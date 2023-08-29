Mario Tama

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) recently confirmed its adjusted diluted EPS outlook for FY 2023 and finally announced its much-awaited annual dividend increase last week. Altria’s core industry, the traditional tobacco market, is shrinking rapidly, however, and while the company sees some positive momentum in its oral tobacco category, investors must expect continual pressure on the company's top line going forward. Altria also recently disclosed legal action against JUUL Labs for patent infringement regarding its e-vapor product which may result in litigation going forward and which makes me pull back a little bit here and reduce my exposure to Altria.

Strong EPS growth and good dividend coverage were previously reasons for me double down on Altria and rate shares as a strong buy: Why I Am Doubling Down On Altria's 8.2% Yield. Given that Altria may see weaker EPS growth and potentially faces a legal confrontation with JUUL Labs over patent infringement, I am down-grading Altria to hold!

Data by YCharts

The tobacco market continues to shrink

The traditional tobacco market keeps shrinking due to growing awareness in the population of the harms of smoking, but also due to higher inflation which hurts consumers and has led to fewer cigarette trips in the last couple of quarters. In the second-quarter, inflation was once again the largest factor (4.0%) contributing to a significant drop in cigarette industry volume... which declined a 8.5% in Q2’23, following a similar drop in the previous quarter.

Source: Altria

Altria’s smokable segment should therefore be expected to see continual revenue declines due to a combination of a shrinking share of smokers and inflation weighing on shipment volumes. In the second-quarter, Altria reported a 0.9% decline in net revenues in the core smokable operating segment which was driven by an 8.7% volume decline in cigarette shipments. Although cigar products saw some decent (7.6%) year over year volume growth, the trend is pretty clear: there is less demand for traditional tobacco products... which resulted in an 8.3% total shipment drop of smokable products (cigarettes and cigars) in the second-quarter and in a near-10% volume drop in the first six months of FY 2023.

Source: Altria

On! oral tobacco strength as alternative product categories outperform

One bright spot for the tobacco company is the oral tobacco product on! which is seeing strong customer adoption and volume growth. The oral product category as a whole generated $680M in net revenues in the second-quarter, showing 2.3% year over year growth. Oral tobacco is one segment that is robust aggressive growth as alternative product categories are becoming more popular with consumers, especially in the younger demographic: on! generated 48% shipment volume growth year over year in Q2’23 and 43% growth in the first six months of FY 2023. On! has been capturing market share for a while and now represents 7% of the oral tobacco product category.

Source: Altria

Potential litigation clouding value proposition

Altria announced last week that it filed a complaint against JUUL Labs, the e-cigarette maker it previously had a significant stake in, with the International Trade Commission for patent infringement. According to the announcement, Altria is seeking an import ban of JUUL's e-vapor products which may result in lengthy and costly litigation.

E-vapor products are a key growth product category for Altria and other tobacco makers and extended litigation might be the worst outcome, not only for Altria, but for the industry as a whole. If Altria fails to secure an import ban for JUUL's e-cigarettes, the company would be in direct competition with NJOY, another e-vapor maker Altria acquired only recently for $2.75B, potentially limiting the new segment's growth potential. In any case, new litigation around e-cigarettes is not a favorable development and I am downgrading my rating accordingly.

Confirmed guidance for FY 2023 adjusted EPS

Altria confirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for FY 2023 of $4.89-5.03 per-share, which implies 1-4% year over year growth, when the company recently presented earnings (Source). In the first-quarter, Altria's guidance was $4.98-5.13 per share, but the company downgraded its EPS forecast due to the acquisition of NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio.

Altria: 9% yield trading at a low P/E, but a downgrade is appropriate

Currently, Altria offers investors a 9% dividend yield that comes with a 8.4X P/E ratio… which is significantly better than what Philip Morris International (PM) offers: a 5.3% yield trading at a 14.0X P/E ratio. The best value, in my opinion, continues to be represented by British American Tobacco (BTI) which now presents investors with the chance to buy a 10.50% dividend yield at a low 7.8X P/E ratio and the firm is expected to see double-digit projected EPS growth next year. I last recommended BTI here.

Altria vs. rivals Share Price FY 2024 EPS Estimate Y/Y EPS Growth Rate P/E Ratio (FY 2024) Altria Group $43.79 $5.21 4.2% 8.4X Philip Morris $95.77 $6.85 9.5% 14.0X British American Tobacco $33.00 $4.50 11.9% 7.8X Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Other risks with Altria

The biggest risk for Altria relates to revenue pressures due to a decreasing share of smokers and persistent inflation rates, as well as growing competition/litigation in the nascent e-vapor category. The tobacco industry is shrinking rapidly and although Altria is taking steps to diversify its business (the company only recently closed the acquisition of e-vapor maker NJOY), top line pressure is expected to remain high. Other risks for Altria included the persistent threat of litigation as well as growing competition in the e-vapor growth industry.

Closing thoughts

Although Altria confirmed its adjusted EPS outlook for FY 2023 and the tobacco company just raised its dividend by 4.3% to $0.98 per-share, Altria continues to operate in a high-risk industry that is prone to legal challenges. Due to the growing risk of litigation, I am adopting a more cautious approach when it comes to Altria. While Altria still remains rather cheap based on its P/E and offers a 9% dividend yield covered by adjusted FY 2023 earnings, I believe the risk profile has deteriorated!