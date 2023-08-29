Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2023 1:59 PM ETNoah Holdings Limited (NOAH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.25K Followers

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 28, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Melo Xi - Director, IR

Wang Jingbo - Co-Founder, Chairlady and CEO

Grant Pan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chiyao Huang - Morgan Stanley

Peter Zhang - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Noah Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Melo Xi, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Melo Xi

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Noah's 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Melo Xi Director of Investor Relations at Noah Group. The presenters joining us today are Ms. Wang Jingbo, our Co-Founder, Chairlady and CEO; and Mr. Grant Pan, our CFO.

Before we start, we would like to kindly remind you that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations of the business. Please keep in mind that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Noahs' actual results to differ from these statements. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For a discussion of some of the key risks that could affect results, please see the Safe Harbor statement section of our 6-K filing. We'll also refer to certain non-GAAP measures, and you will find reconciliations in our 6-K report made available on the Financial Reports section of Noah's Investor Relations website.

Also, please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any Noah or Noah-affiliated products. This call is copyrighted material of Noah and may not be duplicated without consent. Please also be aware that the link to a live webcast with presentation materials, is available on our Investor Relations

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.