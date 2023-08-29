Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ODP Corporation: Macro Headwinds Intensify, Downgrade To Neutral

Aug. 29, 2023 2:38 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
222 Followers

Summary

  • We had rated ODP a Buy in our previous coverage due to its lean cost structure model, earnings momentum, and improving return to office trends.
  • It reported a mixed Q2 with a significant deterioration in its retail division while robust operational performance and lean cost structure model de-escalated bottom line risks.
  • We downgrade ODP to neutral given intensifying macro pressures as a result of anticipated increases in unemployment rates and lack of valuation comfort at current levels.

Office Depot headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In continuation with our coverage of ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), we rated ODP as a Buy driven by its lean cost structure model, strong earnings momentum, improving return to office trends and dirt

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
222 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.