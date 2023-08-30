Deagreez

September is usually the worst month for stocks, and I've explained why this is a seasonal effect from America's farming past.

But of course, every month is different, and while no single month will make or break your portfolio, it's always smart to buy smart things to maximize the chances of great returns.

No matter what kind of goals you have, something wonderful is always on sale, and that's what I have devoted my career to helping you find.

Right now, value is losing to growth. That's been the case for a decade. But that's because value became 50% historically overvalued a decade ago relative to growth.

Regime Historical Opportunity What Happened Next? March 2000 To May 2007 Value 66% Historically Undervalued Vs. Growth Value 77% rally vs Nasdaq -55% May 2007 To June 2023 Value Historically 55% Overvalued Vs Growth Nasdaq 822% rally vs. value 202% 6/1/2023 To August 25th 2023 Value 46% Historically Undervalued Vs. Growth Value 0% vs Nasdaq -2% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

I can't tell you exactly when value or growth goes into favor, only that the cycle between the two has been going on for decades (since the 1920s).

That's over 100 years of fear vs. FOMO, of manias, bubbles, and all manner of craziness and the rise and fall of common sense.

And that's just Vanguard's value ETF vs. the Nasdaq. For individual companies, things can be even more dramatic.

How To Find The Best Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For September

Here is a very simple screen I did using the Zen Research Terminal, which has a database of 500 of the world's best companies, including:

All the dividend aristocrats (S&P companies with a 25+ year dividend growth streak)

All global aristocrats

All dividend champions (any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak)

All dividend kings (any company with a 50+ year streak)

Ultra SWANs (sleep well at night) - mostly wide moat aristocrats and kings

40 of the world's best growth stocks (to help boost income growth to 10% to 20%)

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 "Lists" and "dividend champions" 135 27.0% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 118 23.6% 3 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy." 66 13.2% 4 Sort By Discount To Fair Value 8 1.6% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

And here are the eight most undervalued non-speculative dividend aristocrats for September.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

I've linked to articles about each company for further research.

Fundamentals Summary

Yield: 3.0% vs 1.4% S&P 500

vs 1.4% S&P 500 Dividend safety: 91% very safe (1.45% severe recession dividend cut risk)

(1.45% severe recession dividend cut risk) Dividend growth streak: 40 years (since 1983)

(since 1983) Credit Rating: BBB+ stable (4.9% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

stable (4.9% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Quality: 88% 12/13 Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

dividend aristocrat Valuation: 35% historical discount vs. 15% S&P overvaluation (Nasdaq 25% overvalued)

vs. 15% S&P overvaluation (Nasdaq 25% overvalued) DK rating: potential very strong buy

Growth consensus: 11.4%

LT total return potential consensus: 14.4% vs. 9.9% S&P 500

10-year valuation boost: 4.4% annually (35% undervalued):

10-year total return consensus: 18.8% CAGR (460%) vs. 8.4% S&P (124%)

The most undervalued non-speculative dividend aristocrats have 4X the total return potential of the S&P 500 over the next 10 years.

Historical Returns Since 1994 (97% Of Returns From Fundamentals)

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Historical returns 13% to 15% per year for 29 years. Expected long-term returns? 14%.

And from these kinds of discounted valuations? Buffett-like returns for up to 10 years.

Remember 19% annually is what analysts expect for the next decade

The Last Time These Aristocrats Were This Undervalued

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 93% 93% 3 37% 155% 5 30% 266% 7 23% 334% 10 20% 516% 15 17% 955% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The last time these dividend aristocrats were undervalued, they went up 6X in the next decade, a Buffett-like 20% annual return.

And over the next 15 years, they were up almost 11X, a Ben Graham-like 17% annual return.

Maybe you think the Nasdaq or S&P might keep up their bubble despite the end of free money and record-low rates.

Maybe that bubble can continue for a few more years. But can it continue for the next five years? Ten years? 15 years?

Statistically, these aristocrats have a 90% probability of beating the S&P over the next 10 to 15 years.

2025 Consensus Total Return Potentials

"If and only if each company grows as analyst consensus expects and returns to historical fair value by 2025, this is the total returns you would earn."

Not a price target, not a forecast, not speculation, pure math

Albemarle

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Polaris

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Chubb

FAST Graphs, FactSet

National Fuel Gas

FAST Graphs, FactSet

ABM Industries

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Community Trust Bancorp

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cullen/Frost

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Federal Realty Trust

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: Dividend Aristocrat Bargains Are Plentiful

Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in any stock, ever. I'm not a market timer.

Even Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

Short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and safe and growing dividends are reality.

I know the charts on these aristocrats suck. Don't tell me they are bad stocks because their charts are ugly. Their technical are terrible.

That's why they are 35% undervalued. That is why I am pointing them out to you right now.

History doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

The Last Time These Aristocrats Were This Undervalued

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

If you want returns like this in the next decade, you must get them from deep-value blue chips or get lucky speculating and guess the next great growth stock.

I don't know about you, but I'd rather get paid double the market's yield from BBB+-rated dividend aristocrats with a 40-year dividend growth streak trading at table-pounding valuations.

The S&P is 15% overvalued, the Nasdaq 25%. Yet here are no less than eight investment-grade non-speculative dividend aristocrats with a 40-year dividend growth streak trading at a 35% discount.

A dangerous market? You bet.

A speculative tech bubble? Sure.

Wonderful aristocrat bargains worth buying right now? It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market, so here are eight amazing names to consider.

ALB, PII, CB, NFG, ABM, CTBI, CFR, and FRT.