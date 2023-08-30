Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For September

Aug. 30, 2023

Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • An overvalued market combined with the traditional worst month for stocks of the year potentially makes for a painful September.
  • But dividend aristocrat bargains are all around us, including eight companies that are an average of 35% undervalued compared to the S&P 500's 15% premium and Nasdaq's 25%.
  • These dividend aristocrats average a very safe 3% yield, a 40-year dividend growth streak of 40 years, a BBB+ credit rating, and are expected to deliver 14% long-term.
  • Those are the same returns they've delivered for three decades. Analysts currently expect about 19% annual returns over the next decade, 25% of those returns due to the deep value discount.
  • The last time these dividend aristocrats were this undervalued, they soared 20% per year for the next decade (as analysts expect today) and over 1000% over the next 15 years.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

September is usually the worst month for stocks, and I've explained why this is a seasonal effect from America's farming past.

But of course, every month is different, and while no single month will make or break your portfolio, it's

FRT dividend king?

More like a dividend prince with those 0.9% raises the last few years.
Great minds.......just added Chubb
Thanks for the mention and article!
