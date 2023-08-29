Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc (QUISF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.25K Followers

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc (OTCQX:QUISF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Reinhart - Founder, President, Chairman and CEO

Scott Meriwether - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Rob Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Quisitive Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Quisitive Chief Executive Officer, Mike Reinhart; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Meriwether. Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we begin today, I'd like to remind everyone that during the conference call, management will be making statements that contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Please refer to the company's forward-looking information disclaimer statement, which can be found on the notice for this call, our website and the second quarter 2023 earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Reinhart, Sir, please proceed.

Mike Reinhart

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join our Q2 2023 earnings call. In the second quarter, our teams took necessary actions to mitigate the impact of macroeconomic challenges while advancing important business goals. Throughout the quarter, our Payment Solutions business delivered as expected yet the second quarter experienced a continuation of the prior quarter's trend with numerous cloud solutions deal activations postponed until the second half of 2023, resulting in a sequential decline in results. These deferrals were predominantly in the professional services offerings, especially in our application development services.

Various factors contributed to this, including increased customer caution and broader market trends impacting the professional services sector. This delay affected our short-term performance as multiple planned

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.