Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2023 12:32 PM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBKF), ARBK, ARBKL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.25K Followers

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCPK:ARBKF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 29, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Divine - VP, IR

Seif El-Bakly - Interim CEO

Jim MacCallum - CFO

Conference Call Participants

[Call Starts Abruptly]

Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in a listen-only mode. Questions are encouraged and can be submitted at any time using the Q&A tab situated on the right hand corner of your screen, simply type in your questions and press send. Given the large attendance of this call, the Company may not be in position to answer every question it receives in the meeting itself. However, the Company will review your questions later today and publish responses where it’s appropriate to do so.

Before we begin, I’d like to submit the following poll. And I would now like to hand you over to Tom Divine, Vice President of Investor Relations. Good afternoon to you.

Tom Divine

Thanks Alex. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that today’s presentation and remarks may contain forward-looking statements. For our full risk factors, please see our Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year 2022.

With us today for our discussion of Q2 and first half 2023 results are Seif El-Bakly, Argo’s Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Jim MacCallum, Argo’s Chief Financial Officer.

And now, I’ll turn it over to Seif.

Seif El-Bakly

Thanks, Tom. Good morning everyone and good afternoon to our shareholders in the UK. It’s great to have you with us today to discuss our Q2 earnings and first half of 2023 results.

As mentioned in previous calls, ever since Jim and I took the helm at Argo, we focused on three key priorities, which are financial discipline and deleveraging, operational excellence and growth, and strategic partnerships for the sustainable future of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.