PennyMac: And Now For Something Different For Preferred Holders

ADS Analytics
Summary

  • PennyMac Mortgage has announced that its preferred securities will not transition to a floating rate and will remain pegged to existing fixed rates.
  • The decision has sparked debate over the legality and interpretation of the LIBOR Act and prospectus language.
  • In our view, while unfortunate, there is nothing plainly illegal about this.
  • Investors may consider alternative mortgage REIT preferreds such as Arbor Realty and Rithm Capital which are anchored off non-LIBOR rates.
Crossing out Plan A and writing Plan B on a blackboard

Aktarul Islam/iStock via Getty Images

As many PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) preferred investors may be aware, the company issued a press release the other day informing shareholders that the securities will not transition to a floating rate but will

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM.PR.D, ABR.PR.F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

det.sci
Today, 3:32 PM
"In other words, if LIBOR cannot be sourced from banks (something we know with 100% certainty), the dividends will stay at their original fixed-rate levels. "

I think the mistake here is in reading the leading part of the sentence, which reads:
"If fewer than three New York, New York banks selected by us quote rates in the manner described above, the three-month LIBOR for the applicable dividend period will be the same as for the immediately preceding dividend period."

This says that if fewer than 3 banks quote, LIBOR will stop changing. It doesn't give them an out if they are currently paying a fixed dividend. What they should do is pin LIBOR today and then pay a new fixed rate based on an unchanging LIBOR. Or, switch to SOFR which would presumably be cheaper.
Wilson5555
Today, 3:30 PM
PMT issued preferreds A and B in early 2017. It is now relying on deceptive wording in each prospectus to say that the floating it advertised in marketing will never happen. Think about that. Under PMT’s interpretation of its own chosen language, it knew the floating rates would never float if Libor were phased out.

At the time A and B were issued in 2017, it was generally known that Libor was to be phased out. In July 2017, the UK regulators officially declared the phase out, ending 2021.

PMT thus marketed A and B as floating rate knowing and with the intent that they would never be able to float. That’s fraud, IMO. The lawyers are going to be all over this.
elvisbeatlesfan2
Today, 3:19 PM
“In short, the original dividend fallback in the prospectus remains in force, but issuers also have the option to switch to SOFR even if SOFR is not mentioned in the prospectus.” So PMT selected the option which was a negative surprise for the A and B preferred shareholders. While that may be legal it was not a good decision IMHO. They probably knew that which is probably the reason the release was announced after hours on Friday. No position in PMT preferred or common shares. I don’t trust management. This is another example of why I feel that way. Thanks for the article.
wwn2001
Today, 3:12 PM
Interesting different take. Everything I have read on SA so far has screamed that this is illegal and will be rejected.
drdsch
Today, 3:11 PM
Excellent summation, particularly the polite (!) reference to MS.
As a retiree, there are enough surprises that I can try to foresee; I don't need surprises like this one that introduce an element of speculation.
I closed out my PMT-B position at a small loss at 20.20, and, by the way, also closed out TWO-B similarly. I replaced them with RITM-D and RILYZ as having some risk attached but also more of a sure thing.
Preferred stocks sure ain't what they seem to be....
