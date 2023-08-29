Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income Shares Have Gone Nowhere For 7 Plus Years - Still Not Done Underperforming

Aug. 29, 2023 2:33 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)BX, MGM18 Comments
KCI Research Ltd. profile picture
KCI Research Ltd.
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income shares have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past seven years.
  • The relative valuation of Realty Income shares is becoming more attractive, but panic capitulation has not yet occurred.
  • Rising interest rates and inflation pose risks to yield-oriented investments like Realty Income.
Male farmer and agronomist shaking hands in corn field

SimonSkafar

There is nothing new in Wall Street. There can't be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again."

Jesse Livermore.

Bull markets are born on

The Contrarian

This article was written by

KCI Research Ltd. profile picture
KCI Research Ltd.
27.58K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TLT, SPY, AND LONG SHARES OF SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (18)

ote profile picture
ote
Today, 3:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.01K)
Gotta buy O when low like now. Started first buy in Oct 22. Sometimes the blind squirrel finds a nut. Bought a little more this morning. Trim a bit when P/FFO high like in 2 or 3 years. Comparing to a treasury is unworthy. Takes two make a market. Good day.
k
kelly.young
Today, 3:27 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
I'm a long time investor in O. True enough, with dividends reinvested there is only 2.57% annual return past 7 years. However, if you go back 8 years instead of 7, the avg. annual return is almost 8%. If you go back to the prior 7 year period (Aug 29 2015-2022) the avg. annual return was 11.75%. Choosing 7 years to critique is cherry picking to make a case. With dividends reinvested the avg annual return past 10 years is 8.67%. Avg annual return past 20 years 11.11%. My O dividend has not gone down, setting a new high every month. $10,000 invested in O 20 years ago would be paying about $4,548 in dividends currently. Using the 20 year, dividend reinvested scenario the share price increased 300%, the dividends per share increased 268%, but the actual cash dividend increased 752% ($603 - $4,548). The principal of compounding income. The stock is down 15.34% for the previous one year, not surprising with the aggressive Fed. I expect them to come out of this decline. These calculations are assumed to be correct, coming from a reliable source.
A
AhCaramba2
Today, 3:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (13)
This analysis is cockamamie. If you buy Realty Income when it's OVERVALUED based upon it's own average price to earnings and sell it when it's UNDERVALUED like it is today, it's true - you won't make any money. If you do as I have, buy below P/FFO of 18 and trim at P/FFO of 22-23 you will make a great return as I have over the last 10 years. I am on my third buy/trim cycle and have made tens of thousands of dollars on this single stock all the while collecting a growing MONTHLY (not quarterly) dividend. My total annual returns from Realty Income average better than 15%. Undervalued or overvalued it will always return to it mean P/FFO. Today it's P/FFO is under 14. It is currently my biggest holding.
L
LuiGuitton
Today, 3:12 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
Taa when someone says something is risk free.. guess what? It ain’t risk free
R
Rleaton
Today, 3:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.49K)
Im struggling to understand the logic of O detractors who say “I can just go buy a 5.5% treasury today instead”.

You are supposed to be forward looking. O’s dividend keeps growing. Interest rates have nearly peaked, or may have peaked already. In 12 months rates will likely be below 5%. In 24 months rates will likely be closer to 3%. Meanwhile those who bought O today will be enjoying a yield closer to 6%. And that gap will only widen with time
MathMan1959 profile picture
MathMan1959
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (5.55K)
@Rleaton

Shortsighted investors only look at the yield and don’t understand that fixed income always loses to inflation.
b
bilocellhi
Today, 3:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (403)
@KCI Research Ltd. Nice to see you back. Good points taken to heart (long O): the self-corrective CPI mechanism has limited capacity to turn the ship if reasonably-probable financial markets keep turning to favor fixed income instruments more "permanently;" and the well-maintained vessel's upkeep feels the tug of incremental barnacles (to push the analogy too far). A gradual movement to the lower 50's wouldn't surprise greatly. Thanks for the analysis!
MathMan1959 profile picture
MathMan1959
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (5.55K)
If you buy a stock such as O to try to beat the market you’re probably not a very savvy investor.
d
dlarson1000
Today, 2:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (147)
It is about time that someone is willing to speak the truth about O. Underperformance year after year in pursuit of a safe yield. .
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 2:52 PM
Premium
Comments (2.19K)
I don't get the REIT bulls at all other than trumpeting the same thing to make a living. May be a version of the "If you are a hammer you see all the world's problems as loose nails" type story. I suppose the show is over when the REIT guys turn and say "Show's over. Stay away for now." The bull articles therefore allow them to continue to make a living and I shouldn't begrudge them that except it seems to fly in the face of logic now and probably the pocketbooks of investor/subscribers. Counter to that is survival of the fittest.

REITs by definition don't retain earnings. They must therefore rely on borrowing to grow. That or capital appreciation and exchange for other assets that may be at a discount. Either way, they have to borrow and rates to borrow funds have exploded. That comes right off the bottom line. Talk about multiple compression - in the exact same environment money market rates for no commitment no risk investments are above 5%. In a world where I can't get 1% on that same investment, an income stream of 5% or more sounds good, but now everyone and their kin can get very good and competitive rates for no risk. Why run any risk owning REITs. They have largely failed to keep up with markets here for a reason.

Income is down. Competition for yield has increased. That's multiple compression. The bottom will fall out here for sure. Just a question of when. This all fails to mention the impending collapse of commercial real estate.

If you want risk (with appropriate yields if you are right), best to consider:
VNQ Jan 17 2025 81.0 Put. Under $7 here.
d
dgi123
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (2.72K)
@bengalesq Yes rates have gone up. But do you realize that O can still make good investments? They borrow money at 4.7-5.2% and reinvest it at a "weighted average cash lease yield of 6.9%. They earn money on the difference and generate value for you the shareholder. I encourage you to read more from the latest quarterly earnings report, which would be much more productive than vague statements about how higher interest rates must be scary and hurt all REITs equally, which simply isn't true. seekingalpha.com/...

You ask why own REITs at all. If your time horizon is just the next year, then yes absolutely treasuries and CDs make more sense. However, if you have any reasonable investment horizon, I have some counter questions for you. Do money markets raise your dividend each year? (no) A 5% yield growing at 2%-3% annually pays more than 5% growing at 0%. Do bonds invest in their business to increase value over time which leads to capital gains? (no). Further, interest rates are expected to come down over the next few years. At that point, any bonds will yield only 2-3%.
fred.stlouisfed.org/...

Statements like "the impending collapse of commercial real estate." are nothing more than incredible vague fear mongering. Can you comment specifically on any risks faced by the properties that actually pay rent to O?
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 3:19 PM
Premium
Comments (2.19K)
@dgi123 I see no reason not to "hide" in Treasuries for now when things are so up in the air. I also see more arguments for equities falling than rising from here. Another reason to stay in the storm cellar until the air clears. You may be buying this for 30% cheaper next year but it is close to a given as things get that they won't pop that amount in the next 12 months. There's no argument against the fact that the earnings the proponents tout have to be placed next to guaranteed earnings for perspective and no argument that borrowed funds - which one needs when not able to retain earnings - will cost more. That's multiple compression to me. Am I missing something?
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 2:39 PM
Premium
Comments (413)
Finally someone says what I’ve been saying in comments about O .
Although I actually think it may now be almost at a turn around point ! Or should I say a stabilization point Because the dividend is getting high enough to be a value soon.
Almost there IMO .
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:35 PM
Premium
Comments (10.89K)
Good commentary
Throw WPC into the same boat
A
AlterEgoEU
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (414)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Exactly!
Finally someone is brave enough to question this SA darling (WPC still waiting...)
D
Dazed n Confused
Today, 3:01 PM
Premium
Comments (29)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut As for non-REIT dogs heavily pimped on SA add ENB to the list. I’m happy to be seeing more people counter the SA darlings and I hope this continues.
d
dgi123
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (2.72K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut The difference between O and WPC is that O actually grows their earnings (FFO/share) over time. As an example, since 2014, WPC has grown FFO/share by only 1.6%, which is very small. This means shareholders are entirely reliant on dividends to make money. In contrast, O has grown FFO/share at 5.4% during this time frame
