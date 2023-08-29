Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Legal Win Presents Further Upside For Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Rational Expectations
Summary

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's discount to NAV may narrow further after favorable legal ruling, though the risk/return is now more muted.
  • Grayscale's Ethereum Trust may be a better investment as it trades at a wider NAV discount and is perhaps ultimately subject to similar legal and strategic trends.
  • Both funds are subject to swings in underlying crypto asset values which introduce additional risk.
  • The legal outcome may be delayed by an appeals process and paperwork associated with ETF implementation.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoins levitate on pastel background. 3d render illustration with soft lights.

MBezvodinskikh

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) today received a favorable legal ruling likely allowing conversion to an ETF. Of course the SEC may appeal and the mechanics of ETF conversion will take some time, but still the discount to

This article was written by

Rational Expectations
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

In addition to owning GBTC I also own ETHE. Holdings may be updated without notice. Not intended as investment advice. These are high fee funds which may erode your capital over time. Crypto assets have risk of total loss. Author's opinion only. Seek professional investment or tax advice before any investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 1:49 PM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
I mostly own ETHE - but I do own a little bit of GBTC and some RIOT. This is long overdue, but we still may bounce along the bottom for a while or even have one final liquidation event. Since ETHE is traded as a stock, adding now to get a nice long term capital gain by this time next year may be a good way to go. I don’t expect a crypto bull market until next year when the halving event and the fed pivot take place.
A
AlphaMan300
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (597)
@dlevine007 Do you see Grayscale trying and succeeding in converting ETHE to an Ethereum ETF soon? Do you think the ETHE discount will continue to narrow now? Thanks.
A
AlphaMan300
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (597)
I like what you wrote. I'm thinking the same thing! Do you think this disparity between ETH and ETHE will continue to close now? And when do you think Grayscale will get approval to convert it to an Ethereum ETF? Hopefully, it will be soon! Thanks for the help in figuring this out. I own quite a lot of ETHE.
Rexella profile picture
Rexella
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (37)
Bitcoin is up about 7% today.... so GBTC NAV is closer to $25 than the $23.41 which was yesterday's close..... current discount to NAV closer to 20% ??? or am I missing something??
g
grendelbane
Today, 1:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.7K)
@Rexella The NAV is up about 7%, the GBTC share price is up about 17%. So the discount is dropping. Christmas in August.
Rexella profile picture
Rexella
Today, 1:10 PM
Premium
Comments (37)
@grendelbane I totally get that but the article is using today's share price and yesterday's NAV to come up with a 12% discount.

GBTC $23.41 $20.62 12%
g
grendelbane
Today, 1:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.7K)
@Rexella OK, that is a little sloppy mathwise. The discount is dropping, but not that fast.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 12:53 PM
Premium
Comments (7.47K)
Congratulations everyone who has been waiting years like me!
