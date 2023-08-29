Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Huge Win For Bitcoin: Landmark U.S. Appeals Court Ruling Clears Way For Grayscale Bitcoin ETF

Aug. 29, 2023 2:00 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), GBTCBLK15 Comments
Logan Kane
Summary

  • Grayscale Investments won a case in appelate court to launch the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States.
  • This ruling could allow everyday investors to invest in ETFs that track the spot price of Bitcoin and unlock billions of dollars of trapped value in GBTC.
  • BlackRock and Fidelity have also filed for spot Bitcoin ETFs, bringing price competition to the market.
Grayscale Investments LLC got a green light from a federal court to launch the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US, a watershed moment in the cryptocurrency industry’s quest to tap billions of dollars from everyday investors.

-Bloomberg News,

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Algamish
Today, 3:23 PM
Thanks, Logan. An easy to understand, and yet comprehensive report on today's development.

Hook'em.
fatmat
Today, 3:04 PM
I cannot believe what I am reading - this will open up the ability for BLACKROCK, Fidelity to create ETF’s buying BTC to match the price of the BITC price allowing billions of dollars of investment to come in and making it easy for people to hold right in their asset management accounts like a retail account at Schwab or Fidelity - easy - this is the first real move to make BITC main stream literally and I read this ! BITC going going way way higher !!
Sunil Shah
Today, 3:08 PM
@fatmat tell me why ?
my view:
i don't get it. Why does having an ETF on BTC make such a seismic difference?
If I want to invest in BTC, I can, and without ETF fees...
A number of large safe brokers allow you to - so what's so appealing about an ETF ?
how many billions are locked in GBTC?
and how does this compare to the mkt cap of BTC - not very significant is it?
So the unlock of GBTC will be a drop in the ocean of BTC mkt cap.
I u disagree, Pls explain why is this so positive for BTC ?
thks in advance.
User 47711321
Today, 3:24 PM
@Sunil Shah If I may chime in.

What you say is true, Sunil.

Remember, there are many who don't have the time or wherewithal to go through the steps you have outlined.

Now, at the very least and in part... it is the convience of purching an asset without the hassles of custody that people want and/or need.
IE: Vanguard VGT ETF and the likes etc.

Once the "big boys n gals" officially get into the game, the sheer amount of capital that flows in will be the tide that raises all boats.

Some one correct me if I am wrong of way of the farm on this one.
melabarb
Today, 2:49 PM
If Bitcoin is granted Spot ETF approval, it will facilitate investing with slightly conservative investors who don't feel comfortable using exchanges. It can only help the price and increase interest.
Sunil Shah
Today, 2:28 PM
@Logan Kane

" This ruling could allow everyday investors to invest in ETFs that track the spot price of Bitcoin and unlock billions of dollars of trapped value in GBTC.This likely means that investors like you and me will shortly be able to invest in ETFs that track the spot price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD)"

i don't get it. Why does having an ETF on BTC make such a seismic difference?
If I want to invest in BTC, I can, and without ETF fees...
A number of large safe brokers allow you to - so what's so appealing about an ETF ?
how many billions are locked in GBTC?
and how does this compare to the mkt cap of BTC - not very significant is it?
So the unlock of GBTC will be a drop in the ocean of BTC mkt cap.
I u disagree, Pls explain why is this so positive for BTC ?

thks in advance.
microfocus274
Today, 3:23 PM
@Sunil Shah if you go through a financial advisor which 90% of retail investors do they cannot allocate any funds to BTC without an ETF. Same with any retirement accounts currently, 401Ks etc. the vast majority of funds cannot access this market without an ETF. Secondarily, given the traditional 60/40 portfolio is an etf comprised portfolio for the majority of people, etf’s create an automatic bid an asset when the asset is part of the etf, hence the consolidation of the S&P into 7 companies. Let’s say BtC become a .5% allocation in the 60/40 approach. The inflows would far exceed its current market cap by several magnitudes. GBTC conversion means they will be able to settle every night in order to track the spot price so it will eliminate any discount or premium to nav which as of at least a few days ago would mean the fund would appreciate overnight to match spot price if converted to etf
Scobie
Today, 2:28 PM
PT Barnum was correct! Warren Buffett called it "rat poison squared" and he was right as well. Have fun losing money folks! Crypto is a bad currency and a bad investment any way you look at it. It is a leftover symptom of cheap money.
sheerace
Today, 3:21 PM
@Scobie The closed minded, uneducated bashing of Bitcoin on these boards is rampant and worthless to any intelligent financial discourse …Understand, Bitcoin is an accountable, transparent, secure and open means of exchange..essentially a ledger...not tied to to the control of any
central government, not dependent on banks or adversarial opinions or historic, perceived “value”...It trades freely, honestly and efficiently.....Bearish opinions, government regulations do not matter, nor does country of origin…. neither does the equilibrium price. As a method of exchange, transfer is instantaneous. It was not designed to be a store of value. It may become one in light of worldwide currency debasement, proof of work design value and finiteness …Bitcoin is where fair, unbiased, worldwide human exchange should be..as Bcoin is simply the most efficient method of exchange ever devised
microfocus274
Today, 3:26 PM
@Scobie or maybe it’s a new peg so that cheap money can’t continue to flood the market unchecked.
StaryStaryNights
Today, 2:17 PM
Except an ETF owning junk can only be junk and dressing up junk in another vehicle can’t hide the fact that it is still junk.
grendelbane
Today, 2:37 PM
@StaryStaryNights I would be happy to buy junk at a 40% discount if I could then sell it at a very slight discount. That is just simple math.
stevenb_1
Today, 2:06 PM
Good news, I cant wait to dump my GBTC once this converts, been bagholding it for a long time!
AreyH
Today, 3:15 PM
@stevenb_1 already did. 15% in one day. Nobody ever lost by selling at a profit
Algamish
Today, 3:25 PM
@AreyH, You're right to a degree, but I bought a little more when this news broke plan to be a HODLER until discount gets to zero.
