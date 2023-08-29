Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silvercrest: Undervalued Following Good Q2 Results And Bullish Analyst Forecasts

REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
51 Followers

Summary

  • Silvercrest has demonstrated positive growth in their financial fundamentals, and the market consensus is forecasting Net Income and EPS to increase further.
  • The stock price is undervalued relative to peers, and is well supported by key institutional shareholders such as BlackRock.
  • Sell-side analysts have issued a "BUY" rating on the stock, with a consensus 12-month target price implying a 26.5% return potential.

Investment, corporate or business man with tablet for invest strategy, finance growth or financial review. Hand, screen or analytics on technology for planning, data analysis or economy web research

shapecharge

Investment Thesis

Silvercrest Asset Management (NASDAQ:SAMG) has released positive financial results in H1 23, as Net Income and EPS have grown substantially, and are forecasted to increase further for the rest of the financial year. Despite the improving fundamentals, the stock

This article was written by

REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
51 Followers
12 years experience in Financial Services in London, and currently working at a Private Equity firm. CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.