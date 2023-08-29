Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: Dividend Raise, 9% Yield, But Risks Are Growing (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 29, 2023 1:49 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)4 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.46K Followers

Summary

  • Altria Group's tobacco market is shrinking: cigarette industry volume declined 8.5% in Q2.
  • Altria disclosed that it is seeking an import ban on JUUL's e-vapor products.
  • While there are some positives, the threat of litigation hangs over Altria's e-vapor business.
  • While shares are cheap, Altria's weak top line growth may weigh on the firm's valuation and Altria may see slower EPS growth going forward.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) recently confirmed its adjusted diluted EPS outlook for FY 2023 and finally announced its much-awaited annual dividend increase last week. Altria’s core industry, the traditional tobacco market, is shrinking rapidly, however, and while the company sees some

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.46K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (3.49K)
I am waiting for this kind of naysayer articles after the $MO dividend raise announcement. And I am not disappointed! LOL
S
Scenic Dr
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (1.47K)
More Blah, Blah, Blah..........
A
ATinvestor
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (377)
These Seeking Alpha guys love to trash oil & tobacco companies.

Ignore the noise and keep collecting those fat dividends!
p
pharout73
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (115)
your largest positions make it clear that you don't understand cash flow and dividends. Stick to your knitting.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.