Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2023

Summary

  • Flake graphite prices & spherical graphite prices were flat the past month.
  • Graphite market news - Fastmarkets: "The graphite long-term outlook remains strong" but "Synthetic graphite AAM capturing rising market share."
  • Graphite company news - Syrah extends USA supply chain support through binding offtake agreements for Balama natural graphite with Graphex and Westwater. Syrah enters into MOU with Samsung SDI.
  • Renascor Resources' Siviour BAM Project Post-tax unleveraged NPV10% of A$1.5 billion, post-tax unleveraged IRR of 26%. Rio Tinto invests A$40.4 million in Sovereign Metals resulting in an initial 15% shareholding.
View of the graphite specimen. It is a crystalline form of the element carbon with its atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It occurs naturally in this form and is the most stable form of carbon.

Welcome to the August edition of the graphite miners news.

August saw continued depressed flake graphite prices and a solid month of news, especially from the junior graphite miners.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days, the China

