Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Might Double My Pioneer Natural Resources Investment - Again

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I've been bullish on oil due to tight supply growth, consistent demand, the end of the U.S. shale revolution, and geopolitical risks.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources stands out with efficient Permian operations, aiming to distribute 75% of FCF to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
  • PXD's outperformance versus peers and potential for strong free cash flow underpins my belief in its undervaluation; I am considering increasing my PXD exposure.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Oil barrels on stack of golden coins and oil pump jack. Growth rise of oil stock prices and growth of extraction concept.

Bet_Noire

Introduction

I doubt it's a surprise to any of my regular readers when I say that I've been bullish on oil for a while. In this case, I turned bullish on oil in 2020, as I expected a significant shift in supply and

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.02K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXD, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

D
Dad Jokes
Today, 3:14 PM
Premium
Comments (14)
Thanks for the article. I’m already long on XOM, CVX, and CNQ. Looking to add another and am trying to decide between PXD, DVN, and FANG. Thoughts?
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (1.96K)
@Dad Jokes PXD more oil, less gas.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:22 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.45K)
@Dad Jokes I like all of them. But PXD is the best. Deeper reserves and higher payout
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.