing in higher execution risks.
Recent results by cable leaders Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR) have been constructive. Wolfe Research even opined in a recent note that the "competitive threat posed by fixed-wireless services is diminishing." The outperformance of CMCSA against T since October 2022 suggests the market has likely priced in more confident competitive dynamics by the leading cable players. It's also important to note that CMCSA has outperformed T over the past ten years. However, the recent outperformance suggests that investors rotated rapidly into CMCSA, which could lead to a sharp pullback against T subsequently.
Despite that, I have yet to glean such a downward reversal signal on CMCSA, suggesting sentiments still favor CMCSA against T. However, I believe market skepticism against AT&T is justified, given the challenges in executing its $11B FCF outlook for the second half of 2023. Based on its FY23 guidance, the company achieved about $5B in the first half, weighed down by its disappointing Q1 FCF delivery of $1B. While AT&T outperformed with a solid $4.2B FCF delivery in the second quarter, the company must post a significant result in Q4. Analyst estimates suggest that AT&T could post an FCF of $5B in Q3 and $6.3B in Q4.
However, achieving that skewed Q4 outcome against the current macroeconomic conditions could prove challenging. With interest rates expected to remain high, the company needs to juggle between its capital allocation priorities of paying down debt and dividends. However, the company's guidepost on both priorities has not shifted, so Bulls could argue that the company has likely baked in the challenges.
Hence, all eyes will likely be on the handsets upgrade cycle in Q4. Apple's (AAPL) previous FY23 85M shipment guidance to its supply chain partners suggests that investors must be prepared for stronger-than-anticipated headwinds. As such, I believe the market is likely assessing AT&T's delivery for Q3 before ascertaining whether the company could meet its full-year outlook.
Despite that, I believe it's also critical for investors to note that T's buying sentiment is still considered constructive, although not as robust as I had anticipated, despite the capitulation in July. Coupled with an "A-" valuation grade assigned by Seeking Alpha's Quant, T isn't aggressively configured.
As such, I'm ready to maintain my bullish thesis on T at the current levels, although my relative conviction level in T has moved lower. The main reason is I see other more attractive opportunities in the market to capitalize on, given the recent market pullback.
Rating: Downgraded to Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)